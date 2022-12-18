ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Republican arrested on charges of stealing prescription narcotics from seniors' home he runs

By Joshua Zitser
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRTBB_0jmq7NXP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NybQZ_0jmq7NXP00
A campaign banner for Danny Rampey behind a sign for Magnolia Estates of Winder.

Google Maps

  • Danny Rampey, a Georgia Republican who won state office in November, was arrested Thursday.
  • Investigators say there are videos of him taking prescription narcotics from the assisted-living complex he runs.
  • Rampey is facing 19 felony counts, which include six of exploitation of an elderly person.

A Georgia Republican was arrested after investigators said he stole prescribed narcotics from elderly people at the home he manages, according to local reports.

Danny Rampey, who is due to take a seat in the state's House of Representatives, was arrested on Thursday, according to records at the Barrow County Detention Center.

He ran unopposed in November after winning the primary in the state's 119th House district, and is due to take office in January.

Rampey is a manager at the family-owned Magnolia Estates of Winder Assisted Living Center.

Initially arrested on three felony charges, by the time he was released on bond Rampey faced 19, per court records reviewed by Insider.

They include six counts of burglary, six of exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, six of obtaining a controlled substance by theft, and one of possession of a controlled substance.

Barrow County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation a couple of weeks ago after receiving reports of "suspicious activity involving missing medications" at Magnolia Estates, according to the Athens Banner-Herald local newspaper.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said in an interview with the paper that there is footage of Rampey going into the assisted living complex and taking medications.

Investigators served search warrants on Thursday at Magnolia Estates and Rampey's home, Smith said. Rampey was arrested as he was leaving the assisting the estate grounds, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said, according to another loca-news source, the Gwinnet Daily Post.

Insider contacted Rampey, Magnolia Estates, and the Barrow County Sheriff's Office for comments on Sunday morning but did not immediately receive responses.

Investigators said they could file for additional charges as the investigation continues, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Related
alreporter.com

Dismukes’ theft trial set for Jan. 9

An arrest warrant was issued for Alabama State Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, in August 2020 for felony theft from a business where he worked. The trial has been set for former District 88 Rep. Will Dismukes, who was indicted in June 2021 on charges of first-degree theft of property. The...
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
CBS News

New Georgia House Republican arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case

Pennsylvania's former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, was acquitted Monday of drunken driving.A Lackawanna County judge acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a one-day bench trial in Scranton.Kane, 56, was charged by Scranton police after she got into a minor car crash on March 12.Police said Kane told officers she was a designated driver, but surveillance video showed Kane herself had been drinking alcohol at a Scranton restaurant shortly before the crash, according to a police affidavit. Officers asserted Kane...
SCRANTON, PA
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Black Enterprise

Georgia Woman Scams Grieving Families Out Of $80,000 Pretending To Be Funeral Home Worker

A Georgia woman is in hot water after she allegedly scammed grieving families by pretending she was an employee at a funeral home in Jonesboro, according to WSB-TV. The Jonesboro Police Department claims that 34-year-old Danielle Longino aka Danielle Watkins is a scammer who cheated several families out of $80,000. Longino is a former employee at the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home. The police said that Longino cheated the families by pretending she still worked at the funeral home in the Atlanta suburb.
JONESBORO, GA
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police investigate woman's death, man arrested

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to a woman's death early Friday morning.Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Street East on a report of a suicide. When they arrived at the scene at 2:50 a.m., they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.She was pronounced dead at the scene.A man who was at the apartment was arrested and booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.The woman's identity will be released at a later date.If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Business Insider

Business Insider

787K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy