Georgia Republican arrested on charges of stealing prescription narcotics from seniors' home he runs

A campaign banner for Danny Rampey behind a sign for Magnolia Estates of Winder. Google Maps

Danny Rampey, a Georgia Republican who won state office in November, was arrested Thursday.

Investigators say there are videos of him taking prescription narcotics from the assisted-living complex he runs.

Rampey is facing 19 felony counts, which include six of exploitation of an elderly person.

A Georgia Republican was arrested after investigators said he stole prescribed narcotics from elderly people at the home he manages, according to local reports.

Danny Rampey, who is due to take a seat in the state's House of Representatives, was arrested on Thursday, according to records at the Barrow County Detention Center.

He ran unopposed in November after winning the primary in the state's 119th House district, and is due to take office in January.

Rampey is a manager at the family-owned Magnolia Estates of Winder Assisted Living Center.

Initially arrested on three felony charges, by the time he was released on bond Rampey faced 19, per court records reviewed by Insider.

They include six counts of burglary, six of exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, six of obtaining a controlled substance by theft, and one of possession of a controlled substance.

Barrow County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation a couple of weeks ago after receiving reports of "suspicious activity involving missing medications" at Magnolia Estates, according to the Athens Banner-Herald local newspaper.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said in an interview with the paper that there is footage of Rampey going into the assisted living complex and taking medications.

Investigators served search warrants on Thursday at Magnolia Estates and Rampey's home, Smith said. Rampey was arrested as he was leaving the assisting the estate grounds, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said, according to another loca-news source, the Gwinnet Daily Post.

Insider contacted Rampey, Magnolia Estates, and the Barrow County Sheriff's Office for comments on Sunday morning but did not immediately receive responses.

Investigators said they could file for additional charges as the investigation continues, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.