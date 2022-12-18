ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

National Analyst Critical of Joe Burrow Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Buccaneers

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arbXo_0jmq7I7m00

The QB debate rages on as Bill Simmons ask what more Burrow has to do on his podcas

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is getting a lot of praise from national media for his recent play, but one analyst isn't ready to buy into the talent.

The Ringer's Steven Ruiz appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast this week and discussed why Burrow is still behind Justin Herbert in his QB rankings .

"[Patrick] Mahomes is everyone's god, but then Herbert has become the other one, and I just want to know what Joe Burrow has to do to earn everyone's respect," Simmons asked Ruiz.

"I think he has to prove that he has the physical talent to make the same throws," Ruiz began. "The same elite throws that we've seen these other quarterbacks make. Joe Burrow tends to get it done in structure, which is a very, like good thing, a very valuable thing to have. Because you can call any play, and you know he's going to execute it well. But what happens when the defense knocks him off his spot, and they force him to make an outbreaking throw?"

Ruiz then spouts off a vague stat with no context or citation.

"By accuracy, he's one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL at outbreakers over 10 Air yards, and we know his accuracy is very good. So I would like Bengals fans to fill in the blank why that is? It's because he doesn't have arm strength. And that's been a thing going back to his time at Ohio State, even when Urban Meyer was like yelling at him telling him he doesn't have a Division 1 arm. That's the thing, he's never going to have that talent."

Ruiz has moved the goalposts constantly over the past two years after dropping takes like Trey Lance is "more talented" than Burrow back in 2020.

Regardless, Burrow keeps winning and playing at an elite level three years into his career.

Check out the full comments around the 18-minute mark of the podcast and stick around for the rest where Ruiz claims Tom Brady would be Kirk Cousins if he entered the league today.

Cincinnati battles the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Fans can watch on CBS via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' Big Win Over Cleveland Browns

DJ Reader's Stellar Play Commands Respect From Bengals' Teammates and Opponents

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Browns, Joe Burrow Gets First Win Over In-State Rival

Details Emerge About Joe Burrow and Bengals' Offensive Adjustments After Slow Start to Season

Joe Burrow Pokes Fun At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos After National Championship Wins

Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals' Win Over Browns

Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Trey Hendrickson and Tyler Boyd

Playoff Picture: Bengals And Ravens Swap Tiebreakers With AFC North Race Winding Down

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Reflect on 'Perfect' Throw That Helped Propel Bengals Past Browns

Joe Burrow On Jerry Rice: 'So Similar To How Ja'Marr Chase Plays'

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Describes Relationship With Browns Star CB Denzel Ward: 'We Love Each Other'

Bengals Film Breakdown: How O-Line Protected Joe Burrow, Slowed Down Chiefs Star Chris Jones

Look: Bengals Add Defining Sign Outside Locker Room

By The Numbers: Bengals post Historic Win Over Chiefs

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 9

Rick Mohler
4d ago

They just don't give people respect anymore and I have read too often that just be you and nobody else, Joe Burrow is Joe Burrow and Tom Brady is Tom Brady.

Reply
2
TerryT
3d ago

This guy is hilarious. Justin Herbert has yet to even make the playoffs, while Burrow has won three playoff games and made it to a Super Bowl. Until Justin Herbert can put a team on his back and carry them to victory he will remain second tier. Anyone who knows anything about football knows arm strength is way down on the list when defining an elite quarterback.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Football World Is Feeling Bad For Ohio State Fans

The Buckeyes expect to contend for a Big Ten championship, College Football Playoff berth and national title every season. They expect to consistently bring in top five or better recruiting classes. One regular season loss alone can be devastating. So, it's actually not always that great cheering on the Scarlet...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
NESN

Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones

There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes underwhelm on signing day

The Ohio State football team finished up early signing day with not a lot of surprises. This class failed to deliver top-end talent. The Ohio State football team had an uninspiring early national signing day. Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson swung and missed on its top two targets in defensive ends Damon Wilson and Matayo Uiagalelei. A major letdown indeed as these two five-star prospects would have added the firepower that the Buckeyes needed to close out the class. Uiagalelei chose Oregon while Wilson picked Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati

After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Tom Brady is Responsible for Derailing the Buccaneers’ Season

Rob Parker: “If the Buccaneers don’t make the playoffs, Todd Bowles should be fired! It has a lot to do with the way he’s handled the team this year. He lost control of this team early, with the way the Tom Brady situation was handled. You can say, ‘Well, he’s won seven championships, so he should be allowed to do whatever he wants.’ No! That’s not good for a team, and Bowles allowed Tom Brady to undermine him and let other players question him. It’s one thing if they were winners this season, but they haven’t. They look horrible most games. They look like they’ve been distracted by Tom Brady’s antics: missing training camp, his divorce, going to a party a few nights before a game. Todd Bowles, you were star-struck by Tom Brady, and neglected the other 52 guys on the roster... You can’t make special treatment for one guy.”
TAMPA, FL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy