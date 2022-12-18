Read full article on original website
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
Best ice skating rinks near Salt Lake City
It's that time of year when winter activities are particularly appealing for holiday-lovers. While there are plenty of ways to have some wintertime fun, including some ones you might not expect, ice skating is a classic that the whole family can enjoy.
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
upr.org
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate
Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
kpcw.org
Boot fitter extraordinaire opens The Ski Shoe in Park City
Boot fitter extraordinaire Brian Potempa, who has been in the ski industry for over 30 years, talks about his recently opened shop, The Ski Shoe, in Park City. Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
Delays, cancellations pile up at Salt Lake City International Airport
While Salt Lake City will mostly avoid the arctic blast that is causing havoc around the country this week, the storm is still being felt by travelers here in Utah.
Solstice celebrations mark the returning of the light
In the Northern Hemisphere, Dec. 21 marks the shortest day and longest night of the year. During the winter solstice, the sun appears at its lowest maximum point in the sky. Moving forward the days begin to grow longer. Societies throughout history have held festivals and ceremonies to mark the...
Utes sign highest rated class in school history
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Building off back-to-back Pac-12 Championships, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is bringing in his highest rated recruiting class ever. Utah’s class is considered to be a top-25 class in the country after Early National Signing Day was completed. The newcomers will bring literal star power to the Utes with […]
Utah shop makes list of best places for hot chocolate
It hasn't been scientifically proven, but there's little doubt that nothing helps beat the bitter cold Utah winter temperatures than a nice mug of hot chocolate.
Skier dies after collapsing on run at Deer Valley
A man collapsed while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City Tuesday morning and was later pronounced dead.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KSLTV
Over 170 flights canceled or delayed at SLC Int’l Airport
SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of flights coming to or leaving Salt Lake City International Airport were delayed Thursday as a winter storm moves across the Midwest. As of 12:55 p.m., 175 flights in or out of SLC had been delayed and 37 were canceled. Delta led all airlines...
KSLTV
3 temple sites in the Americas announced; renderings of 4 other temples released
SALT LAKE CITY — The locations of three new temples in North and South America have been announced by The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The renderings of four other temples have also been released. Three temples in the Americas announced. Santiago West...
KSLTV
Rep. Adam Robertson resigns from Utah Legislature
PROVO, Utah — Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, is stepping down from the Utah Legislature weeks before the 2023 legislative session starts on Jan. 17. Robertson was reelected for another two-year term in November after running unopposed to represent House District 60. The Utah County Republican Party announced Wednesday night that it had received Robertson’s resignation.
Bout Time Pub & Grub closes
PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
kjzz.com
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
Legislature takes mini alcohol bottle decision from DABS Commission
SALT LAKE CITY — The decision on whether or not Utah will remain the only state in the union to forbid the sale of mini alcohol bottles has stalled yet […]
Early Signing Day: Utah Utes 2023 Commits
A list and analysis of each of Utah's 2023 commits on early signing day.
Summit County wastewater data shows fewer visitors, COVID spreading
The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District uses wastewater that flows from local toilets to produce a snapshot of what’s happening in the community. By calculating from that water how many toilet flushes have happened, District General Manager Mike Luers says there were about 101,000 visitor nights in the past month. That’s down about 7% from the same time period last year, which is consistent with the Park City Chamber’s estimations based on occupancy at hotels.
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
KPCW
