Boot fitter extraordinaire Brian Potempa, who has been in the ski industry for over 30 years, talks about his recently opened shop, The Ski Shoe, in Park City. Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO