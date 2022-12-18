Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Week 16 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Can the Seattle Seahawks Save Our Seasons?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 16
Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
numberfire.com
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football: Week 16
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) absent on Wednesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Tannehill's second missed practice puts him on the wrong side of questionable after Tennessee's starting quarterback played through an ankle injury in Week 16. Expect Malik Willis to start under center for the third time this season against a Houston Texans' defense allowing 14.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Tannehill is out.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) going on injured reserve
The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) on season-ending injured reserve. Landry will miss the final three games of the season. He finishes with 39 targets in nine games. Chris Olave (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, so the Saints will be thin at wideout. Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed, and Tre'Quan Smith will likely be the primary wide receivers. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill should also be more involved on offense.
Bengals clinch playoff berth after Jaguars beat Jets on Thursday Night Football
With the New York Jets losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-3 on Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals have now clinched a playoff berth. The two scenarios for the Bengals to clinch a playoff spot heading into this week is for either the Jets to lose to the Jaguars or Cincinnati to beat the Patriots.
numberfire.com
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Week 16
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable for Week 16's game against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Lawrence has been playing effectively with a toe injury for multiple weeks now. Expect him to once against be upgraded to available ahead of Thursday's clash with the Jets. The injury hasn't slowed him down in recent weeks, but check back for official word on his status when inactives are announced before kickoff.
numberfire.com
Week 16 Expert Betting Picks and Predictions
Each and every week throughout the NFL season, the experts at numberFire will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop. They'll share some insight into one of their picks to provide context for their reasoning. For this article, we...
numberfire.com
5 NFL FanDuel Value Plays to Target in Week 16
There isn't a better starting point for unearthing values for FanDuel NFL contests than numberFire's projections tool. Users can easily view the entire player pool or sort by position to see statistical projections for all players. Additionally, the column for value provides a sortable way to view which players offer the most bang for your buck, showing users the player's points per thousand dollars of salary.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) limited for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones was sidelined for Week 15 with a knee injury and remained limited in practice to start Week 16. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be an excellent sign for Jones' availability against the Cardinals. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Ben Skowronek (calf) out for remainder of Rams' 2022 season
According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Skowronek's season is likely over after he suffered a calf strain during Week 15's loss. Expect Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell to see more snaps going forward.
numberfire.com
Ravens reportedly claim wide receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens have claimed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Tuesday. Watkins will reportedly return to the Ravens after he played 13 games with Baltimore last season. Expect the veteran to see some snaps alongside Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, and DeSean Jackson. On 22 targets this season, Watkins has accounted...
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Week 16 (Saturday)
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
numberfire.com
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) limited on Tuesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Buffalo Bills (elbow) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Chicago Bears on Satuday. Allen was listed as limited on Tuesday with a right elbow. It's the first time he's been listed on the injury report with an elbow issue since his injury scare with the same issue earlier this season. A limited session on Tuesday puts him on track to play, but his status should be monitored on Wednesday and Thursday.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) ruled out again for Ravens Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Week 16 versus the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. Jackson will miss a third straight game after not practicing again all week. Tyler Huntley, who was added to the injury report Wednesday with a shoulder injury, will be the Ravens' starter. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 138 scoreless yards and an interception against the Cleveland Browns last week, and rushed 6 times for 15 yards.
numberfire.com
Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) expected to play Week 16 for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle/back) is expected to play Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, per head coach Pete Carroll. Walker is listed as questionable after being held out of practice, but the Seahawks were mostly managing his reps on a short week. DeeJay Dallas (ankle, questionable) is also expected to play. Walker should handle the majority of backfield touches, but Dallas could be more involved if Walker's ankle or back acts up.
numberfire.com
Eagles' Jalen Hurts (shoulder) DNP again on Wednesday
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was not seen at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts was not seen at practice on Wednesday for the second day in a row. While the Eagles have kept the door open for Hurts to start on Saturday, the lack of practice has him trending in the wrong direction. Gardner Minshew was back at practice on Wednesday after his absence on Tuesday for personal reasons. Minshew will be under center against Dallas if Hurts is ruled out.
Comments / 0