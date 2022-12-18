ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bicyclist killed in crash with truck in Acushnet

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WJAR) — Acushnet police said Thursday that a man was killed when his bicycle and a truck crashed. The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. on South Main Street. "Responding emergency personnel found the adult male bicyclist had suffered grave injuries," police said in a release....
ACUSHNET, MA
Dump truck crashes on I-295 in Attleboro

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 in Attleboro on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police told NBC 10 News that three vehicles were involved. They said the truck driver and the people in an SUV went to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Firefighters battle blaze in West Greenwich

(WJAR) — Crews responded to a fire in West Greenwich Wednesday morning. Large plums of smoke could be seen from the scene on Nooseneck Hill Road. An NBC 10 news crew observed numerous fire departments on the scene dealing with the fire. This is breaking news and this story...
WEST GREENWICH, RI
Box truck sent down embankment in Lakeville crash

LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — A box truck went off the road in a crash on Route 44 near Saga Sushi in Lakeville, Massachusetts on Tuesday. The Lakeville Fire Department was called to the scene just before 2 p.m. The department shared photos on social media of a box down...
LAKEVILLE, MA
Police pull body from Coventry pond

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities have not yet publicly identified a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in Carbuncle Pond in Coventry. Investigators had the area blocked off until about 4 p.m. During an early morning fishing trip, a man called police saying he was staring at a...
COVENTRY, RI
First responders prepare for stormy weather in Bristol County

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Communities across Massachusetts are preparing for the approaching storm, which will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the state. Officials in Taunton are asking residents to stay off the roads and stay home if you can. "It is not going to be a...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Man stabbed in the leg in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was stabbed in the leg in the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word on a cause was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Customers call this Woonsocket eatery for Cheap Eats a hidden gem

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Long-time customers have called this Woonsocket eatery a hidden gem. "So, Kay's Restaurant has been around for 55 years. It will be 56 on March 1. I worked here when I was a kid and then later on, back in 2000, Kay asked me if I had interest buying it and I did,” said David Lahousse, the owner.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Public advised to destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses this winter

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management asked the public to keep an eye out for spotted lanternfly egg masses this winter. Officials said the invasive species may lay eggs on outside surfaces like patio furniture and camping trailers and vehicles. The eggs laid this winter won't hatch until spring.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Suspect charged in 1994 rape case is ordered held without bail

(WJAR) — A former fugitive accused of raping a woman in Attleboro in 1994 was ordered held without bail on Monday. A judge ordered 48-year-old Eduardo Mendez to be held without bail at a Monday hearing in Fall River Superior Court. Mendez was arrested last month in New York...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Tony Freitas, key witness in Operation Plunder Dome, dies at 73

The government’s star witness in Operation Plunder Dome -- the FBI investigation in the late 1990s that exposed corruption at Providence City Hall -- died Tuesday at his home in Cranston, his family told NBC 10 News. Antonio "Tony" Freitas was 73. "One of his greatest accomplishments was being...
PROVIDENCE, RI

