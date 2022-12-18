Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Bicyclist killed in crash with truck in Acushnet
ACUSHNET, Mass. (WJAR) — Acushnet police said Thursday that a man was killed when his bicycle and a truck crashed. The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. on South Main Street. "Responding emergency personnel found the adult male bicyclist had suffered grave injuries," police said in a release....
Turnto10.com
Dump truck crashes on I-295 in Attleboro
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 in Attleboro on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police told NBC 10 News that three vehicles were involved. They said the truck driver and the people in an SUV went to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle blaze in West Greenwich
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a fire in West Greenwich Wednesday morning. Large plums of smoke could be seen from the scene on Nooseneck Hill Road. An NBC 10 news crew observed numerous fire departments on the scene dealing with the fire. This is breaking news and this story...
Turnto10.com
Box truck sent down embankment in Lakeville crash
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — A box truck went off the road in a crash on Route 44 near Saga Sushi in Lakeville, Massachusetts on Tuesday. The Lakeville Fire Department was called to the scene just before 2 p.m. The department shared photos on social media of a box down...
Turnto10.com
Police pull body from Coventry pond
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities have not yet publicly identified a woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in Carbuncle Pond in Coventry. Investigators had the area blocked off until about 4 p.m. During an early morning fishing trip, a man called police saying he was staring at a...
Turnto10.com
First responders prepare for stormy weather in Bristol County
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Communities across Massachusetts are preparing for the approaching storm, which will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the state. Officials in Taunton are asking residents to stay off the roads and stay home if you can. "It is not going to be a...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland woman says stand where she sells candles was vandalized
(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman said the stand in her yard where she displays candles to be sold was vandalized. Jennifer Hanson started Hanson Handcrafted Co. two years ago, during the pandemic. Her candle stand sits outside of her home, in the 100 block of Pound Road in Cumberland.
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in the leg in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was stabbed in the leg in the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. No word on a cause was immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island updates truck weight limit for Route 37 bridge over railroad tracks
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced an update to the weight limit for heavy trucks for a bridge along Route 37 westbound in Warwick. The bridge carries traffic over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, near the Post Road (Route 1) interchange in Warwick. RIDOT said the new limit...
Turnto10.com
Customers call this Woonsocket eatery for Cheap Eats a hidden gem
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Long-time customers have called this Woonsocket eatery a hidden gem. "So, Kay's Restaurant has been around for 55 years. It will be 56 on March 1. I worked here when I was a kid and then later on, back in 2000, Kay asked me if I had interest buying it and I did,” said David Lahousse, the owner.
Turnto10.com
New 'mystery tree' appears in Middletown and town says people are decorating it
(WJAR) — A new “Mystery Tree” has appeared in Middletown, and town officials say its arrival is more than welcome. The Christmas tree with a driftwood cross on top appeared on the Surfer’s End of Second Beach on Sachuest Point Road. According to the town many...
Turnto10.com
Public advised to destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses this winter
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management asked the public to keep an eye out for spotted lanternfly egg masses this winter. Officials said the invasive species may lay eggs on outside surfaces like patio furniture and camping trailers and vehicles. The eggs laid this winter won't hatch until spring.
Turnto10.com
Fall River project will introduce one-way roadways to help create developable lots in city
(WJAR) — Fall River officials celebrated on Wednesday a road improvement project that is supposed to spark economic development by creating new developable land. The Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project seeks to change the landscape near the Taunton River waterfront, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
Turnto10.com
Providence man, 80, continues family tradition with 400+ piece Nativity scene
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An 80-year-old Providence man who lives right off of Federal Hill has created a larger-than-life Nativity scene that's 50 years in the making. Eugenio "Geno" Milano said it all started many years ago, when he was just a kid. His father, a proud Italian-Catholic, started...
Turnto10.com
Fall River veteran wins six $25,000 a year for life prizes in lottery drawing
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A Fall River veteran won six $25,000 a year for life prizes in the same drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. Raymond Roberts Sr. matched the first five numbers on six tickets for last Wednesday’s drawing in the Lucky for Life game.
Turnto10.com
Newport business spreads holiday cheer to seniors with the 'gift of help'
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — If you are a senior and need a hand around the house, Santa and his helpers have a special gift for you. Santa and one of his many little helpers spent Wednesday delivering a valuable gift: their time. The holiday help comes from SURV, a...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford police arrest man wanted in open drug trafficking cases
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A man wanted in connection to two open drug trafficking cases was arrested by New Bedford police on Tuesday. Police said the man at the center of the investigation goes by several aliases. He was identified as 41-year-old Felix Berrios Colon at the time...
Turnto10.com
Swansea family's mission gives 30,000+ foster care kids monogrammed bags for holidays
(WJAR) — A Swansea family is on a meaningful mission to not only help kids in foster care around the holidays but to get them into loving homes. Nearly eleven years ago, Kimberly Gagne and her husband started the non-profit, "Bags of Hope." “My husband and I, we have...
Turnto10.com
Suspect charged in 1994 rape case is ordered held without bail
(WJAR) — A former fugitive accused of raping a woman in Attleboro in 1994 was ordered held without bail on Monday. A judge ordered 48-year-old Eduardo Mendez to be held without bail at a Monday hearing in Fall River Superior Court. Mendez was arrested last month in New York...
Turnto10.com
Tony Freitas, key witness in Operation Plunder Dome, dies at 73
The government’s star witness in Operation Plunder Dome -- the FBI investigation in the late 1990s that exposed corruption at Providence City Hall -- died Tuesday at his home in Cranston, his family told NBC 10 News. Antonio "Tony" Freitas was 73. "One of his greatest accomplishments was being...
