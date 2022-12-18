Read full article on original website
Related
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 21st, 1950
Seventeen members of the Lassen Junior College vocational forestry class and their instructor Ralph Throop will play Santa Claus to Susanville to the extent of more than 100 Christmas trees. The trees will be distributed to Main St merchants who will insert them in the flag pole holes at the...
susanvillestuff.com
Why We Love This Place Wednesday: Christmas Time in Lassen County
Oh, this community of ours. This wonderful, beautiful community. There is nothing like Christmas time in Lassen County. Starting with the Christmas tree lighting and parade (which by the way, did it not feel like we were in a Hallmark Movie?) through all of the community events, leading to Christmas Day. It is just the best of the best.
susanvillestuff.com
Have Your Voice Heard! Student Poetry Competition Looking for Poets
It’s time to have your voice heard! Lassen County Schools and the Lassen County Arts Council are offering the opportunity for Poetry Recitation at the school, county, and state level, through a program by the National Endowment for the Arts and Poetry Foundation. Poetry Out Loud builds self-confidence and...
susanvillestuff.com
Westwood Wellness Center Reopens After Temporary Snow Closure
The Westwood Wellness Center, on Birch Street, is again open for services after a brief temporary closure due to hazardous winter conditions. The center was shut down December 10th, out of caution, as snow affected roadways, walkways and the center’s parking lot. “We anticipate a robust winter season this...
susanvillestuff.com
Job Announcement: North Bay Transport: Non Emergency Medical Transporters
North Bay Transport: Non Emergency Medical Transporters. Drivers wanted for immediate openings. We need customer service and compassionate people. Must be able to multitask and have good time management skills flexible schedule, and transporting in and around Susanville. FULL TIME. PART TIME. STARTING PAY $16.00/per hour with Potential for increase.
susanvillestuff.com
Icy Roads and Drinking Don’t Mix: Police Department Begins Holiday Campaign
The Susanville Police Department is reminding folks about the dangers of driving impaired this holiday season, encouraging them to celebrate the holidays responsibly by not driving under the influence. “From now through New Year’s Day, the Susanville Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of...
Comments / 0