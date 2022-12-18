ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Valley winter weather closing announcements

With the wallop of winter weather that is about to hit the Valley, closures are being announced. Send your closures or adjustments to news@wfmj.com, and we will add them to our list. CLOSURES. All branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will be closed on Friday,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Jake Wells

Where to see the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
27 First News

When was the last time Christmas Day was this cold?

(WKBN) — Christmas is fast approaching and there is a big storm system that is coming in just in time for the holiday. There have been many interesting weather events that happened on Christmas, including the cold weather. When was the last time the temperature was this cold for Christmas? The answer might surprise you.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Very cold start to work week as wind chills drop

PITTSBURGH — Expect a very cold start Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s, but wind chills will fall to the lower teens and the single digits in spots. The weather will be quiet through Wednesday before the next big system moves in ahead of Christmas weekend. We are still several days away, but this system could impact us with a touch of snow early Thursday morning before transitioning to all rain for the day on Thursday, then turning back to snow on Friday and Saturday. Behind this system, expect a blast of arctic air for the holiday weekend. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be extremely cold!
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

WEATHER ALERT: Dangerously Cold Winds Possible for Venango County

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dangerously cold winds are possible. The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Wind Chill Watch in effect from...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Poland business owner sees more local shopping

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Local businesses were faced with some big decisions this summer as inflation was skyrocketing. Many were trying to make plans for Christmas while seeing their own costs go up. Avant Garden Boutique in Poland opened two years ago just before the pandemic started. It makes...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Thomas “Tom” R. Gough III, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Gough III, 75, of Cortland, died in the evening on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Gough was born on December 31, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas R....
CORTLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season

Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Robert “Moe” Edwin Maurice, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN — Robert “Moe” Edwin Maurice, 67, died peacefully at home, Sunday, December 11, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was born September 27, 1955, in Youngstown, a son of Edwin and Jeanette Kibler Maurice. Robert graduated from Poland Seminary High School and...
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
27 First News

Eileen Gibbs, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Gibbs passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the age of 84. Eileen was born on January 17, 1938. She was an active member of the Lake Milton Baptist Temple for over sixty-two years. She volunteered as a Sunday School Teacher, a choir member, a visitation member for the church’s senior citizen group known as the Golden Goodies and as a worker at the church’s welcome desk for new visitors. Her faith in Christ was the utmost of importance to her and she never missed an opportunity to share her faith with others.
BERLIN CENTER, OH
butlerradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital In Cranberry Crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident Monday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2:30 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 at the intersection with Cranberry Square Drive. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving on scene to...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WKBN

Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County

HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Champion's first swimmer tabbed Student Athlete of Week

Before Riley Robinette came along, there wasn't even a swim team representing Champion High School. Champion’s first swimmer tabbed Student Athlete of …. Before Riley Robinette came along, there wasn't even a swim team representing Champion High School. Winter storm rushes last-minute shoppers. Winter storm rushes last-minute shoppers. First...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Icy, untreated roads, vehicle accidents leave local residents frustrated

OVERBROOK, Pa. (KDKA) - The first real blast of winter here in Pittsburgh brought with it snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. All these elements combined to make for some treacherous road conditions.An unpleasant winter surprise greeted many drivers in Pittsburgh creating a tough day across the city.Before most residents started waking up here in Pittsburgh, the city resembled an idyllic place you might see in a Hallmark Christmas movie. But sometime around 8 a.m., when people started hitting the roads, this Currier and Ives picture of Pittsburgh was shattered.Multiple crashes accrued within minutes of one another on several different area...
PITTSBURGH, PA

