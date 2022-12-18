Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Valley winter weather closing announcements
With the wallop of winter weather that is about to hit the Valley, closures are being announced. Send your closures or adjustments to news@wfmj.com, and we will add them to our list. CLOSURES. All branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC) will be closed on Friday,...
Winter storm latest: What we'll get, when we'll get it
For several days, Pittsburgh area residents have been told that severe winter weather is heading to the area for Christmas weekend. The burning question has been exactly when will it hit and how bad will it be?. According to the National Weather Service in Moon, a cold front will move...
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the area
Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
27 First News
When was the last time Christmas Day was this cold?
(WKBN) — Christmas is fast approaching and there is a big storm system that is coming in just in time for the holiday. There have been many interesting weather events that happened on Christmas, including the cold weather. When was the last time the temperature was this cold for Christmas? The answer might surprise you.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
27 First News
Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
Very cold start to work week as wind chills drop
PITTSBURGH — Expect a very cold start Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s, but wind chills will fall to the lower teens and the single digits in spots. The weather will be quiet through Wednesday before the next big system moves in ahead of Christmas weekend. We are still several days away, but this system could impact us with a touch of snow early Thursday morning before transitioning to all rain for the day on Thursday, then turning back to snow on Friday and Saturday. Behind this system, expect a blast of arctic air for the holiday weekend. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be extremely cold!
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerously Cold Winds Possible for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dangerously cold winds are possible. The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Wind Chill Watch in effect from...
Poland business owner sees more local shopping
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Local businesses were faced with some big decisions this summer as inflation was skyrocketing. Many were trying to make plans for Christmas while seeing their own costs go up. Avant Garden Boutique in Poland opened two years ago just before the pandemic started. It makes...
27 First News
Thomas “Tom” R. Gough III, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. Gough III, 75, of Cortland, died in the evening on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 with his family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Gough was born on December 31, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Thomas R....
WFMJ.com
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
27 First News
Robert “Moe” Edwin Maurice, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN — Robert “Moe” Edwin Maurice, 67, died peacefully at home, Sunday, December 11, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was born September 27, 1955, in Youngstown, a son of Edwin and Jeanette Kibler Maurice. Robert graduated from Poland Seminary High School and...
27 First News
Eileen Gibbs, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Gibbs passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the age of 84. Eileen was born on January 17, 1938. She was an active member of the Lake Milton Baptist Temple for over sixty-two years. She volunteered as a Sunday School Teacher, a choir member, a visitation member for the church’s senior citizen group known as the Golden Goodies and as a worker at the church’s welcome desk for new visitors. Her faith in Christ was the utmost of importance to her and she never missed an opportunity to share her faith with others.
Stray bullet flies through Youngstown home
The woman's little brother said a bullet went through his wall.
butlerradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital In Cranberry Crash
Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident Monday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 2:30 p.m. for the crash on Route 19 at the intersection with Cranberry Square Drive. Crews from Cranberry were among those arriving on scene to...
Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County
HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
4 Christmas destinations just a road trip away from Western Pa.
Here is a look at four holiday-themed destinations, in addition to Overly’s Country Christmas, just a road trip away that people can enjoy this Christmas season. Jimmy Stewart Museum in Indiana, Pa. “It’s a Wonderful Life” fans can learn more about the life of the film’s star at the...
27 First News
Champion's first swimmer tabbed Student Athlete of Week
Before Riley Robinette came along, there wasn't even a swim team representing Champion High School. Champion’s first swimmer tabbed Student Athlete of …. Before Riley Robinette came along, there wasn't even a swim team representing Champion High School. Winter storm rushes last-minute shoppers. Winter storm rushes last-minute shoppers. First...
Icy, untreated roads, vehicle accidents leave local residents frustrated
OVERBROOK, Pa. (KDKA) - The first real blast of winter here in Pittsburgh brought with it snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. All these elements combined to make for some treacherous road conditions.An unpleasant winter surprise greeted many drivers in Pittsburgh creating a tough day across the city.Before most residents started waking up here in Pittsburgh, the city resembled an idyllic place you might see in a Hallmark Christmas movie. But sometime around 8 a.m., when people started hitting the roads, this Currier and Ives picture of Pittsburgh was shattered.Multiple crashes accrued within minutes of one another on several different area...
explore venango
Driver Killed After Vehicle Strikes Deer Carcass, Crashes into Guide Rail Along Route 8
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 69-year-old man was killed following a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on State Route 8. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, on State Route 8, in Victory Township, Venango County. Police say...
