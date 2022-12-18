ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates Bolster Their Backstops, Agree to Contract With Free Agent Catcher Austin Hedges

By Griffin Floyd, Pittsburgh Baseball Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvZUD_0jmq6kbn00

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Baseball Now confirmed a report by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman that the Pirates signed free agent catcher Austin Hedges to a one-year deal worth $5 million.

The Pirates had just one catcher with big league experience, Tyler Heineman, on their 40-man roster. Hedges will help bridge the gap while highly-touted catching prospect Endy Rodriguez works through the minors.

Hedges, 30, is an eight-year MLB veteran who played 105 games for the Guardians in 2022, slashing .163/.241/.248 with seven home runs. Despite the poor offensive numbers, Hedges called pitches for some of the best arms in Major League Baseball, helping the Guardians to a third-best 2.65 team ERA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ln62v_0jmq6kbn00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Pittsburgh, PA
