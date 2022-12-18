Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs17
Have you seen this person? Cumberland County sheriff seeks to question man with information on homicide
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help detectives locate a suspect that may have information regarding a homicide. On Friday shortly before 10 p.m., deputies responded to the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton in reference to a shooting.
cbs17
Cumberland County Sheriff investigates murder night before Christmas Eve
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. On Friday shortly before 10 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton. The preliminary investigation revealed that an...
cbs17
‘You were my soulmate’: Cumberland County deputy laid to rest ahead of Christmas weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday was a somber day as Cumberland County deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was laid to rest. Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 16 while investigating a robbery at a Circle K in the 2990 block of Gillespie Street. The sheriff’s office...
wpde.com
3 women shot, one killed in three separate Maxton incidents
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — Police are investigating three shooting incidents Friday morning that occurred within 30 minutes apart in the Maxton community of Robeson County. The first two incidents happened on Wilmington Street. The third shooting took place on Brandie Road, according to Maxton Police Chief Darren Davis.
Officials: 60-year-old woman dies, 4 others taken to hospital after early morning Darlington County fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman died and four others were taken to an area hospital following a fire early Monday morning in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. The woman who died in the fire was identified as 60-year-old Margaret Melton, Hardee said. Crews responded to the fire at about […]
WMBF
Person killed in Florence shooting, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of West Dixie Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene.
Antisemitic banner seen hanging from Moore County bridge on second to last day of Hanukkah
An antisemitic banner was seen hanging from a bridge in Moore County Sunday morning, on the second to last day of Hanukkah. The banner could be seen on the bridge on Pineywood Church Road going over Route 1. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is currently in possession of the sign...
Coroner names victim in deadly Friday morning Florence shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Police were called at 7:43 a.m. to the 800 block of West Dixie Street and found the victim dead at the scene, Brandt said. The Florence County Coroner, Keith Von Lutcken, says […]
WMBF
Sheriff: 1 injured in shooting in Dillon County; Deputies investigating
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been injured after a shooting in Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. The shooting happened on Lester Road in Dillon County Thursday evening, Pernell confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital. Deputies are working to get more information...
50-year-old shot, killed in Maxton area, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in the Maxton area. Deputies and homicide investigators were called at 12:43 a.m. Thursday to the 70 block of Old Red Springs Road for reports of a person shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Darrell D. Locklear, 50, of Maxton, […]
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies person killed in Florence shooting Friday morning
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Gladstone Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene. Florence...
1 injured in Dillon County shooting
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday night in a shooting in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened along Lester Road near Pee Dee Church Road, Hamilton said. The sheriff’s office was called at about 6 p.m. A man was taken […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Woman shot near Pinebluff
Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to a shooting near Pinebluff on Hazelwood Drive, just off Pinebluff Lake Road, Thursday around 8 p.m. Residents reported hearing several shots fired. Upon arrival, authorities found an older female resident of Hazelwood Drive with a gunshot wound. Due to weather, a helicopter could...
wpde.com
Homicide investigation underway in Robeson Co., victim identified: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death in Robeson County early Thursday morning. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded along with Homicide Investigators and Crime Scene Investigators to the 70 block of Corey Road in Maxton in reference to a person shot. Darrell D....
WRAL
'I want to know:' Family wants answers after inmate found dead in Harnett County
LILLINGTON, N.C. — An inmate in the Harnett County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Monday while serving a 30-day sentence for violating probation for a DWI charge. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old William Surles was found in his bunk. Some of his family...
cbs17
$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder pulled over for speeding in SC, deputies say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — $9 million worth of cocaine was found after a man who was out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested...
NC woman with kid in car holding bag of fentanyl gets 25 years in prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robeson County woman who distributed fentanyl through a Lumberton home and hotel and later was found with a child holding a bag of the drug in the backseat of her car was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jania Delicia Leggett, 28, pled guilty to charges in April. that […]
jocoreport.com
Police: Man Arrested After Attempting To Cash Altered Fire Department Check
SMITHFIELD – Police in Smithfield arrested a man at KS Bank on N. Brightleaf Boulevard after he allegedly tried to cash an altered check. Joseph William Boone Jr., of Valley Forge Way S, Cameron, NC was arrested December 14 and charged with uttering a forged instrument. Police said Boone...
Robeson County woman found with child holding fentanyl gets 25-year sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County woman who was found with a child holding a bag of fentanyl received a 25-year sentence, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jania Delicia Leggett, 28, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and possessing firearms in furtherance of […]
cbs17
Large fire damages business in Moore County on Christmas Eve
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN/WGHP) — A large fire broke out at a business on Christmas Eve morning in Moore County. The blaze was reported just after 11:35 a.m. at Holmes Buildings Systems at 2863 Plank Road in Robbins, according to Bryan Phillips, the Moore County fire marshal. Smoke could be...
Comments / 0