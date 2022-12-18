ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXII 12

Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
LEXINGTON, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Man charged with stealing school bus

A Hurt man was arrested this morning in connection with stealing a Pittsylvania County school bus. Matthew Wade Heuple, 34, of Hurt was charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiting his license, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office. Pittsylvania...
HURT, VA
WXII 12

Update: Burlington missing teen found

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Burlington police said a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe and in good health. Qwanell Tinnen was reported missing but was later found, according to the Burlington Police Department.
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

16-year-olds arrested during murder investigation, officers say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two juveniles have been detained during a murder investigation, police say. Winston-Salem police have taken two 16-year-olds into custody. Police believe that the teenagers robbed and assaulted Terrance Mason, 17. Mason's body was found near East 29th Street in September. Citizens reported finding his body in...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

16-year-olds arrested, charged in connection to killing of 17-year-old boy on E. 29th St., Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Winston-Salem. Officers found a 17-year-old boy, Terrance Mason, dead in a grassy area off of East 29th Street in Winston-Salem on Sept. 13, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said that they believe that […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

3 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night. FOX8 is told the three patients were hospitalized with minor injuries. Troopers are investigating the crash that happened on NC 49 near Asheboro. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
NRVNews

Local man charged with second-degree murder

A 52-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in Christiansburg on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Switchback Road where they found 60-year-old Nancy Snider, who had been shot. They said Christiansburg Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wakg.com

13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
EDEN, NC

