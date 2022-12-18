Read full article on original website
Authorities offering $500 for information on a horse shot with arrow
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A horse was found shot in the back with a broadhead arrow in Reidsville, NC on Thursday, Dec. 15. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting. The money is coming from the...
Alamance Co. employee arrested for stealing drugs at work, using for personal benefit, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A county employee was charged with stealing drugs from the job and using them for his personal benefit in Alamance County Thursday, according to deputies. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said after a month-long investigation into missing substances from the Alamance County EMS...
WXII 12
Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
chathamstartribune.com
Man charged with stealing school bus
A Hurt man was arrested this morning in connection with stealing a Pittsylvania County school bus. Matthew Wade Heuple, 34, of Hurt was charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of driving a motor vehicle after forfeiting his license, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office. Pittsylvania...
WXII 12
Update: Burlington missing teen found
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Burlington police said a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe and in good health. Qwanell Tinnen was reported missing but was later found, according to the Burlington Police Department.
WXII 12
16-year-olds arrested during murder investigation, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two juveniles have been detained during a murder investigation, police say. Winston-Salem police have taken two 16-year-olds into custody. Police believe that the teenagers robbed and assaulted Terrance Mason, 17. Mason's body was found near East 29th Street in September. Citizens reported finding his body in...
Teens charged for death of Main Street Academy student in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two 16-year-old males were taken into custody for the death of a Main Street Academy student, according to police. Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department have continued to investigate the murder of 17-year-old Terrence Mason. On September 13 around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1200...
16-year-olds arrested, charged in connection to killing of 17-year-old boy on E. 29th St., Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Winston-Salem. Officers found a 17-year-old boy, Terrance Mason, dead in a grassy area off of East 29th Street in Winston-Salem on Sept. 13, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said that they believe that […]
Reidsville horse shot in neck, arrow lands inches away from vertebrae; reward offered to find culprit
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville family is praying for a speedy recovery of their beloved horse Prim after she was shot in their pasture Thursday evening. Ann Brady, co-owner of Julianne Farms, said late on Thursday, she and a friend went to feed the horses and called for Prim in the pastures. Because it […]
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department has fired an officer it says was involved in an altercation with a student that was captured on video. Information about the December 16 incident is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether criminal charges are warranted, according to police.
WXII 12
Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
Greensboro mom returns home after driver crashes through her garage into neighbor’s house
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is grateful to be back at home just in time for the holidays. This comes after a driver crashed through her home and into another on Peach Orchard Drive in Greensboro. The crash happened Nov. 6, so she wasn’t able to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday at home. At […]
WXII 12
Greensboro man is sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug-related charges, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court for 14 charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Mitchell Banks, 43, was convicted during a...
3 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night. FOX8 is told the three patients were hospitalized with minor injuries. Troopers are investigating the crash that happened on NC 49 near Asheboro. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around […]
NRVNews
Local man charged with second-degree murder
A 52-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting in Christiansburg on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Switchback Road where they found 60-year-old Nancy Snider, who had been shot. They said Christiansburg Rescue pronounced her dead at the scene.
wfmynews2.com
Man facing charges of indecent liberties with a child in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Graham man turned himself in after being accused of abusing a child he was babysitting, according to Alamance deputies. On November 14, the Special Victims Unit conducted a case review with the Alamance County District Attorney's Office in reference to a sexual assault investigation.
wakg.com
Martinsville Police Officer Fired Following Incident With Middle School Student
The Martinsville Police Department has fired the officer involved in the incident with a student on December 16 at Martinsville Middle School. All information is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether or not criminal charges are necessary. The internal investigation being conducted by the department...
Person stabbed on Green Market Ct. in Greensboro, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deputies at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said a person was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. A call came in around 4:30 p.m. about an incident on the 1900 block of Green Market Court. When deputies arrived, they found a victim with a stab wound. Deputies say the...
wfxrtv.com
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman found shot in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced a man has been charged with second-degree murder after they found a woman who succumbed to a gunshot wound in Christiansburg. Deputies say they responded to Switchback Road on Wednesday, Dec. 21 to find 60-year-old Nancy Snider with...
wakg.com
13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden
On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
