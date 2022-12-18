GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman is grateful to be back at home just in time for the holidays. This comes after a driver crashed through her home and into another on Peach Orchard Drive in Greensboro. The crash happened Nov. 6, so she wasn’t able to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday at home. At […]

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO