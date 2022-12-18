ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse native on ‘Worst Cooks in America’ can make grilled cheese, but not much else

Syracuse native Michael Judson Berry knows how to make grilled cheese, but not much else. Does that make him one of the “Worst Cooks in America?”. Berry gained a following during the pandemic with his “QuaranTeaTime” videos featuring his hilarious impression of Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) from “Schitt’s Creek,” making him an ideal contestant for the Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations.” He’ll face off with other social media personalities and influencers, including a puppeteer from Williamsville, N.Y., and a Louisiana woman who famously put Gorilla Glue in her hair, on the cooking competition hosted by Cazenovia native Anne Burrell and Darnell Ferguson.
SYRACUSE, NY
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Deliah

Sweet Deliah came to the shelter as a stray. Life on the streets had taken a toll - she was skinny and scared, but sweet and social. Her traveling companion was another dog, Paw Paw, who’s been adopted. We think Deliah is about eight years old. She’s steadily gaining...
SYRACUSE, NY
First Look: 3 trained chefs are treating downtown Syracuse to house-cured pork sandwiches

(In First Look, we visit a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
Schweinfurth Art Center announces winter adult art classes

Artists age 16 and up can learn or refine their skills by signing up for several clay and watercolor classes this winter and spring at the Schweinfurth Art Center. They include two clay throwing classes, one hand-building clay class that culminates with a sculpture for your garden, and two watercolor classes.
SYRACUSE, NY
Technical mishap causes West Genesee lockdown; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 37. See when to travel to avoid frozen blast. First look: Three classically trained chefs are behind Pork & Knife, a new grab-and-go sandwich shop in downtown Syracuse. Their signature item, the Cubano, is a traditional Cuban version of our ham and cheese, but it packs succulent flavor. Is your mouth watering yet? (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
SYRACUSE, NY
See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000

Syracuse, N.Y. — Five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices of a least $300,000, according to new data. The towns includes Skaneateles, Spafford, Pompey, Otisco and Lysander. Skaneateles has the highest average sale price in the county at over $1 million, according to Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
