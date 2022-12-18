Read full article on original website
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
With time and small celebrations, they’re battling Syracuse’s unsung malady: loneliness
Mary O’Brien has already celebrated Christmas by the twinkling tree in her living room. She keeps it up year round because she likes it, and because at 96 years old it’s some trouble to take it down. O’Brien will be alone on Christmas. Most of her family lives...
Thanks for supporting Earlville Opera House (Your Letters)
On behalf of the Earlville Opera House, I would like to thank all those who helped make our ninth annual Auction for the Arts a triumphant virtual success, what a great way to end our 50th anniversary year!. This year’s auction raised $7,904 specifically due to the continued kind and...
Syracuse unveils $108M plan to revamp area around Onondaga Lake, Inner Harbor (photos)
The City of Syracuse yesterday released a master plan detailing 12 projects that provide the clearest vision yet of how the city plans to revitalize long-neglected waterfront areas. The projects range from “minor street enhancements” to the creation of a “mixed use entertainment hub,” altogether totaling about $108 million.
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
Syracuse native on ‘Worst Cooks in America’ can make grilled cheese, but not much else
Syracuse native Michael Judson Berry knows how to make grilled cheese, but not much else. Does that make him one of the “Worst Cooks in America?”. Berry gained a following during the pandemic with his “QuaranTeaTime” videos featuring his hilarious impression of Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) from “Schitt’s Creek,” making him an ideal contestant for the Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations.” He’ll face off with other social media personalities and influencers, including a puppeteer from Williamsville, N.Y., and a Louisiana woman who famously put Gorilla Glue in her hair, on the cooking competition hosted by Cazenovia native Anne Burrell and Darnell Ferguson.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Deliah
Sweet Deliah came to the shelter as a stray. Life on the streets had taken a toll - she was skinny and scared, but sweet and social. Her traveling companion was another dog, Paw Paw, who’s been adopted. We think Deliah is about eight years old. She’s steadily gaining...
First Look: 3 trained chefs are treating downtown Syracuse to house-cured pork sandwiches
(In First Look, we visit a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Armory Square’s empty storefronts: Are the lights about to come back on?
Cheryl Chaif admits there have been times recently when she’s been a bit depressed while looking out from her restaurant, The Hops Spot, on Walton Street in Armory Square. “Some nights the only lights on are ours and the Lemon Grass (restaurant across the street),” Chaif said.
Schweinfurth Art Center announces winter adult art classes
Artists age 16 and up can learn or refine their skills by signing up for several clay and watercolor classes this winter and spring at the Schweinfurth Art Center. They include two clay throwing classes, one hand-building clay class that culminates with a sculpture for your garden, and two watercolor classes.
Technical mishap causes West Genesee lockdown; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 37. See when to travel to avoid frozen blast. First look: Three classically trained chefs are behind Pork & Knife, a new grab-and-go sandwich shop in downtown Syracuse. Their signature item, the Cubano, is a traditional Cuban version of our ham and cheese, but it packs succulent flavor. Is your mouth watering yet? (Charlie Miller photo)
More and more Central NY school districts closing Friday (see list)
The Syracuse City School District announced it will close for the day on Friday due to the expected storm. The district of 20,000 students - the largest in Central New York - had previously announced plans for early dismissal on Friday morning. Many other school districts across the region are...
State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
Christmas Bureau giveaway spreads cheer and goodwill to more than 2,000 families
Syracuse, N.Y. — It looked like thousands of Santas and his reindeer were downtown on Wednesday. Volunteers and community members, many wearing Santa hats, reindeer antlers and Christmas sweaters, swarmed the OnCenter for the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Bureau giveaway. Families got to select toys, books, movie tickets...
Syracuse, West Genny schools now closing on Friday. Who else will follow?
Update Thursday: Syracuse and West Genesee announced now they will close Friday. They are not alone. For latest on all the districts, check out our closings list. We are updating as district announce their plans for Friday. Update 12:00 a.m.: Solvay Union Free School District also announced they will be...
Onondaga County issues travel advisory, closes offices, parks due to storm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County has issued a travel advisory for Friday and closed county offices in anticipation of the winter storm forecast to hit the region. The travel advisory was issued by County Executive Ryan McMahon starting at 7 a.m. Friday morning until 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from his office.
See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — Five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices of a least $300,000, according to new data. The towns includes Skaneateles, Spafford, Pompey, Otisco and Lysander. Skaneateles has the highest average sale price in the county at over $1 million, according to Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
Wind could make it feel like 24 below zero for holidays, wind chill advisory issued
Syracuse, N.Y. — A storm heading to Central New York just in time for the holidays is now expected to have wind chills of 24 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service. A wind chill advisory has been issued starting at 5 p.m. Friday and lasting until...
I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says
Syracuse, NY — A group opposed to replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse with a community grid told a judge Thursday that the state has to “redo everything” to account for the planned arrival of semiconductor manufacturer Micron to the northern suburbs. “They gotta crunch out the numbers....
