Brookings, SD

KELOLAND TV

No travel advised across all of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. At about 12:25 p.m. today, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert. The DPS also said that all four lanes of Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. A section from Rapid City to Chamberlain is already closed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-90 closure extended into Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota. The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday. I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395. Officials will continually assess conditions to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KETV.com

Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Sioux Falls airport closing until 6 p.m. Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter weather is causing havoc at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Just before 1 p.m., the airport announced it would close from 1 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday because of blizzard conditions. In addition, South Dakota public safety officials have issued warnings...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at road conditions in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Safety has advised no travel across the entire state. The section of Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. CT today (Dec. 22). All four lanes will close. A closure on Interstate 90, both...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Northeast South Dakota under a Blizzard Warning! (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Horrible travel conditions are expected today across northeastern South Dakota due to ground blizzard conditions and life-threatening wind chills. Northwest winds cranked up last night, and are blowing around fallen snow creating, in some cases, whiteout conditions. Mike Connolly is with the weather service in Aberdeen…. Connolly says...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Interstate 90 closure expands to Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will get worse before it gets better on South Dakota’s stretch of Interstate 90. The interstate is currently closed from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain. That closure will extend to Sioux Falls starting at 4 p.m. (MT). The South Dakota Department of Transportation expects the closure to stay in effect into Friday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter cleanup continues in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of cleanup is underway in Sioux Falls, but this winter storm comes with a whole new set of challenges. City crews have spent the better part of two weeks clearing Sioux Falls streets of everything from standing water to snow drifts. “One...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are instructing traffic to find an alternate route surrounding the area where three cars crashed. No injuries have been reported. Sioux Falls police are currently on the scene where an accident occurred on Minnesota Ave and 4th St., directing traffic...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 MN men killed in Dec. 14 crash near Parkston

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three men from St. James, Minnesota, were identified as those killed in a Dec. 14 two-vehicle crash south of Parkston, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. Irvin Trejo Parra, 23, Jaziel Carrillo Vera, 25, and Victor Hernandez Moreno, 26, were passengers in...
PARKSTON, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Highways shutting down in western Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Cold case victim identified in Rock County, Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The remains of a man found about 40 years ago in Rock County, Minnesota, have been identified, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Louis Anthony Gattaino, a cold case homicide victim, was identified through genetic genealogy and DNA, according...
ROCK COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
WATERTOWN, SD

