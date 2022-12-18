Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. At about 12:25 p.m. today, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert. The DPS also said that all four lanes of Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. A section from Rapid City to Chamberlain is already closed.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
KELOLAND TV
I-90 closure extended into Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota. The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday. I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395. Officials will continually assess conditions to...
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Sioux Falls airport closing until 6 p.m. Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter weather is causing havoc at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Just before 1 p.m., the airport announced it would close from 1 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday because of blizzard conditions. In addition, South Dakota public safety officials have issued warnings...
KELOLAND TV
A look at road conditions in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Safety has advised no travel across the entire state. The section of Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. CT today (Dec. 22). All four lanes will close. A closure on Interstate 90, both...
gowatertown.net
Northeast South Dakota under a Blizzard Warning! (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Horrible travel conditions are expected today across northeastern South Dakota due to ground blizzard conditions and life-threatening wind chills. Northwest winds cranked up last night, and are blowing around fallen snow creating, in some cases, whiteout conditions. Mike Connolly is with the weather service in Aberdeen…. Connolly says...
kotatv.com
Interstate 90 closure expands to Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will get worse before it gets better on South Dakota’s stretch of Interstate 90. The interstate is currently closed from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain. That closure will extend to Sioux Falls starting at 4 p.m. (MT). The South Dakota Department of Transportation expects the closure to stay in effect into Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Winter cleanup continues in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of cleanup is underway in Sioux Falls, but this winter storm comes with a whole new set of challenges. City crews have spent the better part of two weeks clearing Sioux Falls streets of everything from standing water to snow drifts. “One...
dakotanewsnow.com
I-90 closure extending to Sioux Falls, No Travel Advisory issued across SD
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The current closure on Interstate 90 will be extended to Sioux Falls at 5 p.m. (CT) on Thursday. The state of South Dakota has issued a statewide No Travel Advisory. I-90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain due to...
fox29.com
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
VIVIAN, S.D. - Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens...
dakotanewsnow.com
Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are instructing traffic to find an alternate route surrounding the area where three cars crashed. No injuries have been reported. Sioux Falls police are currently on the scene where an accident occurred on Minnesota Ave and 4th St., directing traffic...
KELOLAND TV
3 MN men killed in Dec. 14 crash near Parkston
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three men from St. James, Minnesota, were identified as those killed in a Dec. 14 two-vehicle crash south of Parkston, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said. Irvin Trejo Parra, 23, Jaziel Carrillo Vera, 25, and Victor Hernandez Moreno, 26, were passengers in...
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
News Channel Nebraska
Highways shutting down in western Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
KELOLAND TV
Cold case victim identified in Rock County, Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The remains of a man found about 40 years ago in Rock County, Minnesota, have been identified, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Louis Anthony Gattaino, a cold case homicide victim, was identified through genetic genealogy and DNA, according...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard Conditions Continuing: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 22
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We have white out conditions across KELOLAND along with dangerous wind chills. This afternoon we are still seeing wind chills in the minus 30s and 40s even nearing minus 50 in northwest South Dakota. These wind chills do linger into the day tomorrow.
gowatertown.net
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
