SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. At about 12:25 p.m. today, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert. The DPS also said that all four lanes of Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. A section from Rapid City to Chamberlain is already closed.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 17 HOURS AGO