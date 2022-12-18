ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joanna Gaines Undergoes Major Surgery

Joanna Gaines will be taking it easy this holiday season as the 44-year-old Fixer Upper star recovers from spinal surgery. The Magnolia Network personality, who shares five children with husband Chip Gaines, shared her recent hospitalization journey with her followers Thursday morning, sharing a photo of herself rocking sunglasses and throwing up a peace sign while laying in her hospital bed.

