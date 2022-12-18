ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodnax, VA

Police chief — a grandfather — killed removing dead animal from road, Virginia cops say

By Bailey Aldridge
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2yiO_0jmq6CnD00

A police chief who was hit and killed by a truck is remembered as a “dedicated member” of his small Virginia town.

Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey — a 66-year-old dad and grandfather — pulled over Friday evening, Dec. 16, on the side of Route 58 to remove a dead animal from the roadway, according to Virginia State Police.

As he was walking back to the side of the highway where his police vehicle was parked with its lights activated, a Ford F-150 pickup truck driver, who was unable to stop in time, hit him, state police said in a news release.

Carey was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The Ford driver was not hurt, police said, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Police are investigating.

Carey is survived by his wife, four sons, a daughter and “several” grandchildren, Brodnax Mayor Don Dugger said in a statement shared on Facebook by Virginia State Police.

“Highly regarded for his public safety professionalism and experience, Joe was a genuine friend to so many of us,” Dugger said. “He truly loved his job and worked hard to make a difference while protecting and serving our town.”

The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and Foundation wrote in a Facebook post that it “recommends shrouding of badges by all Virginia law enforcement officers in honor” of Carey.

“Our sincere condolences to the family , friends and colleagues of Chief Carey at this most difficult time,” the organization wrote. “Please keep them in your prayers.”

Chesterfield County Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz, who is the president of the VACP, said in a Facebook post Saturday, Dec. 17, that he is “profoundly saddened” by Carey’s death .

“Joe was a family man, a friend, and the personification of all that’s right about policing in America. He loved those he led and he loved those he served,” Katz wrote.

He said Carey “cared enough to take care of the small stuff.”

“The very last act he carried out in this life was an act of selfless compassion for an animal in the roadway and an effort to keep you and me safe as we travel along the road of life without much thought about all those giving to us (and) without our realizing it,” Katz wrote. “That’s what heroes do. They give quietly. Thank you for your example, Joe. May God bless and keep you.”

Brodnax is about 85 miles southwest of Richmond.

Driver who killed 24-year-old deputy crossing road faces DWI charge, NC sheriff says

20-year-old nurse killed by accused drunk driver on way to work, Wisconsin family says

TikToker among three killed in crash with wrong-way driver in Florida, family says

Justice official with ‘memory loss’ never made it to work. He was found dead days later

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Sheriff’s office trying to ID people who stole from Family Dollar in Enfield

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two people who stole merchandise and money from a Family Dollar in Enfield. The larceny happened on Dec. 10, the sheriff’s office said. Two males were seen in the store taking various items including money from the cash register. The sheriff’s office believes the two are from the Enfield or Nash County area.
ENFIELD, NC
WRAL News

Part of I-85 closed in Granville County

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Scotland Neck police report 1 fatal overdose, others ‘seconds from death’

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
cbs17

Dirt bike stolen from Creedmoor outbuilding, sheriff’s office says

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone stole a dirt bike in Creedmoor and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating it. Authorities said Tuesday that a report was filed Saturday with the sheriff’s office about an unknown person or persons breaking into an outbuilding on Winwood Farm Road.
CREEDMOOR, NC
rrspin.com

HCSO roundup: Patrols lead to drug arrests

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On December 11 while conducting proactive law enforcement duties in the area of Highway 158 in Roanoke Rapids Deputy A. Holt noticed a moped run a stop sign at Dickens Avenue. Holt stopped Eric Barber, 54,...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
20K+
Followers
485
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy