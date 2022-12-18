Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady both celebrated their daughter Vivian's 10th birthday with respective social media posts on Monday Gisele Bündchen is proving she and Tom Brady are friendly exes as they celebrate their daughter's birthday. On Monday, both the NFL star, 45, and the supermodel, 42, shared respective social media tributes as their daughter Vivian Lake turned 10 years old. Shortly after Brady shared his heartfelt post on Instagram paying tribute to their little girl, Bündchen left a sweet message in the comments section. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady’s Son Is Following In His Dad’s Footsteps
Tom and Bridget Moynahan's son Jack has big shoes to fill. Many 'Blue Bloods' and NFL fans are curious: Will he play football like his dad?
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tony Dungy Photo
Tony Dungy was being one heck of a great citizen over the weekend. The Super Bowl-winning coach was seen volunteering with The Salvation Army at a local grocery store as he was helping those in need. It's especially great because it's the Holiday season and not everyone is lucky this time of year.
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
NFL World Reacts To What Obama Said About Steelers Legend
Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 72. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend helped lead the organization to four Super Bowl titles during his illustrious career. After news of his passing broke, tributes started pouring in for the Hall of Fame back. Former...
Gisele Bundchen Leaves Another Comment On Ex Tom Brady’s Instagram After Divorce
Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, 42, proved she is keeping things amicable with her ex, Tom Brady, 45, by commenting on his Dec. 5 Instagram post. “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you,” the NFL player captioned the adorable photo with his kids. Gisele then showed her love for her family by commenting on the post with a red heart emoji, as she also did on Tom’s Nov. 23 photo. In the recent photo, Tom was pictured bear-hugging his daughter, Vivian, and his son, Benjamin, 12.
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Controversial Comments
Cris Collinsworth didn't shy away from talking about the United States' gun problems during Sunday Night Football this past weekend. The Sunday Night Football analyst brought up the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson. Collinsworth seemed truly saddened by the fact that the people who allegedly shot Robinson were two teens.
NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
Pat McAfee Predicts Shocking Landing Spot for Tom Brady
Media personality, Pat McAfee, floats a wild and surprising thought on where Tom Brady will be playing in 2023.
It's time for Patriots team owner Robert Kraft to treat Bill Belichick the way Belichick treats his players
For years, arguably decades, the ethos of Bill Belichick guiding the New England Patriots has been impenetrable: We do what's best for the team. Along with do your job, he has embraced this principle through nearly every decision that has come to define the franchise. He espouses it in coaching staff meetings. Reiterates it in corporate speaking engagements. Repeats it so often in news conferences that clips of him saying some version of the ideology can be found in nearly every year of his Patriots reign.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Locker Room Drama
The New England Patriots are decaying into dysfunction. After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on a stunningly misguided last-play lateral, more drama is unfolding in Foxborough. On Monday, ESPN's Instagram account posted a quote from Bill Barnwell suggesting the Patriots must "at least call [Tom] Brady's people" to see...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday
There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
NFL World Reacts To What Stephen A. Smith Told Coworker
Thursday's episode of First Take featured a hilarious moment between Stephen A. Smith and his co-worker Dan Orlovsky. When talking about this year's New York Jets team, Orlovsky said he could suit up and lead that squad to the postseason this year. Smith responded to this take with a low-blow...
Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet
One question that has lingered throughout the NFL season is whether Rob Gronkowski is fully retired. That has shifted to the backburner more recently, but Gronk may have changed that on Wednesday. Gronkowski sent a cryptic tweet Wednesday afternoon, containing just three words: “I’m kinda bored.” I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December... The post Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested.
Patriots Bring Back Familiar Linebacker To Practice Squad
The New England Patriots quickly moved to fill the open spot on their practice squad following Cameron McGrone’s departure. The Patriots announced they are bringing back a familiar face in linebacker Terez Hall after the Indianapolis Colts poached McGrone on Tuesday and signed the 2021 sixth-round pick to their active roster.
