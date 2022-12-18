Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Shooting on Indy’s west side leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 600 block of Waterview Drive around 2:15 Thursday afternoon on a report of a person shot. This is near 10th Street and 465. When police...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests woman after shooting on city’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a woman after a shooting Monday on the west side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Richelle Hughes is facing charges of battery with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement. Shortly before noon Monday, police were called to the Shell gas station...
cbs4indy.com
Police find 3 missing Indianapolis juveniles after chase on I-65 ends with roll-over crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Charges may be pending after a woman and three Indianapolis juveniles were injured following a chase with Indiana State Police on I-65. It began around 3 a.m. when a trooper tried to pull a car over on I-65 near the State Road 26/Lafayette/Rossville exit. Instead of stopping, the driver — who police later said was an adult — kept going north on I-65.
cbs4indy.com
Greenwood police on mall shooting investigation
More than five months after a man opened fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall, authorities gave an update on the investigation. More than five months after a man opened fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall, authorities gave an update on the investigation. Top Scams of 2022. CBS4 This Morning takes...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a Columbus home. A 911 call about a shooting on Sumpter Court came in to the Columbus Police Dept. around 8:55 p.m. Police said two people inside the home were pronounced deceased. Both had gunshot wounds.
cbs4indy.com
Muncie women struck and killed by vehicle
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 55-year-old Muncie woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday evening, the Delaware County Coroner’s Officer said. The coroner said the incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. near Madison and Second streets. The pedestrian — identified as Tina Gregory — was pronounced dead at the scene.
cbs4indy.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s...
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 3 in connection with series of 5 armed robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have three people in custody after they say the trio committed five robberies in the span of three days. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said robbery detectives and the FBI started investigating after four homes were robbed by 3-4 people in a dark van. On Wednesday,...
cbs4indy.com
Suspect arrested after armed robbery inside Kokomo mall
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he robbed a business inside the Markland Mall at gunpoint Monday. The Kokomo Police Department said the robbery happened at the Piercing Pagoda inside the Markland Mall. Officers responded to the mall just before 3 p.m. Monday.
cbs4indy.com
‘No clear motive’ questions remain months after Greenwood shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — More than five months after a man opened fire inside the Greenwood Park Mall, authorities have yet to determine a clear motive for the shooter’s actions. On July 17. Jonathan Sapirman entered the mall and spent more than an hour in the restroom before coming out shooting. Within seconds, Sapirman killed three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda.
cbs4indy.com
Law enforcement brush up on active shooter response
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Police joined members of several other law enforcement groups Thursday as they sought to make sure they are ready for the next time an active shooter event happens. The training comes as police look at the response to the Greenwood Park Mall shooting in July....
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis man sentenced on federal drug, gun charges
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm. Court records show IMPD executed a search warrant at the residence of John McDonough on April 7, 2021 during a narcotics and firearms investigation. Officers found...
cbs4indy.com
CBS4 This Morning team tries Melissa and Justin's holiday recipes
CBS4's Melissa Crash and Justin Kollar are sharing some of their family's holiday favorites: latkes and Jaternice sausage!. CBS4 This Morning team tries Melissa and Justin’s …. CBS4's Melissa Crash and Justin Kollar are sharing some of their family's holiday favorites: latkes and Jaternice sausage!. Top Scams of 2022.
cbs4indy.com
12 face federal charges after prosecutors dismantle major Indianapolis drug ring
INDIANAPOLIS — Federal prosecutors have dismantled a major drug trafficking operation in Indianapolis. Twelve suspects are now facing charges in the case. In all, prosecutors seized 408 pounds of meth, 8 kilograms of fentanyl and 28 firearms. The seized firearms included several semi-automatic AR-platform rifles. Approximately $32,800 in U.S. currency, as well as six vehicles, two trailers, three all-terrain vehicles and a dirt bike, were also seized.
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage
KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m.,...
cbs4indy.com
Fire destroys Lebanon family's home less than a week before Christmas
Fire destroys Lebanon family's home less than a week before Christmas. Fire destroys Lebanon family’s home less than a week …. Fire destroys Lebanon family's home less than a week before Christmas. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – Purdue Global and Ivy …. Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About...
cbs4indy.com
Bloomington woman gets federal prison time for making false statements to buy firearm on behalf of convicted felon
INDIANAPOLIS — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to making false statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm. Court documents state Ariel Campbell, 28, bought an AR-style pistol with a high-capacity magazine from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Bloomington on Feb. 26, 2021. Campbell acted as if she was purchasing the gun for herself, but prosecutors said she was buying it for Antione Sutton, a convicted serious violent felon.
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest travel day of holiday season
Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest travel day of holiday season. Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest …. Winter storm headed for Central Indiana on busiest travel day of holiday season. Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating...
cbs4indy.com
DOJ: Indianapolis man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to 11 years for dealing meth
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 11 years in prison in his latest conviction related to dealing methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. In addition to 11 years in federal prison, 53-year-old Kevin Robertson will be on supervised probation for five years following his release....
cbs4indy.com
Friday trash, recycle collection canceled due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — Many residents in central Indiana who have their trash collected on Friday may find themselves having to wait as agencies delay trash pickup due to the winter storm sweeping across the state. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told residents who receive Friday trash collection that services in the...
Comments / 0