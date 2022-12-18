ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Will Reportedly Not Be Seeing Chase Young Sunday Night

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago

Did the Giants catch a break ahead of their Sunday Night showdown against Washington?

All week, it was expected that Washington Commanders Chase Young would finally make his 2022 regular-season debut at home against the New York Giants in time for a critical NFC East showdown.

According to an NFL Network report, that plan has been scrapped . Young, 13 months removed from a torn ACL, met with Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on Saturday to discuss where he is in his rehab. It was decided that he would sit out for at least another week to continue his rehab from the injury.

Young, who likely would have been on a pitch count anyway had he played, has six career tackles, two tackles for a loss, and a sack in six career games against the Giants.

His return, even in a limited role, would have added more firepower to an already stacked Washington defensive front that has three defensive linemen with 7+ sacks apiece: Daron Payne (8.5), Jonathan Allen (7.5), and Montez Sweat (7), and whose defense ranks eighth in the league in sacks per pass attempt (8.42).

In other notable injury news, Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) is also not a lock to play, according to ESPN's John Keim.

St-Juste was injured in last week's game against the Texans and was limited this past week in practice. He is listed as questionable for the game.

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

