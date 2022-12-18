Kings players look back on the 2022 World Cup and their own soccer experiences. It's pretty common knowledge that part of the LA Kings pre-game warmup ritual includes a soccer game in an obscure area of the current arena's event level, and the maintenance crew at Crypto.com Arena is certainly no stranger to repairing busted ceiling panels at the expense of a misplaced ball. But they don't use nets, so what are they actually playing? And are the players real soccer fans? With the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the rearview mirror, some of the Kings divulged their true fandom of European football.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO