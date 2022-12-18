Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK JUMPS DEVILS' HISCHIER AFTER EMPTY NET GOAL
At the end of Wednesday's contest between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils, Matthew Tkachuk sought out Devils captain Nico Hischier in a scrum. Tkachuk was responding to something that happened the last time these two played, which has left Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov out ever since. After...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Lysell, Trade Candidates & More
Another week is down in the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and their strong start to the season continued after going 2-0-1 in the last week on home ice. They have one more home game on Dec. 22, before a three-game road trip around the Christmas break will lead them into the New Year and the Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.
NHL
Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
Look: Sports World Is Praying For NHL Star's Family
Over the weekend, Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo returned to the team. It turns out his family has been dealing with a very scary situation. Pietrangelo's 4-year-old daughter became seriously ill after coming down with the flu over Thanksgiving. Pietrangelo's daughter developed encephalitis, which then created a lesion on her...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-15-7) are in Ontario on Thursday to take on Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (20-7-6). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio...
NHL
NHL Network announces exclusive United States coverage at World Juniors
Panel also on site for Winter Classic in Boston on Jan. 2. NHL Network today announced it will serve as the exclusive U.S. TV home of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for the 15th consecutive year. Live game telecasts, plus comprehensive analysis, highlights, and interviews from Halifax and Moncton, NS, Canada will air throughout NHL Network's programming.
NHL
NHL On Tap: McDavid, Robertson face off in battle of top scorers
Panthers dealing with adversity; former Red Wings coach returns to Detroit with Lightning. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from seven games Wednesday. McDavid, Robertson square off. Two of the...
NHL
Hoffman, Canadiens defeat Coyotes in OT to end 3-game skid
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:08 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday. Hoffman's wrist shot from the high slot eluded Karel Vejmelka to seal the victory. "We were trying to regroup in the neutral zone and...
NHL
Zub signs 4-year, $18.4 million contract with Senators
Defenseman could have become unrestricted free agent after season. Artem Zub signed a four-year, $18.4 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $4.6 million. "I'm happy to stay here in Ottawa," Zub said Thursday. "This is a group with an organization where...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ KINGS
FLAMES (15-12-6) vs. KINGS (18-12-5) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (31) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (13) Kings:. Points - Kevin Fiala (35) Goals -...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Hit the Road to Face Golden Knights on Wednesday
Teams meet for second time this season, Keller has 4-game point streak against Vegas. Dec. 21, 2022 | 8:00 pm MST | T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nev. The Arizona Coyotes are making a quick trip to Las Vegas before returning home for another three-game homestand. Wednesday's game at T-Mobile Arena is...
NHL
Equipment Boy
At the beginning of December, the boys did a shootout to end practice. It wasn't to decide who had to keep their upper lip fur from November to be Mustache Boy - it was to find out who would be "Equipment Boy." Whoever lost had to wear gear of his...
NHL
Rask an interested spectator when Bruins play Penguins at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- The last time the Boston Bruins played in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, Tuukka Rask had an up-close vantagepoint. The then-Bruins goalie backed up Tim Thomas at the 2010 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. "I had the best seat in the house, probably," Rask said. "They had the...
NHL
Islanders-Sabres Start Time Changed on Jan. 19
Game to start at 7:30 p.m. The National Hockey League announced today a time change to the New York Islanders-Buffalo Sabres game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 at KeyBank Center. The game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Sabres will induct former goaltender Ryan Miller into the Sabres Hall of Fame and retire his number 30 to the KeyBank Center rafters.
NHL
Bedard impressing NHL stars before World Junior Championship
Projected top pick in 2023 Draft ready to grow reputation for Canada at Under-20 tournament. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Today, we feature Canada forward Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft.
NHL
Preview: December 22 at Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try and win their seventh straight game Thursday, opening a back-to-back set against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 20-6-6 (46 Points, T-1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday,...
NHL
Nylander, Maple Leafs hold off Flyers, extend home point streak
TORONTO -- William Nylander had a goal and two assists to help the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. "We came out kind of slow in the beginning, but then we got going there, got the two big goals (in the second period) and started off hot in the third," Nylander said. "A little too exciting at the end, but a good way to head into the break."
NHL
Soccer Kings
Kings players look back on the 2022 World Cup and their own soccer experiences. It's pretty common knowledge that part of the LA Kings pre-game warmup ritual includes a soccer game in an obscure area of the current arena's event level, and the maintenance crew at Crypto.com Arena is certainly no stranger to repairing busted ceiling panels at the expense of a misplaced ball. But they don't use nets, so what are they actually playing? And are the players real soccer fans? With the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the rearview mirror, some of the Kings divulged their true fandom of European football.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A GAME ABOUT MOMENTUM'
What was said after the 7-3 win over the Sharks in San Jose. "Difficult to win back-to-back games in one building especially in your division. So I give our team full marks." "Marky was awesome. I talk about tie game in the third there, Marky made some ten-bellers for sure."
NHL
The Backcheck: Bolts drop second half of the back-to-back
The Tampa Bay Lightning will get an early start to their holiday break following Wednesday night's 7-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and it may be coming at the perfect time. Originally scheduled to travel to Buffalo and face the Sabres on Friday night, the Bolts instead traveled back to Tampa following Wednesday's game, after Friday's contest was rescheduled to March 4 due to a heavy snowstorm projected to hit Western New York later this week.
Comments / 0