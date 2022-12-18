ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews. The combination of rain and then snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures with gusty and subzero winds that could bring flash freezing pack quite a punch - and then we will stay in the deep freeze Friday through at least the entire Christmas holiday weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Here's what to do if you lose power during the winter storm

CINCINNATI — Cincinnatians are preparing for a major winter storm, expected to begin Thursday evening, that has the potential for people to lose power. Duke Energy, one of the largest energy providers across Greater Cincinnati, says they are monitoring the storm and are making preparations to make any power restorations needed as quickly as possible.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

John Gumm shares winter driving tips ahead of storm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is bracing for a winter storm that is tracking to hit early Friday morning. Winds of over 40-50 mph are likely and temperatures are expected to plummet into the single digits. The combination of precipitation, strong winds, and wind chill values well below zero could create...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Could the Ohio River freeze over this weekend?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is under a multiple weather alerts ahead of an expected flash freeze overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be dangerously cold and could freefall with little warning. A 35-degree temperature drop is expected early Friday morning thanks to a front of arctic air that will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Metro offers free rides for a day during winter storm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro announced that it is not going to collect fare for bus rides during the winter storm. Metro says it is offering free rides for a day because of the winter storm and extreme temperatures. Riders can ride for free starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 through...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Preps underway for major weather event by end of week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local, state, and federal officials have drawn up plans to deal with the impending winter event expected by the end of the week. The Hamilton County-Cincinnati Joint Regional Operations Center is where all operations are expected to be coordinated should a major weather event happen. But preparations actually begin about an hour north at the National Weather Service Operations Center.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Wright-Patterson AFB to close for winter storm

The base will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and will remain closed through Friday, with the exception of the gas station and Kittyhawk Express. These two locations will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Base essential employees must use gates 12A and 19B,.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Tips to save money when freezing temperatures hit, prevent power outages

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The people who run Duke Energy say they are preparing for this week's winter weather. Duke Energy's biggest concern right now is single-digit temperatures. Snow on its own typically does not impact Duke Energy's system but with wind and those freezing temperatures expected, power outages could be an issue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Emergency responders prepared for winter storm

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Road crews, law enforcement, utilities, emergency medical personnel -- thousands of people working across the Tri-State to prepare for the impact of storm and respond to what it may bring. “So, these are direct police chiefs, fire chiefs, representatives from our public works agencies,” said...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy