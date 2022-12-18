Read full article on original website
WKRC
Storm Before Christmas: When the weather will turn wintry, impact Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the Cincinnati area starting Thursday evening. Timing on the arctic front and changeover to snow is speeding up. Here's the latest on what to expect and when. A few rain showers start Thursday as a brief...
Here's a list of what's closed Friday for winter storm conditions
Several local and holiday staples will be closed Friday as frigid temperatures descend on the Tri-State region, brought by a winter storm that's anticipated to also drop ice and snow.
WLWT 5
LIST: Business, school closures start to roll in as winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati
Business closures are starting to come in as a major winter storm takes aim at the Cincinnati area late this week. SEE LATEST FORECAST // SEE CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. An arctic blast is set to move through the area starting late Thursday night, bringing dangerously cold...
Fox 19
Wind chills as low as -20º possible with 50mph wind gusts arriving Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rather calm weather on Tuesday and Wednesday will give way to four consecutive First Alert Weather Days as snow, wind and arctic air move into the Tri-State. From 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Christmas Day, weather conditions in the area will be wet, windy and cold,...
Fox 19
Winter storm brings worst-case scenario for clearing roads
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dangerous winter storm headed for the Tri-State is among the worst-case scenarios for road crews. The combination of rain and then snow, ice, and rapidly falling temperatures with gusty and subzero winds that could bring flash freezing pack quite a punch - and then we will stay in the deep freeze Friday through at least the entire Christmas holiday weekend.
Fox 19
Kings Island announces WinterFest closure due to winter storm threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island will be closed Friday due to weather concerns as an arctic front approaches. The front will bring unsafe wind chill temperatures and gusting winds, according to a park spokesperson. FORECAST | Wind chills as low as -20º possible with 50mph wind gusts arriving...
WLWT 5
Here's what to do if you lose power during the winter storm
CINCINNATI — Cincinnatians are preparing for a major winter storm, expected to begin Thursday evening, that has the potential for people to lose power. Duke Energy, one of the largest energy providers across Greater Cincinnati, says they are monitoring the storm and are making preparations to make any power restorations needed as quickly as possible.
WLWT 5
Hour by hour: When winter storm is expected to move through Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A major winter storm system is expected to move through Cincinnati Thursday into Friday. Click through to see an hour by hour look of when it's expected to move through. The timing is subject to change as we get closer to Friday.
WKRC
John Gumm shares winter driving tips ahead of storm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is bracing for a winter storm that is tracking to hit early Friday morning. Winds of over 40-50 mph are likely and temperatures are expected to plummet into the single digits. The combination of precipitation, strong winds, and wind chill values well below zero could create...
WKRC
What to have in your emergency kit if you're trapped in the cold weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter weather and holiday travel are expected to collide, and road crews want you to be ready. One thing you can do is have an emergency kit in your car. Filling it can be as easy as looking through your house and garage. What is on AAA’s...
WKRC
AAA: Holiday travelers should be prepared for busy roads, dangerous weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Anyone traveling over the holiday weekend is urged to plan ahead and be prepared for hazardous travel conditions. AAA is expecting this season to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since record keeping began in 2000. Friday is likely to be the busiest travel...
Fox 19
Could the Ohio River freeze over this weekend?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State is under a multiple weather alerts ahead of an expected flash freeze overnight Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will be dangerously cold and could freefall with little warning. A 35-degree temperature drop is expected early Friday morning thanks to a front of arctic air that will...
Area road crews preparing for first blast of winter storm of season
XENIA — Rain, snow and frigid temperatures are on the move towards the Miami Valley later this week and city crews are preparing for the upcoming winter conditions. >>First winter storm of the season arrives Thursday through Christmas Day; What we know so far. News Center 7′s Haley Kosik...
WKRC
Metro offers free rides for a day during winter storm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro announced that it is not going to collect fare for bus rides during the winter storm. Metro says it is offering free rides for a day because of the winter storm and extreme temperatures. Riders can ride for free starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 through...
WKRC
Preps underway for major weather event by end of week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local, state, and federal officials have drawn up plans to deal with the impending winter event expected by the end of the week. The Hamilton County-Cincinnati Joint Regional Operations Center is where all operations are expected to be coordinated should a major weather event happen. But preparations actually begin about an hour north at the National Weather Service Operations Center.
Wright-Patterson AFB to close for winter storm
The base will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and will remain closed through Friday, with the exception of the gas station and Kittyhawk Express. These two locations will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Base essential employees must use gates 12A and 19B,.
WKRC
Tips to save money when freezing temperatures hit, prevent power outages
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The people who run Duke Energy say they are preparing for this week's winter weather. Duke Energy's biggest concern right now is single-digit temperatures. Snow on its own typically does not impact Duke Energy's system but with wind and those freezing temperatures expected, power outages could be an issue.
WKRC
Emergency responders prepared for winter storm
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Road crews, law enforcement, utilities, emergency medical personnel -- thousands of people working across the Tri-State to prepare for the impact of storm and respond to what it may bring. “So, these are direct police chiefs, fire chiefs, representatives from our public works agencies,” said...
WKRC
CVG airlines, airport officials prepare as travelers scramble ahead of storm
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) – Christina Moore flew to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport from Florida Wednesday morning to meet her cousin April Howard to fly back to Florida with her for Christmas. Given the scene she encountered in on her way out in Orlando, she feels lucky to have...
WKRC
Colerain Township turns churches, libraries, Northgate Mall into warming centers
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - With extremely low temperatures and possible flash freezes forecast, Colerain Township is providing additional warming centers as part of its Community Action Plan. Northgate Mall, White Oak Christian Church, Vineyard Northwest Church, Groesbeck Public Library, and North Central Library will be open as warming centers...
