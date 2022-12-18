Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jacob Wheeler A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated June 3, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on June 3, 2019, in Book 1586, Page 619 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1646, Page 780 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.

