Read full article on original website
Related
Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
selmasun.com
Art Jam features local musician Ben Brooks opening for Drive By Truckers' Mike Cooley on Friday
Art Jam at the Walton Theatre on Friday features Mike Cooley of the Drive By Truckers and Selma native Ben Brooks, as an opening act. The event, hosted by the Blackbelt Benefit Group, starts with a sponsors-only dinner from Tally Ho Street Kitchen that has early access to local and regional artists’ work displayed in the Performing Arts Center. General admission tickets are $35 and the doors open at 7 p.m. VIP tickets are only available with sponsorships and will include dinner and drinks prior to the show and front-tier seating. VIP drinks dinner will be served starting at 5 p.m.
alabamanews.net
Wilcox Co. Teen Arrested in the Death of a Camden Man
A Wilcox County teen is behind bars charged with murder following a shooting in the Snow Hill community. Sheriff Earnest Evans say 17 year old Ignatius Price, Jr. is accused of killing Kendridge Higginbottom Black of Camden. Evans says the shooting happened just after 11 pm — Monday night. He...
selmasun.com
Warming stations open ahead of freezing weather
Multiple warming stations have opened their doors as freezing weather will make its way through the state tonight and for the next several days. According a WSFA report several warming stations are available in the Black Belt area. The Montgomery Warming Center is open from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m....
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, December 22, 2022
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jacob Wheeler A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated June 3, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on June 3, 2019, in Book 1586, Page 619 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1646, Page 780 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
selmasun.com
Realty Central opens an office in Selma
Realty Central has officially located an office in Selma. They held a grand opening and ribbon cutting hosted by the Selma-Dallas County Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 15 at their new office at 2918 Citizens Parkway Suite 208. There was nice crowd on hand to welcome Realty Central to town.
selmasun.com
Alabama Cooperative Extension System to host hemp meeting in Montgomery
In January the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) will host a series of meetings for hemp growers statewide, including one in Montgomery. ACES entomologist Katelyn Kesheimer will host the meetings. They will all have the same agenda and so growers will only need to attend one meeting, said a press release from ACES.
selmasun.com
Community Health Fair in Selma set for Jan. 20
The next Community Health Fair event in Selma is set for Friday, Jan. 20. The event will take place at Water Avenue Baptist Church on 3100 Water Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The occasion is sponsored by the church and by American Legion Post 324, as well as the Alabama Secretary of State, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy, Cahaba Mental Health, Rural Health and others.
alabamanews.net
Grant Funds Improvements at J. Paul Jones Hospital
A USDA Rural Development grant is improving the quality of the hospital service available for people in Wilcox County. J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden has been awarded a $233,000 dollar grant — to buy new advanced scanning and imaging equipment. The grant was announced at a press conference...
lowndessignal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Truck fire closes Lowndes County Road 26
Lowndes County first responders were dispatched to a truck fire Wednesday afternoon which closed both lanes in the 7400 block of Lowndes County Road 26 in Hope Hull. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency, and the Burkville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call and found a transfer truck and trailer on fire.
selmasun.com
Demopolis, Uniontown police departments receive grants from BlackBelt Women Rising
The Demopolis and Uniontown police departments received grants from BackBelt Women Rising (BWR) during a recent gathering in Eutaw. Eutaw hosted training sessions this year for their own department, as well as for Demopolis and the University of West Alabama. At a celebration of the end-of-the year training, they each...
WSFA
Community organizations donate gifts to west Montgomery neighborhood
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of Santa’s helpers were busy at work Monday bringing Christmas cheer to some families in west Montgomery. There were lots of smiles and tears of joy on Happiness Avenue. “It’s a blessing,” said Shonta Edwards. Edwards has five children at home. She...
selmasun.com
USDA invests $233,900 to J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Dec. 16 that they are investing $233,900 in a new CT medical imaging machine at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden. "The investment that we are announcing today will greatly enhance the ability of this hospital to serve Wilcox County", said Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon. "Many rural residents, both in the time of the Pandemic and in other times, have called upon Alabama's rural hospitals in their time of need."
aldailynews.com
In first public office, Stewart prioritizing development in Black Belt district
To earn his seat in the 35-member Alabama Senate, Democrat Robert Stewart, D-Selma, first defeated in the May primary an institution in Alabama politics, Hank Sanders. In November, his contest against a Republican garnered more votes than any other state Senate race. Now, entering his first elected position, Stewart is...
selmasun.com
Project Horseshoe Farm taking applications for Fellowship program
Project Horseshoe Farm Marion, a nonprofit that has a location in Marion, is taking applications for its Fellowship program. The Fellowship project works with doctors and patients through a "health partners" program. The project also works with children and seniors. An information session is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 6:30...
SEE INSIDE Hale County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom-Built Home
Caitlin Tubbs Wilson, Associate Broker, and Realtor said that in this home you could “live every day like you’re on vacation.”. This custom-built riverfront home is truly a one-of-a-kind home. Located in Alabama’s Hale County it provides impeccable views of Brush Creek and the Black Warrior River.
selmasun.com
Dates for 2023 Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee announced
The 57th annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee dates have been set for March 2023. The event that marks the protest for Voting Rights and Bloody Sunday that happened on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in 1965 will have its festivities on March 2-5, 2023. See a full schedule here. Last...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Juvenile injured in Tuesday night shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that injured a juvenile. Officers were called at 7:17 p.m. to the 1600 block of Gibson Street after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Upon their arrival, they found a juvenile male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The...
Montgomery 18-year-old missing for more than 1 week
Authorities are searching for a Montgomery teen who has been missing for more than a week. Chalysse Thomas, 18, was last seen Thursday, Dec. 8, in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. She was wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored short and a pair of black Jordan tennis shoes.
selmasun.com
Montgomery police seeking third suspect of business robbery
Two suspects of a business robbery in Montgomery have been arrested but a third remains at large, prompting police to seek the public's help in identifying them. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers the robbery occurred on Monday, Dec. 19 at the 4400 block of Troy Highway. The next day police released photos of the wanted suspects.
Comments / 0