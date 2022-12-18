Jordan Mason injured his hamstring Wednesday during practice and had to leave. Now the 49ers list him as questionable to play Saturday against the Washington Commanders. It's unclear how severe Mason's injury is, but it seems unlikely the 49ers would push him to play through a soft-tissue injury just a few days after pulling it, especially considering they already clinched the division and the No. 3 seed.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO