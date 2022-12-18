Read full article on original website
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Patriots-Bengals Injury Report: Parker, Mills OUT; Questionable Jones x 2?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve. The Pats and the Bengals are set to square off on Satruday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. While...
Dolphins Passing Thoughts: Waddle’s Big Jump, Drops, Tyreek’s Mea Culpa
Jaylen Waddle is on pace to accomplish something only one other Miami Dolphins player has ever done, and it's among the many examples of the explosion of the passing game in 2022. Waddle currently leads the NFL in yards per reception (among qualifying players) at 18.02, with 1,117 yards on...
Bengals clinch playoff berth after Jaguars beat Jets on Thursday Night Football
With the New York Jets losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-3 on Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals have now clinched a playoff berth. The two scenarios for the Bengals to clinch a playoff spot heading into this week is for either the Jets to lose to the Jaguars or Cincinnati to beat the Patriots.
Christmas Eve game expected to be one of the all-time coldest games for Steelers
PITTSBURGH — It’s expected to be the coldest game for the Steelers since 1989, and it’s a challenge to be in the stands for sure. But on the field it might be an even bigger challenge. We talked with hall of famer Jerome Bettis about playing in...
Jordan Mason is Questionable for Saturday with a Hamstring Injury
Jordan Mason injured his hamstring Wednesday during practice and had to leave. Now the 49ers list him as questionable to play Saturday against the Washington Commanders. It's unclear how severe Mason's injury is, but it seems unlikely the 49ers would push him to play through a soft-tissue injury just a few days after pulling it, especially considering they already clinched the division and the No. 3 seed.
Colts Among Betting Favorites for Promising Young Quarterback
Until the Indianapolis Colts officially move on from Matt Ryan and then declare a new starting quarterback in the offseason, speculation will be rampant about what they plan to do at the position moving forward. The Colts are now on their third starting quarterback of the season, and the seventh...
Russell Wilson Praises Brett Rypien for Performance in Cards Win
Wins have been scarce for the 2022 Denver Broncos. Without Russell Wilson at the helm of the offense, the Broncos notched their fourth win of the season last week, defeating the Arizona Cardinals, 24-15. With Brett Rypien at quarterback. Rypien went 21-of-26 for 197 yards and a touchdown, with one...
Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started
It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
Secrets to the Eagles’ Pass-Rushing Success
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lead the NFL in sacks with 55 and are closing in on the franchise record yet many of the team’s fans still can’t seem to embrace Jonathan Gannon’s second-ranked defense. With few valid criticisms left to levy at the defensive coordinator, perhaps the...
Andrew Thomas Unfazed By Pro Bowl Snub
New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas has been nothing short of spectacular this season, posing a career-high 98.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating per Pro Football Focus. He's allowed only 17 pressures through 14 games, one of those games being against Dallas when he gutted out a nasty flu bug that may have compromised his performance that week.
3 Lions Ruled Out against Carolina Panthers
The Detroit Lions conducted one final practice Thursday at their Allen Park practice facility, ahead of their flight to Carolina. After missing practice Wednesday, both Frank Ragnow and Matt Nelson were spotted Thursday during the portion available for the media to witness. Those not spotted included fullback Jason Cabinda, safety...
‘I Feel Really Good,’ Houston Texans Rookie Teagan Quitoriano Keeps Improving
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano is learning fast on the job. Quitoriano is becoming a more important part of the offense after missing the start of the season on injured reserve with a knee injury. At 6-foot-6, 256 pounds, the fifth-round draft pick from Oregon State...
Huntley Will Start for Ravens, Three Others Ruled Out
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons after being limited at practice with a shoulder injury. Lamar Jackson was ruled out with a knee injury. In addition, defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) and...
BREAKING: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Falcons; Tyler Huntley to Start
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) on Saturday but appear to be facing a Ravens team not at full strength. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyler Huntley, not star Lamar Jackson, will start at quarterback against Atlanta. Jackson sustained a knee injury...
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce among seven Chiefs players selected for 2023 Pro Bowl
Seven players, including three offensive linemen, were named to the Pro Bowl Wednesday evening. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., center Creed Humphrey, left guard Joe Thuney, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend were selected to represent the AFC, the NFL announced.
Star Left Tackle Could Become Available for Steelers Soon
PITTSBURGH -- Listening to a number of podcasts, you usually run across something good. But this time, what was discovered was an opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to fill a major hole on their offensive line. The podcast that provided the insight was Barstool Sports' 'Bussin With the Boys,' featuring...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Clarifies ‘Emotional’ Retirement Rumors
There’s been increasing speculation surrounding the potential retirement of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford this season. Due to the combination of a concerning spinal cord contusion that has essentially ended his season along with being in concussion protocol twice, the 34-year-old has had increasing reasons to call it quits, especially after securing his first Super Bowl ring last year. The Rams were also officially eliminated from postseason contention after Monday’s 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, as the franchise shifts its focus to 2023.
Browns C Ethan Pocic to Return From Injured Reserve Against Saints
Cleveland Browns will get a boost when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve. Center Ethan Pocic is returning after he was injured in week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland's offense, including the running game, has suffered a loss in...
Odds: Wizards, Bulls, Warriors, and Lakers Considered Most Likely Landing Spots for Gary Trent Jr.
For all the rumors surrounding Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, and potential Toronto Raptors trades in the coming months, nobody on the team is more likely to be dealt this year than Gary Trent Jr. View the original article to see embedded media. It's the simple reality of his contract situation...
