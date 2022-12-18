ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Jordan Mason is Questionable for Saturday with a Hamstring Injury

Jordan Mason injured his hamstring Wednesday during practice and had to leave. Now the 49ers list him as questionable to play Saturday against the Washington Commanders. It's unclear how severe Mason's injury is, but it seems unlikely the 49ers would push him to play through a soft-tissue injury just a few days after pulling it, especially considering they already clinched the division and the No. 3 seed.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Colts Among Betting Favorites for Promising Young Quarterback

Until the Indianapolis Colts officially move on from Matt Ryan and then declare a new starting quarterback in the offseason, speculation will be rampant about what they plan to do at the position moving forward. The Colts are now on their third starting quarterback of the season, and the seventh...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Russell Wilson Praises Brett Rypien for Performance in Cards Win

Wins have been scarce for the 2022 Denver Broncos. Without Russell Wilson at the helm of the offense, the Broncos notched their fourth win of the season last week, defeating the Arizona Cardinals, 24-15. With Brett Rypien at quarterback. Rypien went 21-of-26 for 197 yards and a touchdown, with one...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started

It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Secrets to the Eagles’ Pass-Rushing Success

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lead the NFL in sacks with 55 and are closing in on the franchise record yet many of the team’s fans still can’t seem to embrace Jonathan Gannon’s second-ranked defense. With few valid criticisms left to levy at the defensive coordinator, perhaps the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Andrew Thomas Unfazed By Pro Bowl Snub

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas has been nothing short of spectacular this season, posing a career-high 98.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating per Pro Football Focus. He's allowed only 17 pressures through 14 games, one of those games being against Dallas when he gutted out a nasty flu bug that may have compromised his performance that week.
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

3 Lions Ruled Out against Carolina Panthers

The Detroit Lions conducted one final practice Thursday at their Allen Park practice facility, ahead of their flight to Carolina. After missing practice Wednesday, both Frank Ragnow and Matt Nelson were spotted Thursday during the portion available for the media to witness. Those not spotted included fullback Jason Cabinda, safety...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Huntley Will Start for Ravens, Three Others Ruled Out

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons after being limited at practice with a shoulder injury. Lamar Jackson was ruled out with a knee injury. In addition, defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

BREAKING: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Falcons; Tyler Huntley to Start

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) on Saturday but appear to be facing a Ravens team not at full strength. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyler Huntley, not star Lamar Jackson, will start at quarterback against Atlanta. Jackson sustained a knee injury...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Star Left Tackle Could Become Available for Steelers Soon

PITTSBURGH -- Listening to a number of podcasts, you usually run across something good. But this time, what was discovered was an opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to fill a major hole on their offensive line. The podcast that provided the insight was Barstool Sports' 'Bussin With the Boys,' featuring...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Clarifies ‘Emotional’ Retirement Rumors

There’s been increasing speculation surrounding the potential retirement of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford this season. Due to the combination of a concerning spinal cord contusion that has essentially ended his season along with being in concussion protocol twice, the 34-year-old has had increasing reasons to call it quits, especially after securing his first Super Bowl ring last year. The Rams were also officially eliminated from postseason contention after Monday’s 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, as the franchise shifts its focus to 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Browns C Ethan Pocic to Return From Injured Reserve Against Saints

Cleveland Browns will get a boost when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve. Center Ethan Pocic is returning after he was injured in week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Cleveland's offense, including the running game, has suffered a loss in...
CLEVELAND, OH

