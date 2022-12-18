ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iranian government arrests acclaimed actress in relation to protests

By Justin Klawans
 4 days ago

One of Iran's most well-known and acclaimed actresses was arrested on Saturday by the nation's ruling regime after criticizing the country's use of the death penalty against protesters.

Taraneh Alidoosti, renowned throughout the Middle East for her starring role in the 2016 Oscar-winning film The Salesman, was detained by security forces in the Iranian capital of Tehran, according to the state-run media outlet Fars News Agency .

Alidoosti had previously posted on social media lambasting the Iranian government for executing Mohsen Shekari , who was convicted of "waging war against God" for allegedly assaulting security forces during the ongoing protests that have swept the nation.

While her Instagram account has since been deleted, The Guardian reported that Alidoosti had made a post on the platform following Shekari's execution, in which she wrote, "His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity. Your silence means supporting tyranny and tyrants."

Alidoosti had also previously posted a picture of herself without a hijab, voicing her opinion on one of the most hotly contested issues surrounding the Iranian protests.

The Iranian government has claimed that Alidoosti was arrested for spreading false information about Shekari's execution. "Some celebrities make claims without evidence and publish provocations and have been thus arrested," Far News Agency said in its official report. It is unclear where she is being held, and reports have emerged out of Iran of sham trials being conducted without due process.

