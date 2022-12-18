Read full article on original website
UPDATE: 2-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in 2 fatalities
LAWARD, Texas – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in two fatalities and one person being transported to a hospital in Houston. At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a notification of a two-vehicle crash south of LaWard on Highway 172. Upon arrival, authorities determined the crash was a head-on collision between...
Couple killed in house fire identified as parents of HFD employee, neighbors say
HOUSTON — Fire officials are investigating after a heating unit may have started a deadly house fire in southeast Houston early Thursday, according to the Houston Fire Department. HFD said a husband and wife in their 70s were found dead in a home on Hemlock Street near Floral Street....
fox26houston.com
Houston house fire: 2 dead after blaze at home on Hemlock St
HOUSTON - Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in southeast Houston, officials say. The fire department responded to the 7100 block of Hemlock around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report that some people may be trapped in a fire. When they arrived, there was heavy fire...
KBTX.com
Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in car
A Houston man who had previously been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and released on bond, was pulled over and taken into custody last weekend. Precinct 4 deputies say the man was driving while intoxicated with three young children in the vehicle.
23-year-old reported missing in November identified as man found dead in San Jacinto River
A missing person's report filed after he was last seen on Nov. 16 said the 23-year-old had Schizophrenia and was off his medication, so he may have been disoriented.
Situation 'resolved peacefully' after heavy police activity at Baytown Home Depot, officers say
An employee told Eyewitness News that a man was in distress, but no one else was in danger.
fox26houston.com
Woman injured in Houston hit-and-run crash after getting off bus on W 43rd St
HOUSTON - Houston police say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a car that did not stop. A search is underway for the driver. The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the 6500 block of W 43rd Street. Police say the...
Woman critically injured in hit-and-run while trying to catch bus in northwest Houston, police say
According to police, the woman had just gotten off the bus and was crossing the street in a hurry to catch another one when she was hit.
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bond
A Houston man turned himself into police after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Houston's Montrose area on Sunday. Brandon McKinney MugshotPhoto byHouston Police Department.
fox26houston.com
Elderly couple killed in Houston house fire sparks heating safety warning ahead of arctic blast
HOUSTON - An elderly couple was killed in a house fire in southeast Houston and officials are investigating if a heating appliance is what caused the tragic fire. "We can't believe it; we can't believe it," said an emotional Adriana Hernandez, the niece of the two victims. Family members gathered...
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
16-year-old found shot to death in Harris County motel had been left there for days, deputies say
The teen, later identified by authorities as Tyrone Fiamahn, is believed to have been left dead in the room for several days.
Click2Houston.com
2 Friendswood PD officers injured after attempting to free victim from single vehicle crash, officials say
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Two officers with Friendswood Police Department are hurt after attempting to free a victim following a single vehicle crash Sunday morning, officials said. Officers with Friendswood PD closed off FM528 from Moore Road to Canal Drive towards Alvin at around 6 a.m. after a major crash...
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
HPD: Driver leads police on chase from Willowbrook to Humble
HUMBLE, Texas — A police chase across the north side stretched for more than 10 miles early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This started in the Willowbrook area near Highway 249 and FM 1960. There was a report of a man driving erratically in the area. Houston...
Man accused of stealing PS5 in armed robbery during meetup outside League City PD station
The suspect agreed to meet the 19-year-old victim outside a police station, but even that didn't prevent the robbery. Police are still looking for a second suspect accused of pointing a gun.
fox26houston.com
1 killed in 3-vehicle crash with suspected drunk driver on Gulf Fwy
HOUSTON - A 3-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver on Gulf Fwy in north Houston overnight Sunday claimed one driver's life and hospitalized two passengers. Responding officers with the Houston Police Department were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 13900 block of I-45 going southbound on Gulf Fwy just past the beltway. That's when they found the driver of an Equinox dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers hurt after trying to save woman trapped in flaming car after fatal crash: Friendswood PD
One police officer was burned, and another suffered smoke inhalation after trying to save the woman before she died, investigators said.
fox26houston.com
Heating device may have caused fire that killed elderly couple
An elderly couple was killed in a house fire in southeast Houston and officials are trying to determine if a heating appliance caused the fire. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with the family grieving their lost loved ones.
