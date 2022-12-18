ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: 2-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in 2 fatalities

LAWARD, Texas – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 172 results in two fatalities and one person being transported to a hospital in Houston. At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a notification of a two-vehicle crash south of LaWard on Highway 172. Upon arrival, authorities determined the crash was a head-on collision between...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston house fire: 2 dead after blaze at home on Hemlock St

HOUSTON - Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in southeast Houston, officials say. The fire department responded to the 7100 block of Hemlock around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report that some people may be trapped in a fire. When they arrived, there was heavy fire...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
LOUISIANA STATE
KHOU

HPD: Driver leads police on chase from Willowbrook to Humble

HUMBLE, Texas — A police chase across the north side stretched for more than 10 miles early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This started in the Willowbrook area near Highway 249 and FM 1960. There was a report of a man driving erratically in the area. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed in 3-vehicle crash with suspected drunk driver on Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON - A 3-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver on Gulf Fwy in north Houston overnight Sunday claimed one driver's life and hospitalized two passengers. Responding officers with the Houston Police Department were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 13900 block of I-45 going southbound on Gulf Fwy just past the beltway. That's when they found the driver of an Equinox dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HOUSTON, TX

