HOUSTON - A 3-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver on Gulf Fwy in north Houston overnight Sunday claimed one driver's life and hospitalized two passengers. Responding officers with the Houston Police Department were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 13900 block of I-45 going southbound on Gulf Fwy just past the beltway. That's when they found the driver of an Equinox dead at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO