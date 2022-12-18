ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Eagles vs. Bears: 5 matchups to watch on offense

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmPbj_0jmq2DX600

The Eagles (12-1) are traveling to Chicago to face the Bears (3-10) at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon in a matchup of two dynamic quarterbacks.

For Chicago, they’ll look to corral quarterback Jalen Hurts who is a top contender for NFL MVP this season, leading the league in passer rating (108.4), touchdown-to-interception ratio (22-3), and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (10). Hurts has passed for 3,157 yards and rushed for 686 yards.

With kickoff less than two hours away, here are five matchups to watch when Philadelphia has the football and Chicago is on defense.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown vs. Bears CB Kyler Gordon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvanK_0jmq2DX600
20 Pats Bears 102422 Bb

Gordon has 55 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one interception, four passes defended, and one forced fumble in 11 games (all starts).

He’ll be tasked with containing Eagles star pass catcher A.J. Brown.

Eagles TE Jack Stoll vs. Bears safety Jaquan Brisker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBceL_0jmq2DX600
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Brisker has 73 tackles, five tackles for a loss, three sacks, three quarterback hits, one interception, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 11 games (all starts).

The former Penn State star is the one high-level performer that the Bears can count on to make game-changing plays.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts vs. Bears DC Alan Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVIsM_0jmq2DX600
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The first-year defensive coordinator came over from Indianapolis with head coach Matt Eberflus and he’ll be tasked with slowing down Jalen Hurts.

The league in passer rating (108.4), touchdown-to-interception ratio (22-3), and rushing TDs by a quarterback (10), Hurts is going to put an extreme amount of pressure on the Chicago defense and he’ll certainly impact the running game as well.

The Bears’ defense has failed to generate a takeaway in four of the last five games and ranks last in the NFL in sacks (16) and third-down efficiency (48.7 percent).

Eagles RB Miles Sanders vs. Bears LBs Nicholas Morrow and Jack Sanborn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207z6j_0jmq2DX600
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears’ linebacking group is extremely thin with starters Nicholas Morrow and Jack Sanborn being the main contributors and Matt Adams being the only healthy member of the unit who plays the SAM position.

They’ll look to limit Eagles star running back Miles Sanders.

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata vs. Bears DE Trevis Gipson-Armon Watts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDCMj_0jmq2DX600
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are led by Armon Watts on the right side and 2020 fifth-round draft selection Trevis Gipson on the left. Gipson leads Chicago with two sacks this season. As a team, the Bears have a total of 16 sacks from the defense in 2022.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could USC land former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter?

Jackson State star Travis Hunter, the top-ranked overall player in the 2022 class per 247Sports, has entered the transfer portal after announcing his decision Sunday night. Hunter finished with 18 catches for 188 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. The star freshman helped force overtime in the Celebration Bowl with a 19-yard TD catch as time expired. Hunter finished his final game with JSU with four catches for 47 yards and two TDs.
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten Football Recruiting Rankings: Where each team lands in 247Sports rankings

The early signing period has opened with plenty of fireworks across college football. The Spartans had a very successful day, locking up all of their commitments and adding a big-time junior college prospect, offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock. The Spartans finished with one of their best classes in a long time and near the top of the league in recruiting team rankings.
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football DT chooses transfer destination

It was a short-lived career in Ann Arbor for George Rooks, but we now know where he’ll continue his college football career. After choosing the Wolverines just before national signing day proper in 2021, the two-year Michigan football defensive tackle didn’t see much playing time for the maize and blue. After a first-half fumble recovery in Week 3 against UConn, it seemed to be an omen that he would be seeing more and more playing time, but it never came to fruition. He ended up being passed on the depth chart by two true freshmen — Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football reels in prized commit after early-week head-fake

So, you thought that the ship had sailed on 2023 Kankakee (Ill.) four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill? Well, not so fast. The elite defensive back released a top five on Monday which didn’t include Michigan football, which was surprising given that it appeared that he was down to the Wolverines and in-state Illinois. However, come early signing day, it turned out to be something of a ruse.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevon Diggs added to final Cowboys-Eagles Week 16 injury report

The Dallas Cowboys got some good news and bad news when it comes to their injury report on Thursday. On the final day of practice before their Saturday battle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, their best defender returned to practice for the first time since the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. LB Micah Parsons had missed the first two practices with an illness, but he was able to participate in parts of the practice. Unfortunately as one comes back another leaves.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks gave a valiant effort in the recruitment of five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. In the end, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide earned the last laugh. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, announced on Tuesday he was flipping his commitment from the Iowa Hawkeyes to Alabama. It had been believed for the past couple of weeks that Proctor would flip, but the destination was originally believed to be Oregon. Proctor had developed a nice relationship with both Adrian Klemm and Dan Lanning. However, Proctor took a visit to Alabama over the past weekend, when the Crimson Tide were able to lock up his commitment. There remain a number of OT options for the Ducks this offseason, including a number of transfer portal players that could announce their commitment on Wednesday. Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 0.9972 IA OT Rivals 5 6.1 IA OT ESPN 5 90 IA OT On3 Recruiting 5 97.25 IA OT 247 Composite 5 97 IA OT Vitals Hometown Des Moines, Iowa Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 330 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on May 26, 2020 Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022 Committed to Iowa Hawkeyes June 30, 2022 Visited Oregon Nov. 12, 2022 Visited Alabama on Dec. 17, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160531591430760857611
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy