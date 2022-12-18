Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit
Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
Twitter goes bonkers after Zach Wilson gets benched for Chris Streveler vs Jaguars
It has come down to this for the New York Jets. With their offense barely coughing anything Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets have made the decision to insert Chris Streveler into the game in the second half, which meant that Zach Wilson will be on the bench.
Vikings dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Minnesota Vikings currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is good enough for first place in the NFC North. The Vikings have, in fact, officially clinched their division and a playoff berth. They still have a shot at stealing the NFC’s top seed from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Vikings will have to run the table and hope the Eagles lose all their remaining games. Here, we’ll look at the Vikings and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
Saints down bad with Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave Week 16 injury updates
The New Orleans Saints have ruled out wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave from their Week 16 road game against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced on Thursday. Olave has been dealing with a hamstring injury as of late, which comes after he featured in a mere 49 percent of snaps on offense in […] The post Saints down bad with Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave Week 16 injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles have the No. 1 win-loss record in the entire NFL, but they are strangely seen as the underdogs in this game. Philly is off a closer-than-expected win over the New York Giants, 25-20, in Week 15. The Eagles are aiming for outright winning their division and clinching the top seed in the NFC. They can do that if they win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 on the road. That would be a tough ask, though, given that star QB Jalen Hurts will sit out this game. A win will enable the Eagles to officially clinch the top seed in their conference, but a loss would leave the door open for the Cowboys to steal the division. Here are our Eagles Week 16 predictions as they take on the Cowboys.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams
While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence stat will make Jaguars fans want to look away
In recent weeks, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars have found their footing. Lawrence has emerged into the star that many thought he would be and the offense has looked to be among the best in the NFL. Over the past four games, they have gone 3-1. But even with their recent success, the Jaguars […] The post Trevor Lawrence stat will make Jaguars fans want to look away appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Diontae Johnson reveals status for Week 16 vs. Raiders amid toe injury
Heading into Week 16, there was doubt about whether Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson would be able to take the field. It now appears that an answer has been given. During Thursday’s practice, Diontae Johnson appeared on the injury report. Due to a toe injury, he was limited on...
Washington Commanders: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. 49ers
The Washington Commanders Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is very intriguing. The Commanders are likely still feeling a certain kind of way after their heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants last weekend. The controversial penalty on Terry McLaurin and then non-pass interference calls at the goal line raised eye brows around the league. Regardless of how everyone feels, the loss dropped Washington to the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture.
The shocking injury Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson will play through vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to add some cushion to their AFC North lead and clinch a playoff berth with a Week 16 win over the New England Patriots. There may be no one in the Cincy locker room more determined to pull out a big win than star EDGE rusher Trey Hendrickson. According to head coach Zac Taylor, via Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson plans to play on Saturday, Christmas Eve, against the Patriots, despite nursing a broken wrist.
Tom Brady vindicated by major Pro Bowl change despite getting snubbed
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had plenty of Pro Bowl selections throughout his long and successful career in the NFL. And while he’s not going to be part of the 2022 Pro Bowl, it’ll feel just the same for the future Hall of Famer, who rarely played in it. For one, there’s not a game to be played this time around, with the NFL finally making a change.
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Panthers
After stringing together a three-game winning streak, the Detroit Lions now have a crucial road matchup coming up against the Carolina Panthers. It seems as if in every season, one team manages to shock the NFL world by turning it around in the second half of the year and emerging as a dark horse playoff […] The post Detroit Lions: 3 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Dillon gets huge injury update for Packers’ Week 16 vs. Dolphins
Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon suffered a concussion scare on Monday Night Football in a win over the Los Angeles Rams where he missed most of the second half. But, it appears he is just fine. Per Rob Demovsky, Dillon was off the injury report Thursday, paving the way for him to suit up in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins.
Bears’ Justin Fields, David Montgomery will be fired up with Bills injury report
The Buffalo Bills could be without defensive tackle Ed Oliver for their Week 16 road game against the Chicago Bears. On Thursday, the Bills released their final injury report for Week 16, and they listed Oliver as questionable due to a calf injury. Oliver was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, but he was […] The post Bears’ Justin Fields, David Montgomery will be fired up with Bills injury report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rhamondre Stevenson, 4 other Patriots snubbed from 2023 Pro Bowl
The New England Patriots only had one player named to the AFC roster for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon is the Patriots’ lone representative, likely because he has 14.5 sacks (second in the league ) while New England has a 7-7 record. Even though the Patriots have struggled for much of […] The post Rhamondre Stevenson, 4 other Patriots snubbed from 2023 Pro Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
