Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station EmployeeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PAMarilyn JohnsonSpringfield, PA
Eagles have an NFL-best eight players named to the 2023 Pro Bowl rosterJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Related
Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest
Delaware State Police arrested 45-year-old Rafael Gonzalez of New Castle, DE on drugs and weapons charges following an investigation at a residence in the New Castle area. During the month of […] The post Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
Magnolia murder victim identified
Delaware State Police are identifying a murder victim in Magnolia. Troopers say 42-year-old Robert Mujica was strangled to death by Gadiel Haro. Haro was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of his neighbor. Authorities say Haro had been arguing with his girlfriend, when two children ran to a house...
WDEL 1150AM
Oxford man arrested for Delaware bar shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested an Oxford, Pennsylvania, man in connection with an October shooting at a bar near Meadowood. Wilson Velez, 24, was caught on December 16, 2022, in Oxford with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police. He was extradited back to Delaware on Tuesday, December 20. Troopers said...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Driver in 3-vehicle fatal wreck on Route 13 charged with vehicular homicide
A New Castle man has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI (driving under influence of a drug) following an investigation into a fatal crash on Route 13 Wednesday morning. Delaware State Police said an investigation has determined that a northbound driver made several quick lane changes in the area...
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Murder arrest in Magnolia
A 42-year old Magnolia man is dead after trying to assist at a domestic dispute. Delaware State Police said the incident started around 12:30 Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at a residence on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Troopers said 27-year old Gadiel Haro was involved in a physical domestic dispute...
NBC Philadelphia
Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Montgomery County Highway
Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Montgomery County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in March 2021 homicide in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a man on murder charges in connection to a March 2021 homicide. The investigation began during the afternoon hours on March 31, 2021, when troopers responded to Milford Harrington Highway, west of Sandbox Road, for a reported shooting. It was learned through investigation that the victim, identified as 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, had been driving westbound on Milford Harrington Highway when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside her car. A suspect then fired a handgun at Sanchez’s vehicle, causing her to be shot multiple times. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Man 35, Shot Dead in Cumberland County
A 35-year-old man from Gloucester County was shot to death in Cumberland County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Arriving Officers found the victim, Russell Workman, last known of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the Dover area yesterday afternoon. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:57 p.m., a 2003 light green Subaru […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
Authorities release images, seek tips in Salem County shooting death
Prosecutors investigating a summer homicide in Salem City are hoping members of the public can help identify several potential witnesses seen in surveillance images. Marquise Coleman, 24, of Salem, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 7 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Miller and Carpenter streets.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Minquadale crash; another in Dover
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating two more fatal accidents that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, - one in Minquadale and one in Dover. The first collision, between a passenger vehicle and a dump truck, occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 13 near Gracelawn Cemetery...
Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting
Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
nccpdnews.com
PHONE SCAM TARGETING ELDERLY VICTIMS ALERT
(New Castle, DE 19720) The scam typically starts the same with a suspect targeting an older person who in most cases has a child or grandchild. The suspect may pose as a family member and request money for bail or medical bills due to an accident or major incident. If you get a call from someone claiming to be your grandchild or someone who is speaking on their behalf, like an attorney or doctor, and they are demanding money, slow down and don’t make a rushed decision. Scammers will often try to pressure you into making a quick payment in the form of pre-paid gift cards and wire transfers.
Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Arrest Man Accused of Secretly Recording People in Restrooms
Police in Chester County said Monday that a man accused of secretly recording people in restrooms, was under arrest. On Thursday, West Whiteland Township Police issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Richard Balanow. He was wanted for six counts of invasion of privacy and 15 counts of attempted invasion of privacy.
NBC Philadelphia
Man, Woman Shot Inside Car in Philadelphia
A man and woman were shot in a car Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Police said they found 16 bullet holes in the car. Investigators said the woman was driving when she and her passenger were shot near Jackson and Brill streets around 2 a.m. The victims, both in...
WBOC
Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend
DOVER, Del.- A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. Both incidents unfolded at separate sites, 24 hours apart. The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
Comments / 0