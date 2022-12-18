(New Castle, DE 19720) The scam typically starts the same with a suspect targeting an older person who in most cases has a child or grandchild. The suspect may pose as a family member and request money for bail or medical bills due to an accident or major incident. If you get a call from someone claiming to be your grandchild or someone who is speaking on their behalf, like an attorney or doctor, and they are demanding money, slow down and don’t make a rushed decision. Scammers will often try to pressure you into making a quick payment in the form of pre-paid gift cards and wire transfers.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 13 HOURS AGO