Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest
Delaware State Police arrested 45-year-old Rafael Gonzalez of New Castle, DE on drugs and weapons charges following an investigation at a residence in the New Castle area. During the month of […] The post Investigation Leads to Drugs and Weapons Arrest appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
Oxford man arrested for Delaware bar shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested an Oxford, Pennsylvania, man in connection with an October shooting at a bar near Meadowood. Wilson Velez, 24, was caught on December 16, 2022, in Oxford with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police. He was extradited back to Delaware on Tuesday, December 20. Troopers said...
Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mystery Car Stalked And Shot At Chesco Driver On Rt. 422, Police Say
Authorities in Chester County are searching for the driver who they say followed and then shot at another traveler late at night on Route 422. According to police investigators, the victim was headed west from King of Prussia at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 when another driver — "possibly a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee" — got behind them and began flashing their high beams.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Man dragged across floor, robbed inside West Philadelphia laundromat, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects involved in a robbery in West Philadelphia. According to authorities, the robbery occurred on December 12 around noon. Police say four men followed the victim into a laundromat located on the 5100 block of Market...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Victim Confronted In His Bedroom By Burglar In Newark
On December 18, 2022, at about 1:48 in the morning, Newark Police responded to a residence in the unit block of East Cleveland Avenue for a report of a burglary that just occurred. Arriving officers determined that the victim was in his bedroom when he was confronted by a male...
WDEL 1150AM
Magnolia murder victim identified
Delaware State Police are identifying a murder victim in Magnolia. Troopers say 42-year-old Robert Mujica was strangled to death by Gadiel Haro. Haro was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of his neighbor. Authorities say Haro had been arguing with his girlfriend, when two children ran to a house...
'I thought a woman was getting murdered:' Neighbors intervene during attack in NJ neighborhood
"I mean, the neighbors did a really good job and possibly saved her life," said Deputy Chief Mike Packer.
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
WGMD Radio
Delaware State Police Investigating a Dover Gas Station Attempted Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred overnight at the Royal Farms gas station on Sussex Highway in Laurel. Police say an unknown black man wearing dark clothing went up to the cashier with a note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The cashier did not comply. Afterwards, he ran away. The cashier was not injured.
WDEL 1150AM
Murder arrest in Magnolia
A 42-year old Magnolia man is dead after trying to assist at a domestic dispute. Delaware State Police said the incident started around 12:30 Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at a residence on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Troopers said 27-year old Gadiel Haro was involved in a physical domestic dispute...
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in March 2021 homicide in Harrington
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a man on murder charges in connection to a March 2021 homicide. The investigation began during the afternoon hours on March 31, 2021, when troopers responded to Milford Harrington Highway, west of Sandbox Road, for a reported shooting. It was learned through investigation that the victim, identified as 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, had been driving westbound on Milford Harrington Highway when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside her car. A suspect then fired a handgun at Sanchez’s vehicle, causing her to be shot multiple times. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wilmington teen charged for multiple car thefts in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 16-year-old male from Newark has been charged for multiple car thefts that took place early Sunday morning, according to police. On Sunday, at around 7 am, Newark dispatchers received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a residence in the 1200-block of Janice Drive as well as a report of a second vehicle that had been stolen from a driveway in the 400-block of Douglas D Alley Drive. One of the vehicle’s built-in tracking systems was tracking the location of one of these stolen cars as officers investigated the incident. Using the onboard The post Wilmington teen charged for multiple car thefts in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Watch: Pursuit of accused mail thieves in Pennsylvania ends in violent crash
Police in Delaware County shared dashboard camera footage showing a pursuit of three men accused of stealing mail. The chase ended in a serious crash and all three men have been arrested.
Man in holiday sweater steals $449 saw from NJ Lowe's store: police
BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A shoplifting suspect wearing a Christmas sweater was caught on camera in Camden County.Police say a man walked into a Lowe's store on Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Gloucester Township and headed straight to the tools section.The man put a saw into his cart and walked out the lumber section doors.Gloucester Township Police released surveillance video (set to "Jingle Bells") showing the suspect in the store.That sliding compound miter saw sells for $449.If you have any information, call Gloucester Township Police.
Wbaltv.com
Police: 14-year-old girl shot while riding in car in West Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Authorities release images, seek tips in Salem County shooting death
Prosecutors investigating a summer homicide in Salem City are hoping members of the public can help identify several potential witnesses seen in surveillance images. Marquise Coleman, 24, of Salem, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 7 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Miller and Carpenter streets.
Fight Breaks Out At Bucks Wedding Reception Bringing Cops To Scene: Report
Evacuate the dance floor: Police were called to the scene of a Bucks County wedding over the weekend after a fight broke out between guests, according to a report by LevittownNow.com. Authorities in Bristol Township described a "large and disorderly crowd" at Falls Manor event center on New Falls Road...
Neighbor who came to the rescue of a woman, choked to death by boyfriend
MAGNOLIA, DE – A 27-year-old man killed his neighbor after her children ran to him for help because she was being assaulted by her boyfriend. Prior to the murder, the suspect beat his girlfriend in front of two children inside her home in Mangonia on Tuesday. According to police, Gadiel Haro, 27, of Magnolia, was arrested by the Delaware State Police after an investigation began early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:26 a.m., troopers responded to a physical altercation at the 400 block of Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. When troopers arrived, they discovered that Gadiel Haro had a dispute with his The post Neighbor who came to the rescue of a woman, choked to death by boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
