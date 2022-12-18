ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Peek inside Santa’s secluded $1.15M North Pole home

By Kayla Morton, Kevin S. Held, Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOrap_0jmq1PzD00

NORTH POLE ( WNCN / KTVI ) — As the story goes, every Christmas Eve, Santa Claus dons his wooly red suit, climbs aboard his magical sleigh and delivers presents to children all around the world in a single night. But now it’s our turn to get a glimpse inside his North Pole retreat.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus claimed the home on Zillow in 2016, according to the online real estate marketplace, giving those who believe a chance to view the cozy cabin. According to Zillow’s Zestimate , there are no similar homes anywhere in the world.

Six years ago, Zillow experts valued the Claus home at $650,000, basing the estimate on “comparable homes in remote locations” on the coast of Alaska and by adding a “Santa premium” of 78%, the percentage of respondents in a survey that called Christmas their favorite holiday.

Surprising stories behind some of the oldest Christmas carols

This year, Zillow estimates the snowy home to be worth over $1.15 million, up from slightly more than $1 million last year. If you were hoping to claim the home, you’re out of luck – the home, which appears without an address on Zillow, is off the market.

The Claus’ home was first built in 1822 and has undergone a few recent remodels.

Some of the home’s most special features include an oven with 12 different cookie settings, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a study where Santa makes his naughty and nice list, the Zillow listing said.

  • (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSqAe_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rDAPt_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jjvbe_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUQih_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpRNT_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YS49_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zwz1I_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XngTD_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGCOJ_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbpFG_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQDS8_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gakJM_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qv17R_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRy82_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKQsI_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltncI_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAs7K_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQ9SS_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZVam_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdwQO_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOH5R_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXo37_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gN4tq_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpafO_0jmq1PzD00
    (Courtesy: Jordyn Lee, Zillow Group)

It’s tucked among giant fir and spruce trees on 25 sprawling acres, along with a state-of-the-art toy workshop, reindeer stables, a sleigh garage, and a litany of cabins for the elves.

When will NORAD start tracking Santa this year?

New this year, Zillow is offering a 3D tour of Elf Village, where elves live on-site in their own private family accommodations.

The fictitious Claus home has been one of the most viewed homes on Zillow’s website, according to the company.

WTAJ

