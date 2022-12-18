Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Putin Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Russian President Vladimir Putin exposed the reality of the situation in Ukraine, something he's been avoiding for the past 10 months.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Satellite images reveal changes at key Russian military bases in the Arctic
Despite its startling Ukraine losses, Russia continues to expand its Arctic defenses, which leaves NATO edgy. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:07 p.m. EST
Turbulent Honolulu flight illustrates phenomenon’s risks. U.S. airlines have made steady improvements to their overall accident rate in recent years. But turbulence continues to be a major cause of accidents and injuries. A flight to Honolulu on Sunday and another to Houston on Monday prove the point. Turbulence struck both flights and injured a total of 41 people. The Federal Aviation Administration stated in a release Monday that there were 146 serious injuries from turbulence between 2009 and 2021. Experts say that climate change is expected to make turbulence worse. And while improvements in forecasting will help, not everyone expects the technology to ever be perfect. Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board says that more can be done — both by the industry and passengers.
In China, people are learning to live with COVID
SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Only a few weeks ago COVID-19 positive Chinese teacher Yang Zengdong and her husband would probably have ended up in a makeshift quarantine centre with patchy heating, sparse bedding and overwhelmed toilets, but today they are isolating at home.
Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol released its final report late on Thursday, outlining its case that former U.S. President Donald Trump should face criminal charges of inciting the deadly riot.
Russia says U.S. Patriot missiles in Ukraine won't stand in its way
WASHINGTON/KYIV, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia said that Ukraine acquiring Patriot missiles from the United States, announced during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, would not help settle the conflict or prevent Moscow from achieving its goals.
Ex-Federal Prosecutor Predicts 'We're Finally At Tick Tock' For Trump In 2023
"Lots of reasons for him to be concerned heading into 2023," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance told MSNBC.
BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy
BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A shipment of BioNTech (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccines for German nationals in China have arrived at the German embassy in Beijing, an embassy spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
Final Jan. 6 Committee Report Makes Case for ‘Accountability’ for Trump and Allies in Capitol Riot
It’s time for the Justice Department to decide if former President Donald Trump and his key allies should face legal consequences for their much-scrutinized efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In the waning days of the 117th Congress, as the House prepares to shift from Democrat to GOP majority control, the high-profile Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol dropped its 845-page final report after 18 months of investigation. The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building left several people dead and delivered a jolt to the nation about...
FOX 28 Spokane
Russian military announces plan to expand, create new units
Russia announced an ambitious plan to beef up its military from 1 million to 1.5 million and create multiple new units. It’s an attempt to bolster the forces that have lost momentum and many soldiers in the war in Ukraine. Russia’s military chief cited NATO’s plans to incorporate Finland and Sweden as a factor in the buildup. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared Wednesday that the country needs a force of 1.5 million to guarantee Russia’s security. The Russian military currently has about 1 million soldiers. That compares with China’s force of 2 million and the U.S. force of 1.4 million.
Twitter global policy official exits amid layoffs
The social giant has seen some chaotic recent weeks as major changes persist after Elon Musk bought the platform and tries to cut costs.
FOX 28 Spokane
9 arrested in North Macedonia for migrant smuggling
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have arrested nine people, including a police officer, on suspicion of smuggling dozens of migrants through the country. They were arrested during raids on 11 locations in the capital, Skopje. The nine are all Macedonian nationals and include two minors. Three men from Middle Eastern countries who have not been arrested are believed to have led the group. The group is accused of having smuggled people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria and other Middle Eastern countries from Greece to North Macedonia on their way to Serbia and then wealthier European countries. The migration route that stretches through from Greece through the Balkans became more active again this year.
FOX 28 Spokane
Rep.-elect George Santos says he’ll address questions
NEW YORK (AP) — A newly elected New York Republican whose life story has come under question since his election to the U.S. House of Representatives says he plans to respond to the concerns. In a statement on Twitter, Rep.-elect George Santos says he is planning to talk next week. Questions have been raised this week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during the campaign for the 3rd Congressional District. Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.
FOX 28 Spokane
Red Cross says it has visited 3,400 war prisoners in Yemen
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Red Cross says it has conducted rare visits with thousands of prisoners on both sides of Yemen’s eight-year-old civil war, a step that could pave the way for an exchange of detainees between the rival parties. The body’s regional chief told The Associated Press on Wednesday that members of the organization had seen more than 3,400 individuals during a 10-day visit to a facility in Saudi Arabia and a separate trip to Yemen’s capital, this fall. The conflict, one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, has killed more than 150,000 people. Neither side has released the number of conflict-related prisoners it holds, but tens of thousands are estimated to have been held over the course of the war.
Comments / 0