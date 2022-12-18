Cardinals Expected to Move on From Steve Keim, per Report

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to have a new general manager in 2023 after Steve Keim stepped down due to health-related reasons.

For years now, fans of the Arizona Cardinals have wished for general manager Steve Keim to step down from his current position.

That wish was granted earlier this week when Keim stepped away from the team due to health-related reasons with an "indefinite" label on his departure.

However, the Cardinals are expected to move on permanently from Keim according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Cardinals Expected to Move on From Steve Keim

"After announcing earlier this week that sitting GM Steve Keim is taking a medical leave of absence from the team, the prevailing thought around the league is that he'll be replaced permanently in that role starting in 2023," said Jones.

"In Keim's absence, the reason for which has been kept private, general manager duties are being split between VP of player personnel Quentin Harris and VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Sources around the league believe both will be in consideration for the full-time role after the season ends.

"According to league sources, team owner Michael Bidwill was particularly active talking one on one with participants of last week's accelerator program, where 32 minority candidates across 28 clubs joined the league meetings in Texas to learn, shadow and network with NFL decision-makers."

Keim initially joined the Cardinals in 1999 as a scout and eventually worked his way up to general manager in 2013.

Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris are strong GM candidates not only for Arizona but across the league as well.

Jones says those in the NFL aren't sold Bidwill will reach outside of the organization for their next GM:

"But many around the league wonder if Bidwill would hire an external candidate. It's been nearly three decades since the Cardinals have hired a general manager from outside the organization. In 1994, legendary coach Buddy Ryan was named head coach and GM. The Cardinals' three GMs since then — Bob Ferguson, Rod Graves and Keim — have all been promoted from within."

