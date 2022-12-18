ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cardinals Expected to Move on From Steve Keim, per Report

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to have a new general manager in 2023 after Steve Keim stepped down due to health-related reasons.

In this story:

Arizona Cardinals

For years now, fans of the Arizona Cardinals have wished for general manager Steve Keim to step down from his current position.

That wish was granted earlier this week when Keim stepped away from the team due to health-related reasons with an "indefinite" label on his departure.

However, the Cardinals are expected to move on permanently from Keim according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Cardinals Expected to Move on From Steve Keim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWyhR_0jmq1I3M00
© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

"After announcing earlier this week that sitting GM Steve Keim is taking a medical leave of absence from the team, the prevailing thought around the league is that he'll be replaced permanently in that role starting in 2023," said Jones.

"In Keim's absence, the reason for which has been kept private, general manager duties are being split between VP of player personnel Quentin Harris and VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Sources around the league believe both will be in consideration for the full-time role after the season ends.

"According to league sources, team owner Michael Bidwill was particularly active talking one on one with participants of last week's accelerator program, where 32 minority candidates across 28 clubs joined the league meetings in Texas to learn, shadow and network with NFL decision-makers."

Keim initially joined the Cardinals in 1999 as a scout and eventually worked his way up to general manager in 2013.

Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris are strong GM candidates not only for Arizona but across the league as well.

Jones says those in the NFL aren't sold Bidwill will reach outside of the organization for their next GM:

"But many around the league wonder if Bidwill would hire an external candidate. It's been nearly three decades since the Cardinals have hired a general manager from outside the organization. In 1994, legendary coach Buddy Ryan was named head coach and GM. The Cardinals' three GMs since then — Bob Ferguson, Rod Graves and Keim — have all been promoted from within."

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Comments / 8

Related
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Star Player Arrested

The Los Angeles Chargers have gone six years without any of their team's players getting arrested, but that streak unfortunately ended today. According to Boston25 reporter Julianne Lima, former New England Patriots pro-bowler and current Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested in Massachusetts on Monday due to a "non-violent" family issue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former First Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are signing someone off their practice squad on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster. The wide receiver will be on there for the remainder of the season. Treadwell has made three appearances for the...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Carlos Correa news

The San Francisco Giants and star shortstop Carlos Correa agreed to a massive 13-year, $350 million deal earlier this month, but an update on Tuesday may put this deal on hold for the moment. According to The Associated Press, two people with “direct knowledge of the situation” revealed that the San Francisco Giants have postponed an Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Carlos Correa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals’ chances of Sean Payton quickly slipping away

Fans around the valley were filled with enthusiasm when the name Sean Payton began to pop up as the new possible head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The rumor started with Payton listing Arizona as an interest, alongside with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. However, this...
All Cardinals

Marquise Brown Added to Thursday Injury Report With Groin Issue

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown was the only change to the injury report from yesterday. The Arizona Cardinals didn't see much change from their Wednesday injury report. In fact, only one new player cracked the list and statuses didn't change across the board. However, the new addition was a prominent...
Yardbarker

Vikings Worked Out Nine Players

Of this group, Minnesota signed on with Rosen to their practice squad. Jeter, 23, caught on with the Steelers after going undrafted out of Michigan back in May. He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed by the Commanders to their practice squad in September. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
All Cardinals

13 Cardinals Appear on First Injury Report vs. Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals again fill their injury report, as Wednesday's walk-thru drew 13 different names. The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report ahead of their Week 16 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cardinals held a walk-thru today, so these are merely estimations. DNP- Zach Allen, Kelvin Beachum,...
TAMPA, FL
All Cardinals

J.J. Watt Snubbed From Pro Bowl

There was once a time that Arizona Cardinals' defensive lineman J.J. Watt was amongst the most feared players in the NFL. Nowadays, people see him as washed-up and a shell of his former self. It's a shame because Watt has been anything but that in 2022. Since 2015, Watt has...
All Cardinals

Ron Wolfley Predicts Kliff Kingsbury Will Return as Cardinals HC

A wild offseason of speculation is going to ensue for the Arizona Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is no stranger to feeling a little bit of heat under his seat as a leader of men. Kingsbury fell forward after being fired from Texas...
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy