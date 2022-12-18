Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
One Sister Missing And Another Murdered. What Happened To Janis And Michelle?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magicWestloadedJamestown, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
wnewsj.com
Hurricane, Falcons split matches at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington split SBAAC American Division bowling matches Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. In the boys match, Clinton-Massie started slow but pulled away with a 2674 to 2384 win. Sam Massie had a 454 series to lead the Falcons. Gavan Hunter had a 236 game. “The...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Ripley 80, Blanchester 74 (OT)
RIPLEY — The Blanchester girls basketball lost its fourth straight game Wednesday to Ripley in overtime, 80-74. The BHS girls (3-6 on the year) led 25-16 after one. The high-scoring game was tied 36-36 at halftime. Ripley took a 55-50 lead after three quarters. Olivia Potts tied the game...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane JV edges Panthers 26-24
EBER — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team defeated Miami Trace 26-24 Tuesday night. Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 11 points. Brynn Conley scored seven points for WHS while Lilly Trentman had five and Emma Adams had two. Lauren Diels scored one point.
wnewsj.com
Beam leads EC swimmers at Highland County YMCA
HILLSBORO — East Clinton hit the pool at the Highland County YMCA last Saturday against Hillsboro, Logan Elm and Circleville. Barrett Beam won the 50 free and was runnerup in the 100 breaststroke. Molly Seabaugh earned a third-place finish on the girls side in the 200 freestyle. SUMMARY. Dec....
wnewsj.com
Miami Trace hangs 52-37 defeat on Wilmington
EBER — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers defeated Wilmington 52-37 Tuesday night in a non-league girls basketball game in Fayette County. Statistically for Wilmington, Katie Murphy led the Lady Hurricane, and all scorers, with 19 points. She was followed by Caroline Diels with nine, Taylor Noszka with five, and Ke’Asia Robinson with four points.
wnewsj.com
Eagles edge Astros by criterion after Santa/Grinch grudge match
LEES CREEK — East Clinton and Madison Plains battled to a 24-24 tie Wednesday night but the Golden Eagles won the match on criterion with a greater number of points by nearfall in a tight pre-Christmas wrestling match at the EC gym. The junior high and youth teams also...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton holds off Cedarville in battle of former KTC rivals
CEDARVILLE — After a sluggish three quarters, East Clinton and Cedarville had a wild fourth quarter with the Astros coming out on top 44-39 Monday night. After the loss to Miami Trace to begin the month of December, the Astros have won four straight and are 9-1 on the year. The Indians are 5-3 on the year following the non-league defeat.
wnewsj.com
EC 8th grade girls win first of season 15-9
The East Clinton eighth grade girls basketball team won its first game of the season Monday over Blanchester, 15-9. Sahara Tate had nine points for the Astros while Kenzi Terrell had three and Ezzy Robinson had three. East Clinton has just five players on its roster, coach Steven Sodini said....
wnewsj.com
Hot Falcons sweep Astros at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie swept East Clinton in bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The Massie girls were easy winners against the Astros 2018 to 1574. “Minor setback, but they will bounce back,” EC coach Dale Wallace said. “Couldn’t get the pin to fall our way.”
wnewsj.com
Blanchester 8th grade boys holds off East Clinton
The Blanchester eighth grade boys basketball team defeated East Clinton 38-32 Monday. Blanchester led much of the first half but the teams were tied 23-23 going to the fourth quarter. Braden Behymer had seven points in the fourth for the Wildcats, hitting on five of six from the free throw...
wnewsj.com
Falcons pull away in second half for 60-35 win
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A huge second half allowed Clinton-Massie to pull away from Clermont Northeastern Monday night for a 60-35 win. The non-league girls basketball win at Brian P. Mudd Court puts the Falcons at 4-6 on the year. The Rockets are 7-3. “In the second half, the girls...
wnewsj.com
Montgomery a leader of OSU recruits
COLUMBUS – Findlay’s Luke Montgomery, one of seven recruits ranked in the top 100 nationally who signed with Ohio State on Wednesday, could play any offensive line position but will begin his college career at tackle, Ryan Day said. Day said Montgomery “has kind of been like the...
Look: Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Ohio State's Recruiting Misses
Intense scrutiny is par for the course with D1 football coaches, and Ohio State leader Ryan Day is getting criticized today for his program's recruiting shortcomings. While bearing a formidable 2022 record on paper, the Buckeyes haven't reached expectations the last couple of years. ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
WKRC
1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
WRBI Radio
Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 Batesville
Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 , of Batesville passed away Sunday December 18, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on January 14, 2002 the daughter of Nicholas Williams and Julie (Schreiner) Gregg. Jada was a graduate of Jac-Cen-Del High School Class of 2020. Upon graduation, she entered the workforce,...
Will an intense late-week storm bring a white Christmas to central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A blast of arctic air arriving at the end of the week likely ensures a white Christmas in central Ohio and virtually all of the Buckeye State. Frigid air will interact with a disturbance diving south across West into the southern Plains. An intensifying low-pressure system will move through the Ohio […]
wnewsj.com
News Journal will not publish next two Saturdays
The Wilmington News Journal will not publish on Saturday, Dec. 24 or Saturday, Dec. 31 in order to allow the newspaper employees an opportunity to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones. Publication after the respective holiday weekends will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.
wnewsj.com
Jones named inaugural recipient of EMA Chairman’s Award
WILMINGTON — Mike Jones, former EMA director, was named posthumously as the inaugural recipient of the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Chairman’s Award as part the 2022 Advisory Committee meeting conducted on Dec. 15. The Chairman’s Award is part of the EMA Guardian Awards program, which is...
WLWT 5
Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Comments / 0