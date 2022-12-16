ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVC

Home burns in Tunnel Hill Thursday morning

TUNNEL HILL, Ga. — We're working to learn more details about a fire that destroyed a home in Tunnel Hill Thursday morning, just 3 days before Christmas. No one was hurt. Our NewsChannel 9 SkyView camera got a glimpse of the damage from the air:. The fire broke out...
TUNNEL HILL, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Police Escort Helps Deliver Presents And Joy Around Chattanooga

A police-escorted caravan took to the streets of Chattanooga to deliver more than 1,000 gifts donated by Unum to local nonprofit Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. Through their Seasonal Gifts for Partnership campaign, Unum employees adopted more than 270 local adults and children in need this holiday season through one of Partnership’s community programs. With personalized wish lists from Partnership clients, Unum employees purchased and hand-wrapped each requested gift.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tripsavvy.com

18 Best Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Memphis has barbecue. Nashville has hot chicken. And in Chattanooga, a sleeper foodie town nestled in the shadow of the Appalachian mountains, you can find both of those dishes—plus Neapolitan-style pizzas, Mexican street tacos, Cajun and Creole-inspired fare, and everything in between. From high-end restaurants serving modern Appalachian cuisine to casual joints with standout sandwiches, ribs, and elevated bar bites, these are the 18 best restaurants in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wvlt.tv

Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga

Carmen Simpher and her family, from Maryville, traveled to Peru and got stuck due to civil unrest and deadly protests. An East Tennessee woman battling addiction got a second chance to get her family back together in time for Christmas. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 Updated:...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
rejournals.com

Cooper Commercial sells Cheddar’s restaurant in Tennessee

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group closed the sale of a free-standing Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Cleveland, Tennessee. The build is shadow-anchored by Home Depot and surrounded by other complimentary retailers. The restaurant opened in August of 2022 on a 10-year absolute NNN lease. Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of...
CLEVELAND, TN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party

Looks like someone got the surprise of a lifetime this holiday season—a Christmas miracle, if you will. Kario Oquendo scored 22 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, to lead Georgia's men's basketball team to a 72-65 victory over visiting Chattanooga on Wednesday in Athens, Ga. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Chattanooga Men's Basketball.
ATHENS, GA
The Tomahawk

Porch pirates set sail during holiday season

With a high number of packages being delivered this holiday season, an increase in porch pirating incidents across the county is sadly a part of the norm. While online shoppers and the general public that look to send and receive their packages keep an eye on their deliveries Tennessee is no exception compared to the rest of the country.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KAT Adventures

Explore Tennessee: Stinging Fork Falls

We continue our Tennessee Waterfall Explorations at Stinging Fork Falls State Natural Area located in Rhea County. Stinging Fork Falls is a beautiful cascading waterfall that is about a mile to reach from the small parking area. Don't let the short distance fool you though, the last section of the trail can be moderate to strenuous depending on your hiking abilities.
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Homeless Man Prepares for Cold Weather

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Extremely cold temperatures are headed our way this weekend, getting as low as 10 degrees. For those without a home this holiday season, keeping warm is their utmost priority. Walter Hairston, a local man who has been homeless for almost eight months, has been struggling.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera

East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Neighbors, emergency management respond to Collegedale train collision

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hundreds of first responders were called out to a violent train derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon. Hamilton County’s Amy Maxwell confirmed in a press release that a tractor-trailer was driving west on Tucker Road, carrying a 134-foot concrete truss beam. But the back of...
COLLEGEDALE, TN

