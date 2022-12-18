Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Hurricane, Falcons split matches at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington split SBAAC American Division bowling matches Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. In the boys match, Clinton-Massie started slow but pulled away with a 2674 to 2384 win. Sam Massie had a 454 series to lead the Falcons. Gavan Hunter had a 236 game. “The...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Ripley 80, Blanchester 74 (OT)
RIPLEY — The Blanchester girls basketball lost its fourth straight game Wednesday to Ripley in overtime, 80-74. The BHS girls (3-6 on the year) led 25-16 after one. The high-scoring game was tied 36-36 at halftime. Ripley took a 55-50 lead after three quarters. Olivia Potts tied the game...
wnewsj.com
Beam leads EC swimmers at Highland County YMCA
HILLSBORO — East Clinton hit the pool at the Highland County YMCA last Saturday against Hillsboro, Logan Elm and Circleville. Barrett Beam won the 50 free and was runnerup in the 100 breaststroke. Molly Seabaugh earned a third-place finish on the girls side in the 200 freestyle. SUMMARY. Dec....
wnewsj.com
Eagles edge Astros by criterion after Santa/Grinch grudge match
LEES CREEK — East Clinton and Madison Plains battled to a 24-24 tie Wednesday night but the Golden Eagles won the match on criterion with a greater number of points by nearfall in a tight pre-Christmas wrestling match at the EC gym. The junior high and youth teams also...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane JV edges Panthers 26-24
EBER — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team defeated Miami Trace 26-24 Tuesday night. Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 11 points. Brynn Conley scored seven points for WHS while Lilly Trentman had five and Emma Adams had two. Lauren Diels scored one point.
wnewsj.com
8th grade Falcons win nailbiter 39-37
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade basketball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 39-37 Monday in a nail-biter at Andy Copeland Gym. Massie had a 21-2 lead at halftime but a 6 for 25 performance at the free throw line allowed the Rockets to get back in it. Cobe Euton had 16 points to...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton holds off Cedarville in battle of former KTC rivals
CEDARVILLE — After a sluggish three quarters, East Clinton and Cedarville had a wild fourth quarter with the Astros coming out on top 44-39 Monday night. After the loss to Miami Trace to begin the month of December, the Astros have won four straight and are 9-1 on the year. The Indians are 5-3 on the year following the non-league defeat.
wnewsj.com
Falcons pull away in second half for 60-35 win
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A huge second half allowed Clinton-Massie to pull away from Clermont Northeastern Monday night for a 60-35 win. The non-league girls basketball win at Brian P. Mudd Court puts the Falcons at 4-6 on the year. The Rockets are 7-3. “In the second half, the girls...
wnewsj.com
8th grade Falcon girls ground Rockets 39-35
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 39-35 Monday. Hailey Myers had 12 points to lead the Massie offense. Karley Goodin and Shelby Robinson gave the team good balance with 10 points each. Azlynn Green had four points and Taylor Collett scored two. Audrey Smith grabbed three...
wnewsj.com
Massie 7th grade boys run away from Rockets
The Clinton-Massie seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 43-20 Monday. Wyatt Scott scored 11 points and Barron Phipps added 10 to lead the Falcons. Easton Vinup scored six and Carson Long added four. Max Weever chipped in three points while Jack Clark, Cash Burton and Eli Janis had two points each. Hayden Meeker rounded out the scoring with a free throw.
wnewsj.com
The cross of Christmas
When I decorate outdoors for Christmas, I always include a cross in the front of the display. We started doing this in 1979, the first Christmas after Robyn and I were married. This was way back before the clichés “keep Christ in Christmas” and “Jesus is the reason of the season” were in vogue. I just wanted to do something to convey the spiritual sense of the annual Christmas celebration.
wnewsj.com
Jones named inaugural recipient of EMA Chairman’s Award
WILMINGTON — Mike Jones, former EMA director, was named posthumously as the inaugural recipient of the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Chairman’s Award as part the 2022 Advisory Committee meeting conducted on Dec. 15. The Chairman’s Award is part of the EMA Guardian Awards program, which is...
wnewsj.com
News Journal will not publish next two Saturdays
The Wilmington News Journal will not publish on Saturday, Dec. 24 or Saturday, Dec. 31 in order to allow the newspaper employees an opportunity to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones. Publication after the respective holiday weekends will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.
wnewsj.com
Community Action busy this Christmas season
Clinton County Community Action has been busy during the Christmas season. The agency assists individuals from six weeks up by providing multiple services including childcare, education, utility assistance, housing assistance, rental assistance, congregate meals, delivering home delivered meals, supportive services for necessary paperwork, transportation and socialization for seniors. Clinton County...
wnewsj.com
Winter storm warning in effect
WILMINGTON — With a major winter storm expected to bring life-threatening cold, possible power outages, and accumulating snow, officials advise locals to keep an eye on the water and weather this holiday weekend. It was also announced that all county buildings will be closed Friday (today) due to the forecasted inclement weather.
wnewsj.com
Workforce Collaborative presents at national conference
Members of the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative recently presented at “Dream Forward: Imagine the Future of Education,” the 2022 national conference of the Association of Educational Service Agencies (AESA) in Atlanta, Georgia. “At the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC), we know that a stronger workforce yields stronger...
wnewsj.com
Last walk-in COVID/flu vaccination clinic of year today
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Health District will host the last “Walk-In” COVID & flu vaccination clinic of the year today from 1-4 p.m at the Clinton County Annex Building’s community room. Bring your medical card(s). The health district offices will be closed between Dec. 23-26 for...
wnewsj.com
WC’s Peace Resource Center receives grant to digitize archival materials
In the mid-1950s, Barbara Reynolds and her family circumnavigated the globe in a yacht, “Phoenix of Hiroshima,” protesting the use and development of nuclear weapons, a four-year voyage that culminated with an internationally famous protest of the United States’ nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands in 1958.
wnewsj.com
Ahresty donates socks to homeless shelter
Through the effort of Christmas Spirit Drive, Ahresty Wilmington Corporation and its associates were able to collect 919 pairs of socks in December to be donated as a Christmas gift to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Ahresty has been a supporter of the shelter for many years through monetary donations,...
wnewsj.com
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 10:41 p.m. on December 13, deputies began an initial investigation...
