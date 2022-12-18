ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks

By George Stockburger
(WHTM) – Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania’s Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the question of whether Pennsylvania would be able to send $2,000 stimulus checks directly to Pennsylvania residents. It came amid the federal government’s popular stimulus check program that many said helped keep them in their homes and put food on their tables when the economy was shut down and workers were laid off.

Despite multiple efforts and public campaigning, Pennslyvania never got the state-funded $2,000 stimulus checks that Wolf pushed for as part of a $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan.

In a wide-ranging interview with abc27’s Dennis Owens, Wolf recounted the effort to send stimulus checks to residents amid a budget surplus and influx of federal money.

“The money would’ve come from federal funds, it was free money just send it out, and (Republicans) did not want to do that. But then after the budget passed and we had all this money I said here’s another opportunity instead of using federal money, let’s use state money. We had plenty it’s not like we had to raise anybody’s taxes.”

In Wolf’s plan, Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less would’ve received the $2,000 direct payments.

Pennsylvania man admits to dismembering wife, searched how to get away with murder

Wolf said with residents facing inflation at the grocery store and gas pump the “$2000 would be a really nice help. I don’t know why I couldn’t get that done.”

The PA Opportunity Plan included  $225 million in support for small businesses, $204 million for direct property tax relief, $325 million for Pennsylvania’s healthcare system, and $450 million to invest in the conservation, preservation, and revitalization of Pennsylvania communities.

Any American Rescue Plan money that Pennsylvania received that remains unused by December 31, 2024, will need to be returned to the federal government.

Governor Wolf’s full interview will air during This Week in Pennsylvania on Sunday, December 18.

Little Mo
4d ago

There was, is, and never will be any kind of reason not to send out those $2000 checks. The income limitation assured it would have gone to retirees, senior citizens, and the truly disadvantaged who really need and deserve it. Here's hoping Governor-Elect Shapiro will continue the push.

MotherShuckingJones
4d ago

I'm sure there are alot of residents who truly could use this. I just don't think it will ever happen and I really wish they would stop reporting on this topic. It serves no legitamite purpose other than to provide false hope.

Trace
4d ago

Many of us truly need this relief. Utilities alone are smashing our budgets. Grocery prices are outrageous. The people of Pennsylvania need and deserve this!

