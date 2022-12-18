ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A dilemma for Bears fans in 2022

By Larry Hawley
 4 days ago

CHICAGO – Any chance of the Bears making the playoffs officially disappeared after a loss to the Packers in Week 13 when they were officially eliminated from the postseason.

In many people’s minds, that was a reality in late October or early November, and others never even thought of the team as a playoff contender in a rebuilding year. For that reason, a key question has been grappled with among fans over the last few months.

Should fans be rooting for the team to lose in order to improve their place in the NFL Draft, since they are currently in a rebuilding mode, or is it still all about the win?

Many have gone back and forth on social media about that question since before the season began, and it’s intensified as the team’s record has plummeted to 3-10 on the season.

At the moment, the Bears would hold the third overall pick, which would allow them a chance to select an elite college player or trade down to accumulate multiple first or second round picks. Either way, the Bears not winning would give general manager Ryan Poles a better shot to improve the team sooner than later.

It will be hard for the Bears to even get a win since their final four opponents have plenty to play for. The Eagles are the best team in the NFL at 12-1 and play at Soldier Field on Sunday with the Bills, who are at the top of the AFC as of Sunday morning, paying a visit on Christmas Eve.

The Lions have found their stride in the second half of the season and are in the thick of the NFC Wild Card race. They’re on the schedule for the Bears on New Year’s Day in Detroit with the NFC North champion Vikings waiting in the season finale.

So is it better just for the Bears to lose? Mark Carman of CHGO talked about that during his appearance on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now this week ahead of the Bears-Eagles match-up at Soldier Field.

Along with discussing that, Mark also gave his thoughts on what the team should do in the draft, Justin Fields’ progress, younger players on offense and defense along with his thoughts on first year head coach Matt Eberflus.

Watch Mark’s interview with Larry Hawley in the video above.

