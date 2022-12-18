ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

COSATX hiring school crossing guards

By Chad Miller
 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Do you have a passion for helping the youth? Need extra funds? Looking for a second job? Then the City of San Angelo may have what you are looking for.

Posted on its Facebook page Saturday night, the city is looking for part-time school crossing guards. If hired, one would work morning and afternoon shifts, four hours daily Monday through Friday for a total of 20 hours a week at a rate of $10.75 an hour. Lastly, there will be no work on weekends, holidays or summers.

For more information and to apply, go to cosatx.us/jobs .

