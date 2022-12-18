COSATX hiring school crossing guards
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Do you have a passion for helping the youth? Need extra funds? Looking for a second job? Then the City of San Angelo may have what you are looking for.
Posted on its Facebook page Saturday night, the city is looking for part-time school crossing guards. If hired, one would work morning and afternoon shifts, four hours daily Monday through Friday for a total of 20 hours a week at a rate of $10.75 an hour. Lastly, there will be no work on weekends, holidays or summers.
For more information and to apply, go to cosatx.us/jobs .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0