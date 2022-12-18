Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
One Sister Missing And Another Murdered. What Happened To Janis And Michelle?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magicWestloadedJamestown, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Ripley 80, Blanchester 74 (OT)
RIPLEY — The Blanchester girls basketball lost its fourth straight game Wednesday to Ripley in overtime, 80-74. The BHS girls (3-6 on the year) led 25-16 after one. The high-scoring game was tied 36-36 at halftime. Ripley took a 55-50 lead after three quarters. Olivia Potts tied the game...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane, Falcons split matches at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington split SBAAC American Division bowling matches Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. In the boys match, Clinton-Massie started slow but pulled away with a 2674 to 2384 win. Sam Massie had a 454 series to lead the Falcons. Gavan Hunter had a 236 game. “The...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane JV edges Panthers 26-24
EBER — The Wilmington High School girls basketball team defeated Miami Trace 26-24 Tuesday night. Alli Bayless led Wilmington with 11 points. Brynn Conley scored seven points for WHS while Lilly Trentman had five and Emma Adams had two. Lauren Diels scored one point.
wnewsj.com
Beam leads EC swimmers at Highland County YMCA
HILLSBORO — East Clinton hit the pool at the Highland County YMCA last Saturday against Hillsboro, Logan Elm and Circleville. Barrett Beam won the 50 free and was runnerup in the 100 breaststroke. Molly Seabaugh earned a third-place finish on the girls side in the 200 freestyle. SUMMARY. Dec....
wnewsj.com
East Clinton holds off Cedarville in battle of former KTC rivals
CEDARVILLE — After a sluggish three quarters, East Clinton and Cedarville had a wild fourth quarter with the Astros coming out on top 44-39 Monday night. After the loss to Miami Trace to begin the month of December, the Astros have won four straight and are 9-1 on the year. The Indians are 5-3 on the year following the non-league defeat.
wnewsj.com
Eagles edge Astros by criterion after Santa/Grinch grudge match
LEES CREEK — East Clinton and Madison Plains battled to a 24-24 tie Wednesday night but the Golden Eagles won the match on criterion with a greater number of points by nearfall in a tight pre-Christmas wrestling match at the EC gym. The junior high and youth teams also...
wnewsj.com
8th grade Falcons win nailbiter 39-37
The Clinton-Massie eighth grade basketball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 39-37 Monday in a nail-biter at Andy Copeland Gym. Massie had a 21-2 lead at halftime but a 6 for 25 performance at the free throw line allowed the Rockets to get back in it. Cobe Euton had 16 points to...
wnewsj.com
Montgomery a leader of OSU recruits
COLUMBUS – Findlay’s Luke Montgomery, one of seven recruits ranked in the top 100 nationally who signed with Ohio State on Wednesday, could play any offensive line position but will begin his college career at tackle, Ryan Day said. Day said Montgomery “has kind of been like the...
wnewsj.com
Hot Falcons sweep Astros at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie swept East Clinton in bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The Massie girls were easy winners against the Astros 2018 to 1574. “Minor setback, but they will bounce back,” EC coach Dale Wallace said. “Couldn’t get the pin to fall our way.”
wnewsj.com
News Journal will not publish next two Saturdays
The Wilmington News Journal will not publish on Saturday, Dec. 24 or Saturday, Dec. 31 in order to allow the newspaper employees an opportunity to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones. Publication after the respective holiday weekends will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.
wnewsj.com
Jones named inaugural recipient of EMA Chairman’s Award
WILMINGTON — Mike Jones, former EMA director, was named posthumously as the inaugural recipient of the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Chairman’s Award as part the 2022 Advisory Committee meeting conducted on Dec. 15. The Chairman’s Award is part of the EMA Guardian Awards program, which is...
wnewsj.com
OhioMeansJobs.com Career Pathway Tool enhanced
COLUMBUS, OHIO – December is Career Exploration and Awareness Month, and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder is announcing enhancements to the OhioMeansJob.com Career Pathway Tool. The tool makes it easy to explore occupations within 16 career clusters, including “Health Science,” “Manufacturing,” “Information Technology,”...
wnewsj.com
Workforce Collaborative presents at national conference
Members of the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative recently presented at “Dream Forward: Imagine the Future of Education,” the 2022 national conference of the Association of Educational Service Agencies (AESA) in Atlanta, Georgia. “At the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC), we know that a stronger workforce yields stronger...
wnewsj.com
The cross of Christmas
When I decorate outdoors for Christmas, I always include a cross in the front of the display. We started doing this in 1979, the first Christmas after Robyn and I were married. This was way back before the clichés “keep Christ in Christmas” and “Jesus is the reason of the season” were in vogue. I just wanted to do something to convey the spiritual sense of the annual Christmas celebration.
wnewsj.com
OSHP: Reckless driver pursuit leads to stand-off
LEBANON, OHIO — Pursuit of a reckless driver Wednesday on Interstate 71 in Warren County resulted in a nearly 90-minute standoff before the suspect was taken into custody, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Lebanon...
wnewsj.com
Community Action busy this Christmas season
Clinton County Community Action has been busy during the Christmas season. The agency assists individuals from six weeks up by providing multiple services including childcare, education, utility assistance, housing assistance, rental assistance, congregate meals, delivering home delivered meals, supportive services for necessary paperwork, transportation and socialization for seniors. Clinton County...
wnewsj.com
Winter storm warning in effect
WILMINGTON — With a major winter storm expected to bring life-threatening cold, possible power outages, and accumulating snow, officials advise locals to keep an eye on the water and weather this holiday weekend. It was also announced that all county buildings will be closed Friday (today) due to the forecasted inclement weather.
wnewsj.com
Delivery delays possible for Friday paper
Due to the dangerous cold weather expected to be coming into the area tonight and tomorrow, the conditions could cause delivery delays for the Friday, Dec. 23 edition of the News Journal. Please be patient as the carriers do their best to deliver the paper in a timely manner. The...
wnewsj.com
Ahresty donates socks to homeless shelter
Through the effort of Christmas Spirit Drive, Ahresty Wilmington Corporation and its associates were able to collect 919 pairs of socks in December to be donated as a Christmas gift to the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Ahresty has been a supporter of the shelter for many years through monetary donations,...
wnewsj.com
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 10:41 p.m. on December 13, deputies began an initial investigation...
Comments / 0