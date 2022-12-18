Read full article on original website
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Could gut bacteria affect social behavior?
Social behavior is common to all animal species and refers to interactions between individuals of a species. Studying social behavior is crucial to understanding how organisms evolve and contribute to their fitness. In humans, social behavior is affected by neurological diseases such as schizophrenia, cerebral palsy, and autism spectrum disorders (ASD). Recently, studies connecting the gut microbiome to brain function and development have shed light on how gut microbial composition might directly impact social behavior.
A Common Food Coloring May be Triggering Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
Allura Red is an artificial food dye that is also called FD&C Red 40 or Food Red 17. It can be found in soft drinks, candy, dairy products, and some cereals, and the texture and color it adds to food is often used to appeal to children. New research has shown that long-term exposure to Allura Red may trigger the onset of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), an umbrella term for gut disorders such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. In animal models, continuous consumption of the food dye caused damage to the gut and promoted inflammation. Chronic inflammation is known to lead to disease. The findings have been reported in Nature Communications.
Coffee Lowers Type 2 Diabetes Risk after Pregnancy
Pregnancy can lead to a number of complications, from preeclampsia (dangerous high blood pressure) to gestational diabetes (diabetes that forms during pregnancy that goes away after giving birth). However, those giving birth who experience gestational diets experience a significantly higher rate of developing type 2 diabetes compared to otherwise healthy people. While there are all kinds of recommendations about how to prevent type 2 diabetes (such as diet) what can prevent type 2 diabetes from developing following pregnancy?
Air Purifiers Improve Heart Health in COPD Patients
A new study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine has shown that the use of portable home air purifiers can improve cardiovascular health in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD includes a range of lung diseases that block airflow to the lungs and...
Handheld Device for Detecting Oral Cancer
According the that National Cancer Institute, cancers of the oral cavity and pharynx are expected to have accounted for about 2.8% of all new cancer cases and about 1.8% of all cancer deaths in 2022 in the United States. This makes it about the 13th most common type of cancer globally. Fortunately, oral cancer has the benefit of occurring in an easily accessible area of the body, which makes it a bit easier to both detect and offer treatment for people developing oral cancer.
Creatine Biomarker Could Be Used to Screen for Deadly Myocarditis After Cancer Treatment
Immune checkpoints are a part of the immune system that prevents the body’s immune response from destroying healthy cells. They are proteins on the surface of immune T cells that function by binding to proteins on other cells, called partner proteins. This process sends an “off” signal to the T cells.
These Immune Cells Can Shield the Brain & Prevent Cognitive Decline
It was once thought that inflammation and immune responses in the brain were limited; that is was a so-called immune privileged organ. But there is increasing evidence to the contrary. New research has shown that immune cells called mucosal-associated invariant T cells (MAITs) can serve critical roles in the brain that reduce the levels of damaging reactive oxygen species, which prevents neuroinflammation, and protects learning and memory. The findings have been reported in Nature Immunology.
Inhibiting a gene early on in type I diabetes could stop the disease in its tracks.
Type I diabetes, or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a multigenic condition in which multiple genes are associated with the onset of the disease. In type I diabetes, pancreatic beta cells are recognized and destroyed by the body’s immune system, especially white blood cells. Pancreatic beta cells are responsible for the synthesis of the hormone insulin. Thus, patients synthesize little or no insulin, which can be lethal. Insulin is the hormone that the body needs to facilitate glucose uptake by cells. After a meal, when cells cannot take up glucose, it accumulates in the blood. A high, untreated blood glucose level can result in life-threatening conditions associated with premature morbidity in the disease.
The Next Generation of Flow Cytometry Controls
If you work in cell biology or immunology, chances are that you're familiar with flow cytometry. This technique measures and analyzes biological cells by suspending them in a stream of fluid and passing them through a laser beam. To get accurate results from flow cytometry, it's important to use controls for compensation on conventional instrumentation or for unmixing on newer spectral instrumentation. However, there are many situations where sample limitations present challenges to running all of the necessary controls for an optimized experiment. That's where SpectraComp® cell mimics come in.
Researchers Make Connection Between Screen Time and Preteen Compulsive Behavior
In a recent study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, an international team of researchers led by UC San Francisco examined how the amount of time preteens spend looking at screens watching videos or playing video games could increase their chances of developing the mental health condition known as obsessing-compulsive disorder, or OCD, over a two-year period. This study holds the potential to help us better understand the connection between screen time and mental health.
Handheld ultrasound device for pain management
The National Institutes of Health is currently hosting a program searching for new medical devices that could help treat and diagnose a range of health conditions, both physical and psychological. The program, called Blueprint MedTech, which is part of the NIH’s Blueprint for Neuroscience Research program, was accepting applications for funding to study promising new device candidates.
A Target to Reduce Toxicity of Cancer Therapies
Many medical treatments have toxicities, sometimes called adverse events , which can complicate a patient’s treatment regimen. Treatment-related adverse events can range from mild symptoms, like transient fatigue or nausea, to severe and lethal occurrences, including cardiac toxicity. Cardiac toxicity, which manifests as indications like acute myocardial infarction (MI),...
