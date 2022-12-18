Type I diabetes, or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a multigenic condition in which multiple genes are associated with the onset of the disease. In type I diabetes, pancreatic beta cells are recognized and destroyed by the body’s immune system, especially white blood cells. Pancreatic beta cells are responsible for the synthesis of the hormone insulin. Thus, patients synthesize little or no insulin, which can be lethal. Insulin is the hormone that the body needs to facilitate glucose uptake by cells. After a meal, when cells cannot take up glucose, it accumulates in the blood. A high, untreated blood glucose level can result in life-threatening conditions associated with premature morbidity in the disease.

1 DAY AGO