Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on a neighborhood playground in San Antonio on December 20, 2021 Lina Sardar Khil's family and the San Antonio Police Department are asking the public to not stop looking for the 4-year-old one year after her disappearance. On Tuesday, the San Antonio Police Department released additional surveillance footage of the day the then three-year-old went missing on social media. The new video also featured commentary from two detectives working the case in addition to the new footage. The surveillance footage, which was from...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO