FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SAPD searching for driver who hit 16-year-old girl at crosswalk on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who struck a 16-year-old girl last month and left her on the side of the road. A Crime Stoppers report states that the girl was walking along South Walters Street on Nov. 14 and was crossing Martin Luther King Drive when she was hit by a black SUV.
Man assaults employee during robbery of Dollar Tree store on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the Dec. 5 robbery of a store on the West Side. According to San Antonio police, an employee of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road noticed a man concealing store items. The employee, a 29-year-old man, confronted the suspect, who then physically assaulted the store employee, causing bodily injury. The suspect fled the location on foot with the stolen items.
Man robs Walmart Neighborhood Market at gunpoint; Crime Stoppers needs help identifying him
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing a Walmart Neighborhood Market on the West Side at gunpoint. According to San Antonio police, the robbery happened at around 9:55 a.m. on Dec. 4 in the 9500 block of West Military Drive.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on west side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said one person was killed and two others taken to the hospital after a crash on the west side. Officers responded to a scene along the 100 block of North General McMullen around 7 p.m. Thursday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two vehicles were involved, adding that intoxication may have been a factor in the crash.
Woman grazed by bullet in back of head after leaving Northeast Side bar; police searching for shooter
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a motorcyclist who opened fire on a vehicle on Tuesday night, striking the driver in the head. The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. after a 24-year-old woman and her two friends left the Two Rivers Tavern in the 13500 block of O’Connor Road, near Fountainwood.
Loop 410 opens back up to traffic on west side as police clear area
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say they have cleared Loop 410 near Highway 90 in both directions, opening the lanes back up to west-San Antonio traffic after a police situation caused backup all morning. San Antonio Police Department officials provided the update at 4 p.m., saying traffic is cleared to...
SAPD task force on car burglaries arrests 30 suspects in 3 weeks as cases rise
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police department launched their "Burglary Motor Vehicle Task Force" on November 30th in an initiative to crack down on thieves during the holidays. The city had already seen an increase in vehicle burglaries throughout the year. KENS 5 checked in with SAPD Wednesday...
SAPD: Road rage caused big rig to crash into house
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department think an angry driver caused a big rig to crash into a house on the southeast side. Investigators say the driver of the big rig tried to swerve to miss the angry driver who cut him off. The trailer on the rig started to sway and the driver fell out of the cab when the driver’s side door opened.
$5K reward offered for murder suspect who stabbed San Antonio woman to death
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding the suspect(s) for the murder of Maria Gabrielle Rodriguez. According to police, the murder occurred December 22, 2016, near the 2500 block of Jackson Keller at approximately 4:00 p.m. During the time of the incident, officers arrived on...
Driver killed in Loop 410 crash overnight was not wearing seatbelt, police say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A 25-year-old woman who was killed in a rollover crash on a West side highway early Wednesday morning was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, San Antonio police said. Officers found the woman, identified as Sabrina Lynn Gracia, outside the wreckage of her car...
15 Bexar County deputies and 7 San Antonio police officers were arrested this year, report shows
That total of 22 arrests was a slight decline from the 25 reported last year.
Woman in critical condition after she is shot while leaving Northeast San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman survived being shot as she left a Northeast side bar. KSAT-12 reports the victim was in her car with some friends. They had just left Two Rivers Tavern on O’Connor Road just before midnight when someone on a motorcycle rolled up and started shooting.
Family briefly stuck in backyard during fire at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a North Side home briefly kept a family trapped in their backyard overnight. San Antonio firefighters said the overhang of the front porch at a home in the 1500 block of Lee Hall caught on fire at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire had...
Woman shot in her driveway in Von Ormy; Search for suspect continues
VON ORMY, Texas — A woman was shot in her driveway in Von Ormy Monday night and deputies say they are still searching for her attackers. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in Kings Row in Von Ormy. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says the woman was pulling...
Police Release New Footage of Missing Girl Lina Sardar Khil on the Year Anniversary of Disappearance
Lina Sardar Khil was last seen on a neighborhood playground in San Antonio on December 20, 2021 Lina Sardar Khil's family and the San Antonio Police Department are asking the public to not stop looking for the 4-year-old one year after her disappearance. On Tuesday, the San Antonio Police Department released additional surveillance footage of the day the then three-year-old went missing on social media. The new video also featured commentary from two detectives working the case in addition to the new footage. The surveillance footage, which was from...
5 San Antonio men indicted in burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks
SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio men have been indicted for their roles in a burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks. Alejandro Arias, 24, Andrew Riojas, 24, Victor Valenciana, 28, Aureliano Villarreal, 26, and Richard Hernandez, 24, face multiple charges in connection with the ring, which operated from July 2021 to January 2022, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
Police: Man found outside Seguin legal office with guns, ammo, zip-ties
SAN ANTONIO — Police in Seguin say they arrested a 56-year-old man found near a law office with multiple guns, ammo and zip-ties in his car last week—evidence that he was acting for "more than mere preparation" to potentially attack the business, employees of which were working a domestic violence case he was involved in.
Man broke into ex-girlfriend’s apartment on North Side, forced her to withdraw money from ATM
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who broke into his ex-girlfriend’s North Side apartment and forced her to withdraw money from an ATM. Police said the man entered the woman’s apartment through a sliding glass door on Tuesday morning in the 11700 block of Parliament Drive, near Blanco Road and West Avenue.
Fire breaks out in chicken coop, destroys home on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters say a light used to keep chickens warm is the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on San Antonio’s Northeast side. The fire was reported at around 11:30 P.M. Wednesday from the 4000 block of Briarcrest. The flames had already...
Police searching for man who pistol-whipped ex, forced her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, then pistol-whipped her and forced her to withdraw money from an ATM. The incident happened after 6 a.m. Tuesday, and police say the woman’s two young children witnessed...
