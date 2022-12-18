‘Porch Pirates' Stole an Estimated 260 Million Packages in the Last Year. How to Prevent Theft on Your Doorstep

Read full article on original website
Related
Guide: Tips to protect your deliveries from 'porch pirates'
As more shoppers buy online, customers are being warned about porch piracy. Here's how to protect your deliveries.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Arcadia police arrest five suspects they believe to be connected with burglaries in the area
Arcadia police on Thursday announced that they had arrested five different suspects wanted in connection with a string of residential burglaries in the area. According to a press release, detectives investigating the burglaries were surveying the area near Camino Real Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue on Thursday after reports of a suspect vehicle tied to a residential burglary."Believing an additional burglary occurred in our city, units conducted traffic stops on this vehicle and an additional vehicle they believed was associated," police said. During searches of both vehicles, officers found "a burglary tool seen on video from yesterday's burglary," as well as stolen property and unique clothing tied to a different burglary. "Based on the circumstances, it was believed these suspects were involved in yesterday's burglaries and were about to commit another burglary," the statement said. In all, a one man, one woman and three minors were arrested. As they continue to investigate the incident, officers ask anyone with information to contact them at (626) 574-5151.
allthatsinteresting.com
A Michigan Teenager And Her Boyfriend Were Cyberbullied And Harassed For The Last Year — And It Turns Out The Person Behind It Was Her Own Mom
Kendra Licari was charged with five crimes, including two counts of stalking a minor and obstruction of justice. A Michigan woman was arrested on December 12 after allegedly catfishing and harassing two teens in a year-long cyberbullying campaign — and one of the teens was her own daughter. As...
Nearly 113 million people traveling this holiday weekend, AAA predicts
Nearly 113 million people nationwide will be traveling this weekend, AAA predicts. With the busiest roads expected to be after the holidays.
Over 600k recalls on Samsung Top-Load Washing Machines
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission states that washing machines can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard. This can be fixed through a software update.
Comments / 0