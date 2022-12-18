Can Desmond Ridder provide a spark to the Falcons passing game?

The Desmond Ridder era of Atlanta Falcons football is set to begin later today in New Orleans as the Dirty Birds will look to get back into the win column against their NFC South division rival Saints.

The Falcons (5-8) are still mathematically alive or “in the hunt” for a possible playoff berth or even to win the NFC South division title as the division leading Tampa Bay Bucs are only one game ahead of the Falcons in the win column.

But, if the Falcons are going to play their way into the playoffs they will do so with their rookie 3 rd round pick calling the signals for HC Arthur Smith.

When Atlanta Falcons Radio Network Color Analyst Dave Archer joined Sam & Greg on the Weekends to talk about the quarterback switch, he pointed out that the Falcons are looking to Ridder to provide a spark to the passing game.

“Make no mistake, Arthur Smith is plugging him in because they need a spark” emphasized Dave explaining to Sam & Greg what he expects out of the rookie.

Dave when on to also say, “We need to win games, and he’s being plugged in to try to compliment what has been the 4 th best rushing team in the league.”

Will the rookie signal caller be able to pump some life into the Falcons air attack that has been struggling over the past several weeks?

We will find out at 1 pm in New Orleans.

