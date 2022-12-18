Keeping hope alive, someone knows something

A couple of weekends ago, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children posted on Facebook that a woman who had been missing for over 50 years was finally reunited with her family.

“This case is a perfect example of why we never give up hope here at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” said John Bischoff, who oversees NCMEC’s Missing Children Division.

The endings are not always happy of course but closure can be important for family members and loved ones to be able to move on.

There are several people who have “disappeared” from the Aitkin County area over the years, never to be heard from again. Someone, somewhere, may know something that could provide clues to help authorities solve these cases. If you have any information that may help law enforcement, call the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department at 218-927-7400.

MISSING FROM AITKIN COUNTY

Leroy Boyd was last seen in 2008. Noel Dalluge disappeared while camping with friends Oct. 31, 1986. Timothy Newham Sr. has been missing since May 18, 1992. James Tennison has been missing since Oct. 15, 1992. To see a full list of the people reported missing who have not been located, go to https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/bca/bca-divisions/administrative/Pages/missing-unidentified-persons.aspx.

Matt Dalluge, Noel’s brother, said in a 2021 interview, “We just want closure for our family and to someday understand what happened to him. Noel was a joyful, happy person and although we’ve had a memorial service back in 1986, we would like to know he is resting in peace.”

LEROY BOYD

Leroy Keith Boyd was 67 years old when he was reported missing on Aug. 15, 2008. According to an Aitkin Age article posted at www.aitkinage.com Sept. 24, 2008, he was reported missing by an out-of-state friend and wasn’t officially listed as missing until Aug. 29.

The article stated, “Sheriff Scott Turner said that Boyd has his own trucking/transportation business and he did a lot of hauling, so it wasn’t unusual for him to be gone for extended periods, even a month at a time. Boyd was last seen in June at an insurance business office in Aitkin. Turner said Boyd lived with an adult son but his son wasn’t living with him this summer.”

A press release from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department Sept. 28, 2008 said, “The 2005 Dodge pickup and trailer that is owned by Boyd and reported to have been driven by Boyd were located at a car dealership out-of-state. Investigators have learned that Boyd has not driven this vehicle since October 2007. Investigators are unaware of any other vehicles Boyd may be driving. At this time investigators believe that foul play is involved and they have identified persons of interest.”

There was nothing else in the Aitkin Age archives and it seems the persons of interest were never named publicly.

NOEL DALLUGE

A memorial service was held for Dalluge in 1986 after searches for him were unsuccessful. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s “Minnesota Missing and Unidentified Persons Clearinghouse” Noel was last seen at a party on Dam Lake which is 11.8 miles from Aitkin, in Aitkin County. According to the sister of the cabin owner, Noel decided to go grouse hunting Saturday, Nov. 1, while his friends went bow hunting. He entered the woods alone at about 7 a.m. When he did not return for lunch, his friends began looking for him.

The Aitkin Age ran a story regarding the disappearance of Dalluge in Nov. 17, 2021. Read the full story online at www.messagemedia.co/ait

kin/free/noel-dalluge-has-been-missing-for-35-years/article_b63799d6-4721-

11ec-9092-ab1f503c6b54.html.

TIMOTHY JAMES

NEWHAM SR.

The circumstances regarding the disappearance of Newham are unclear according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. No information was found in the Aitkin Age archives. The Charley Project website said Newham was last seen in Palisade.

JAMES TENNISON

This October marked 30 years since the day Jamie Tennison walked into the Savannah State Forest near Jacobson and never came out.

It was a sunny Thursday afternoon, a few days after his 18th birthday, when Jamie joined his father, Jim, and a neighbor to do some grouse hunting. Before splitting up in different directions to hunt the deep, dense forest, the hunting party agreed on a time to meet back at the truck before nightfall.

Jamie was never seen again. The search was called off the morning of Oct. 20, 1992 according to an article in the Oct. 21, 1992 Aitkin Age.

See the story by Britta Arendt in the Nov. 23 Aitkin Age entitled, “Vanished: Claimed by the forest.”