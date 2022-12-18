Aitkin County has an opening on the following committee:

East Central Regional Library Board - *At Large

Serve as a citizen representative from Aitkin County on the joint governing board of East Central Regional Library, along with representatives of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties.

The board is comprised of one county commissioner and two citizens appointed by each of the respective counties who are signatories of a Joint Powers Agreement. The board is responsible for policies, goals and objectives, budget, hiring a director and advocacy for the regional library system.

Board meetings are held at 9:30 a.m. on the second Monday of the month, generally at the regional library headquarters in Cambridge with two to three meetings per year at one of the other branch libraries.

Board members also serve on working committees as appointed by the board president. Mileage is reimbursed.

Applications will be accepted until noon on Monday, Dec. 26 or until filled. The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners will make the committee selections from submitted applications during an Aitkin County Board meeting. All applicants will receive notification by mail whether or not they have been selected. Applications can be found on the Aitkin County website, or call 218-927-7276 option 7 to request an application by mail.

For additional information on the East Central Regional Library Board, please email Carla Lydon at clydon@ecrlib.org.