ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

Aitkin County has an opening on the following committee:

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 4 days ago

East Central Regional Library Board - *At Large

Serve as a citizen representative from Aitkin County on the joint governing board of East Central Regional Library, along with representatives of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties.

The board is comprised of one county commissioner and two citizens appointed by each of the respective counties who are signatories of a Joint Powers Agreement. The board is responsible for policies, goals and objectives, budget, hiring a director and advocacy for the regional library system.

Board meetings are held at 9:30 a.m. on the second Monday of the month, generally at the regional library headquarters in Cambridge with two to three meetings per year at one of the other branch libraries.

Board members also serve on working committees as appointed by the board president. Mileage is reimbursed.

Applications will be accepted until noon on Monday, Dec. 26 or until filled. The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners will make the committee selections from submitted applications during an Aitkin County Board meeting. All applicants will receive notification by mail whether or not they have been selected. Applications can be found on the Aitkin County website, or call 218-927-7276 option 7 to request an application by mail.

For additional information on the East Central Regional Library Board, please email Carla Lydon at clydon@ecrlib.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Aitkin Independent Age

Cheers to police department training

On Dec. 13, the Aitkin Police Department hosted field sobriety test training. While the new officers were preparing to perform their duties, the volunteer drinkers were on a quest to be properly inebriated. “We have to have community involvement when we do this kind of stuff,” explained Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan. Five women arrived at Aitkin’s Fire Hall that Tuesday morning ready to go. Temporary bartender Amy Dotzler calculated...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

An unexpected gift turns into an opportunity

“This fund has been so successful, not because of Scott and I, not because of what we’ve done, it’s because of our staff,” said Jodie Johnson. “They are the ones out there every single day talking about the fund along with us.” Local business, The Office Shop, recently won two “Commitment to Community” awards for its work with the Zachary Johnson Kids with Cancer Fund. The Office Shop was founded in 1983 by Jodie and her husband Scott Johnson. ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Crash on Hwy. 169/Cty. Rd. 28

A crash occurred on Nov. 22 at 7:25 a.m. on Hwy. 169 and Cty. Rd. 28 in Farm Island Township, Aitkin County. Judith Anne Matthias, 81, Aitkin was stopped in a 2017 Honda CR-V when she pulled out and made contact with a 2013 Cadillac ATS traveling south on Hwy. 169 driven by Christine Ann Schneider, 38, Aitkin. According to the Minnesota State Patrol both wommen sustained non-life threatening injuries, both were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not involved. Matthias was treated at Riverwood Healthcare Center.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Winter Storm Warning

Today, the area is bracing once again for another storm system set to impact the area with more snow, high winds and dangerous wind chill temperatures. The National Weather Service (NWS) held a winter storm briefing this afternoon. The briefing included information on the ongoing winter storm and forecasted hazards for the week. With increasing winds will come reduced visibility and additional power outages. The NWS expected the first part of the storm to be the majority of the light and fluffy snow. The second part is expected to be winds picking up the light and fluffy snow and blowing...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative receives Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant

Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative (MLEC) announced that MLEC Fiber Internet will become available for more customers. The cooperative received a grant for $1,231,818 as a part of the Border-to-Border Broadband Development program from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The $2,473,636 project will extend the MLEC fiber network and bring Gigabit broadband service to 250 residents in rural Aitkin County in portions of the Spencer, Nordland, Glen and Wealthwood townships. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Palisade man killed in accident

Terrance “Boots” Maring, 74, Palisade, was walking near Round Lake Loop in Rush Lake Township, Otter Tail County on Dec. 5 at 6:33 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. The 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was being driven by Dexter Ray Brown, 32, Ottertail. The Jeep was northbound on Hwy. 78 when it struck Maring. The Minnesota State Patrol report stated that road conditions were dry and alcohol was not a factor.
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Pedestrian struck at the stoplight in Aitkin

On Dec. 5 at 7:23 p.m., Larry Michael Conley, 74, Aitkin, was taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center with non-life threatening injuries after a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox made contact with him. The Equinox, driven by Robert James Monroe, 86, Aitkin, was stopped at the stoplight on westbound Hwy. 210. When proceeding northbound on 410th Ave., contact was made with Conley causing minor injuries. The report from the Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was not involved and the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Remer woman injured in crash

At 3:45 p.m. Dec. 2, Amber Renee Schuessler, 29, Remer, sustained non-life threatening injuries when the 2013 Ford Fiesta she was driving crashed. The Ford was traveling southbound on Hwy. 169 near milepost 290 in Hill Lake Township, Aitkin County, when it left the roadway and struck several trees before coming to a rest on the driver’s side. Schuessler was transported to Grand Itasca with non-life threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol report said road conditions were dry and alcohol was involved.
REMER, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

First Call For Help 2-1-1 seeks area board member

First Call For Help (FCFH)is seeking a board member from the Aitkin County area. First Call 2-1-1 is a free confidential information and referral service providing non-judgmental, active listening, connections to emergency mental health services and referrals to many area support groups as well as information on a wide variety of other services and agencies. Expectations: ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Need options?

Are you or someone you know experiencing a mental health crisis? Looking for a support group for someone going through a divorce? Or maybe you just need someone to listen to your problem and help you come up with some options for dealing with whatever the issue may be. First Call 2-1-1 offers non-judgmental, active listening, connections to emergency mental health services and referrals to many area support groups as well as information on a wide variety of other services and agencies. They are open for calls 24 hours a day and can be reached by dialing 218-326-8565 or in Aitkin County dial 1-800-442-8565 or 211.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

County receives $100,000 grant to increase access to affordable child care

On Dec. 1, Governor Tim Walz visited CLUES in St. Paul to announce that the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is awarding nearly $2.5 million to 17 child care organizations representing communities throughout Minnesota. This latest round of grant funding will help increase the supply of quality child care providers to support regional economic development. “In every community across the state, we hear from families and small businesses that increasing access to affordable child care is the best way to support our...
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Patience and hard work pay off for archer

My name is Jake Green and I am 29 years old. This is a brief story of how I was able to harvest the largest bear by bow and arrow in the state of Minnesota. My dad and I had scouted the area in Aitkin County well before the hunting season, we decided it would be a good area to set up and hope for the best. We set our...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Margaret Vos, SWCD Outstanding Conservationist

Margaret Vos, Isle, a Compass member from the Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Group (MLLWMG), has been named the Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) Outstanding Conservationist for 2022. Each year, the state’s SWCDs recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources. Vos will be honored at a special luncheon hosted by the MN Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts at an annual state convention in Bloomington on Wednesday, Dec. 14. ...
ISLE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Garrison area citizens hear about proposed roundabout

Access to the business district was the major concern of those present at a Nov. 30 open house meeting in Garrison. About 70 residents and concerned citizens at the Garrison Community Center heard a presentation from staff of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) District 3. MnDOT presented preliminary concept plans for improvements along five miles of U.S. Hwy. 169 from south of Garrison at the Crow Wing County Road...
GARRISON, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Throw kindness like confetti

Each year the students in Rippleside Student Council decide on a motto. This year it is “Throw kindness like confetti.” However, that’s not the only thing the students on the council have been up to. The group has created an alphabet book for kindergarten classrooms, bagged groceries at Paulbeck’s County Market, helped with the Veteran’s Day program and collected donations for Northern Lakes Rescue. The Idea Man ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

‘Crazy about Christmas’

Toby Gabrio will be the first one to tell you that he is “crazy about Christmas”. For anyone who walks into Toby’s Christmas and Furniture store located in downtown Aitkin, it is evident by the elaborate Grinch display, hanging ornaments and wall of family stockings. This seasonal store was previously located around the corner on Second Street but has recently moved to its new location on Minnesota Avenue. ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
267
Followers
515
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy