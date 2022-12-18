ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Former Purdue Offensive Lineman Spencer Holstege Announces Commitment to UCLA

By D.J. Fezler
 4 days ago
Former Purdue offensive lineman Spencer Holstege announced Sunday that he is committed to playing for UCLA after entering the transfer portal back on Dec. 5. He will have two years of eligibility with the program.

The Bruins led the Pac-12 with 246.3 yards on the ground per game and ranked seventh in the conference in yards passing. UCLA is third in the country with 507.8 total tards of offense per contest this season.

The team posted a 9-3 overall record, which included a 6-3 mark in conference play. It will play Pittsburgh in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 30 in El Paso, Texas.

Holstege is a native of Grand Rapids, Mich., and was among several offensive linemen that rotated on the field for Purdue this season. The team deployed as many as eight players along the offensive line before injuries dwindled its depth up front.

Holstege appeared in 13 games for the Boilermakers in 2022. He's played in 32 games throughout his college career, including 13 starts last season and 31 overall, after redshirting as a true freshman in 2019. He blocked for an offensive line that allowed starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell to lead the Big Ten with 290.8 yards passing per game while only giving up 23 sacks on the year.

Purdue also improved in the run game, averaging 123.1 yards rushing per game as redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee led the way with 920 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 182 carries.

A three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Holstege graduated with a bachelor’s degree in May of 2021. He majored in Organizational Leadership.

