Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
Tennessee Titans poach QB from Detroit Lions
According to reports, the Tennessee Titans have poached a quarterback from the Detroit Lions. Just moments ago, Mike McCartney reported that the Titans have signed QB Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs had been on the Lions’ practice squad after they signed him on December 13. With Ryan Tannehill‘s status for the Titans’ Week 16 matchup in doubt, the Titans have added some depth behind likely starter, Malik Willis.
Lions' Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston did wreak havoc against the New York Jets.
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Rams MNF Loss
The Rams losing continues to aid the Detroit Lions.
Penei Sewell analyzes viral video of Lions fan pass-blocking in parking lot
A viral moment emerged from the MetLife Stadium parking lot on Sunday. Ahead of the Detroit Lions-New York Jets game in East Rutherford, N.J., a pair of Lions fans participated in some football activities. But they weren't simply playing a game of catch that one would normally see at an NFL tailgate.
Fake Broncos Christmas Jerseys Are Actually Great
Preferable to the normal uniforms on Christmas for sure.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Christmas Eve game expected to be one of the all-time coldest games for Steelers
PITTSBURGH — It’s expected to be the coldest game for the Steelers since 1989, and it’s a challenge to be in the stands for sure. But on the field it might be an even bigger challenge. We talked with hall of famer Jerome Bettis about playing in...
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This Again
Second-year QB Justin Fields is having a sensational break-out year for the Chicago Bears, but what we are witnessing may be the only time we ever see it in his career. According to Chicago Bears reporter Patrick Finley, Justin Fields states that he does not plan on rushing for 1,000 yards every season and views the scrambling and running as a necessary evil.
Julian Edelman: If Mac Jones Can Make Pissy Faces He Can Tackle Chandler Jones
A nonsensical argument from the former Patriots wide receiver.
Tom Izzo Got a Technical Foul While Dressed Like an Elf
Michigan State and Oakland renewed their long and one-sided rivalry last night in East Lansing. Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe challenged his friend Tom Izzo to wear an ugly, festive sweater and the Hall of Famer obliged. Which made the sequence late in the first half where he earned a technical foul for wandering outside of the coaching box and then flipping out about it all the more humorous. No one looking like this has ever been dinged with a technical foul in the history of basketball, non-North Pole divisions.
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed... The post Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals clinch playoff berth after Jaguars beat Jets on Thursday Night Football
With the New York Jets losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-3 on Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals have now clinched a playoff berth. The two scenarios for the Bengals to clinch a playoff spot heading into this week is for either the Jets to lose to the Jaguars or Cincinnati to beat the Patriots.
Rob Ninkovich: Mike McCarthy Will Be on Hot Seat if Cowboys Lose to Eagles
Mike McCarthy hot seat watch.
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 2