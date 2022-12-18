Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
Bluebirds bounce back to take 5th at MCIT
William Herald was not in Highlands’ lineup this week. With Herald and his 22 points a game in Fort Thomas with the flu, the Bluebirds nicely persevered – they won two of three to take fifth place at the Mason County Invitational Tournament at The Fieldhouse. Highlands improved...
linknky.com
Velasquez resigns as Bishop Brossart volleyball coach
Bree Velasquez took over the Bishop Brossart Mustangs volleyball program in 2018 hoping to build interest in the program. The 31-year-old left the program in much better shape than she found it. The Mustangs finished 83-69 over her five years. Velasquez and her husband Omar have a son Easton and are expecting another child at the end of February, so Velasquez decided it was time to step away from the game.
linknky.com
Monday NKY HS hoops round-up: Covington Catholic withstands 9th Region road challenge from NewCath
It is nothing new for the Covington Catholic basketball team. The state’s second-ranked team in the latest Associated Press poll has been receiving the best shots from opponents, especially in the 9th Region, starting in 2014 when the undefeated Colonels (8-0 overall) started their run of six region crowns in the last nine years and two state championships. The host Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (5-4) hung with the Colonels for about two and half quarters.
linknky.com
NKU basketball round-up: Women dominate Cincinnati; Men fall on road
The Northern Kentucky University women’s basketball team (7-4) has had several games like this. The Norse come out playing hard-nosed defense taking opponents deep into the shot clock, making them take uncomfortable shots, snag the rebound then convert at the other end, thus building a huge lead. But this one led to a signature 72-52 win over the University of Cincinnati (7-6) at Truist Arena on Wednesday. The Norse have won four in a row and moved to 6-2 in home games this year with the win.
linknky.com
CovCath’s Jones signs with Army
Covington Catholic senior Aiden Jones signed his National Letter of Intent with Army on early signing day Wednesday. Jones was the Colonels second leading tackler in the 2022 season, collecting a team-high 18 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He forced two fumbles and recovered one, also recording a receiving touchdown.
linknky.com
Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Kenton, Boone County, travel advisory for Campbell
Here’s to hoping you have all the provisions for French toast on hand as counties prepare for an impending cold front. A Level 1 Snow Emergency has been issued for Kenton County, effective Dec. 22, 2022 at 6 p.m. until the emergency has been lifted. In Boone County there...
linknky.com
Beechwood’s Robinson Jr. inks with Wake Forest
He may have been a part of Beechwood for just one season, but Antonio Robinson Jr. made the most of his opportunity. Now he’ll head to Winston-Salem as he signed his National Letter of Intent with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday to continue his academic and football career.
linknky.com
DeLong returning to Highlands volleyball
Jim DeLong admits there was no reason to leave Cincinnati (Ohio) Wyoming. It just came down to proximity. DeLong is a retired United States Post Office letter carrier and lives in Fort Thomas. He graduated from Highlands in 1976 and his kids did the same. The 64-year-old could have applied for the Highlands job last year, but did not.
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
linknky.com
Kenton County Police searching for missing Walton woman
Kenton County Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for Sasha Thompson, who police said may be experiencing an emotional breakdown and they are concerned for her wellbeing. Police said Thompson was last known to be in the Amelia, Ohio and Walton, Kentucky areas. They emphasized that...
linknky.com
Walton woman found safe in Clermont County
In an update to a story reported yesterday, the Walton woman reported missing by Kenton County Police has been found safe in Clermont County. Sasha Thompson was reported missing on Dec. 20, and Kenton County Police Department requested the assistance of the public in locating her. The department alerted residents to her last known whereabouts in Walton and Amelia.
WRBI Radio
Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 Batesville
Jada Nicole Williams, age 20 , of Batesville passed away Sunday December 18, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on January 14, 2002 the daughter of Nicholas Williams and Julie (Schreiner) Gregg. Jada was a graduate of Jac-Cen-Del High School Class of 2020. Upon graduation, she entered the workforce,...
linknky.com
Buddy Wheatley announces bid for secretary of state
Rep. Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington) is running for secretary of state. Wheatley announced his candidacy for the position at the Local 38 Covington Firefighters Union Hall in the Peaselburg neighborhood on Tuesday. “What we need most is real leadership in the Secretary of State’s Office — a true champion for voting...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Lexington
Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
Fox 19
21-year-old killed in Cleves weekend crash
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A two-vehicle crash on Saturday in Cleves resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man. Alexander DeCaluwe, 21, of Harrison, died after being involved in the wreck on Harrison Pike around 7 p.m., according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. DeCaluwe was one of two...
Times Gazette
OSP: Hillsboro woman at fault in fatal crash
A Hillsboro woman was at fault in a fatal accident that claimed the life of an Aberdeen woman Sunday in Brown County, according to the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Ford Edge, operated by Alana J. Faulconer, 35, of Hillsboro,...
Fox 19
8 vehicles involved in serious Warren County crash; I-75 remains closed
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Interstate 75 is closed in Warren County due to a crash, according to Warren County EMA. The closure is just south of OH-122. It includes all lanes northbound and all but the left two lanes southbound, according to ODOT. The crash happened at 4:48 p.m....
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-71/75S in Covington involving a semi
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-71/75 South in Covington involving a semi. Airbag deployed, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
linknky.com
Career assessment series to be held at Covington library
Unless you’re Peter Pan, at some point we all have to grow up. With that march toward adulthood comes a flurry of decisions a high schooler must make: “Where will I go to college?” “What will I major in?” “Is that really what I want to do for the next 40+ years?”
Comments / 0