ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futbol on FanNation

Tottenham Teammates Clash In World Cup Final As Cristian Romero Catches Hugo Lloris With Elbow

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEiI9_0jmpyhMK00

Lloris spent almost two minutes on the floor before being deemed fit to continue.

View the original article to see embedded media.

There was a coming together between two Tottenham teammates during the first half of Sunday's World Cup final.

Argentina center-back Cristian Romero appeared to catch France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with his elbow.

Romero had been pushed towards Lloris by France defender Dayot Upamecano before seeming to hit his clubmate in the ribs.

Lloris then spent almost two minutes on the floor before being deemed fit to continue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qylbP_0jmpyhMK00
Argentina no.13 Cristian Romero pictured (center) moments before colliding with France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the 2022 World Cup final

IMAGO/Focus Images/Paul Chesterton

Referee Szymon Marciniak had awarded a free-kick to France but the incident did not result in any yellow cards.

The clash occurred around a quarter of an hour before Argentina took the lead courtesy of a Lionel Messi penalty .

Messi sent Lloris the wrong way with his spot-kick after Ousmane Dembele had fouled Angel Di Maria.

Thirteen minutes later, Di Maria made it 2-0 by finishing off a superb five-pass team move .

Messi later scored again but the game went all the way to a penalty shootout thanks to a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick.

Argentina won the shootout 4-2 to lift the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

READ MORE:

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

N’Golo Kanté hoping to clarify future soon, pushing for Barcelona?

N’Golo Kanté’s lost season rumbles on quite lostly, with the 31-year-old midfielder not likely to return for a while yet, despite recently rejoining the team for warm-weather training in Abu Dhabi. Kanté underwent hamstring surgery in mid-October, and with an expected four-month rehab prognosis, isn’t expected to be back playing until the spring.
The Spun

Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
CBS Sacramento

Argentina soccer team forced to evacuate World Cup parade after being swarmed by fans

A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and get on helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an aerial parade."The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was...
BBC

'What we all suspected to be true is now underlined in red pen'

Pep Guardiola is normally so guarded about getting drawn into talk about the Champions League that it was a surprise today when he volunteered the admission his time at Manchester City would not be complete if he failed to win club football's biggest prize with them. His new contract runs...
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy