Tottenham Teammates Clash In World Cup Final As Cristian Romero Catches Hugo Lloris With Elbow

Lloris spent almost two minutes on the floor before being deemed fit to continue.

View the original article to see embedded media.

There was a coming together between two Tottenham teammates during the first half of Sunday's World Cup final.

Argentina center-back Cristian Romero appeared to catch France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with his elbow.

Romero had been pushed towards Lloris by France defender Dayot Upamecano before seeming to hit his clubmate in the ribs.

Lloris then spent almost two minutes on the floor before being deemed fit to continue.

Argentina no.13 Cristian Romero pictured (center) moments before colliding with France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the 2022 World Cup final IMAGO/Focus Images/Paul Chesterton

Referee Szymon Marciniak had awarded a free-kick to France but the incident did not result in any yellow cards.

The clash occurred around a quarter of an hour before Argentina took the lead courtesy of a Lionel Messi penalty .

Messi sent Lloris the wrong way with his spot-kick after Ousmane Dembele had fouled Angel Di Maria.

Thirteen minutes later, Di Maria made it 2-0 by finishing off a superb five-pass team move .

Messi later scored again but the game went all the way to a penalty shootout thanks to a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick.

Argentina won the shootout 4-2 to lift the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

READ MORE: