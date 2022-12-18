Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kenny Pickett news sends Mason Rudolph back where he belongs on Steelers depth chart
With the return of Kenny Pickett on the horizon, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can rest assured that Mason Rudolph will be relegated back to where he belongs. Coming off a Week 14 loss at the hands of Mitch Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers were faced with a choice: start Trubisky against the Carolina Panthers, or take a gamble on Mason Rudolph?
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Josh Allen’s Christmas gift to Bills O-line is totally legendary
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen provided an awesome gift to his offensive lineman for Christmas. When it comes to Christmas time in the sports world, attention is paid on what some of the top athletes give their teammates. For NFL quarterbacks, they spend some big bucks on their offensive linemen for the holidays. They are, after all, blocking defenders looking to get to the quarterback.
DK Metcalf gives blunt take on unsportsmanlike penalties racking up
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf said that he won’t be changing his playing style even with unsportsmanlike penalties racking up. The Seattle Seahawks are in the playoff hunt, but they have lost three of four games since returning from their Week 11 bye. Their last showing was a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. In that game, wide receiver DK Metcalf received a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. That was the third unsportsmanlike penalty Metcalf received this season.
Jets legend piles on Zach Wilson after boo-filled Thursday Night
New York Jets legend Darrelle Revis didn’t hold back on his critique of quarterback Zach Wilson and his inability to produce. Darrelle Revis is as real as it gets. The former star cornerback for the New York Jets doesn’t mince words about players, including quarterback Zach Wilson. After...
NBA Rumors: Could the Miami Heat’s transactional patience pay off?
The Miami Heat haven’t necessarily been the biggest movers and shakers out there when it comes to transactions over the last year or so. Still seeming to need something to get the best out of their current bunch of guys, they’ve been hesitant, thus far, to make any significant moves.
NFL Week 16 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Saturday
The red-hot Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 16. The holiday season is here and that means the push for the playoffs is really heating up in the NFL. With tight races for division titles and postseason berths in both conferences, avoiding upsets is critical for teams who want to play football after Week 18.
Absurd proposed Braves trade would be ludicrous for Atlanta
Losing Dansby Swanson has seemingly inspired one of the worst possible proposed Braves trades that you can imagine. The Atlanta Braves didn’t have the offseason they’d hoped for, most notably losing shortstop and hometown favorite Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs. But the organization, though they’ll miss Swanson, doesn’t seem too worried about the future. Vaughn Grissom is working to fill in at the position after his call-up this past season and the core of the roster is still locked up and intact.
DraftKings NFL 2022: Best daily fantasy lineup for Week 16
This week’s DraftKings lineup features plenty of fantasy studs with plenty of upside, as well as some sleepers. Here is the best lineup for Week 16. If you’ve missed the fantasy playoffs, don’t fret — DraftKings is still a way to play fantasy football and add a little spice to gamedays.
Ezekiel Elliott comments on Cowboys playoff berth will have fans hyped up
The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth in Week 15, but running back Ezekiel Elliott explains why the team isn’t celebrating. The Dallas Cowboys had a Week 15 performance they would like to forget. Despite taking a late 34-31 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cowboys lost 40-34 in overtime on a pick-six by safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Yet, the Cowboys were able to clinch a playoff spot after the New York Giants defeated the Washington Commanders 20-12 on Sunday Night Football.
Jets fans boo Zach Wilson onto bench, embrace backup Chris Streveler
Jets fans have seen enough of quarterback Zach Wilson, booing the quarterback and calling for him to be benched against the Jaguars. There comes a point when a quarterback loses an entire fanbase and there’s no going back. Zach Wilson found that point with Jets fans on Thursday with a stinker of a performance against the Jaguars.
Patriots fan screamed at by Raiders fan in viral video vindicated by Robert Kraft himself
A Patriots fan who was harassed by a Raiders fan in Las Vegas is getting rewarded for keeping his cool in the coolest possible way. Going into an NFL stadium as an away fan can be a stressful experience. The vast majority of fans leave each other alone. Unfortunately, the obnoxious ones are often impossible to ignore.
College football’s 3 biggest winners in the transfer portal so far
As the early signing period gets underway, here are three college football programs that have struck big in landing plenty of talent through the transfer portal. One of the most incredible (or infuriating, depending on who you ask) aspects about college football in its current form is the transfer portal. This mythical machine is a tool by which college football programs can be overhauled overnight. A team can significantly improve in one offseason if the transfer portal is used correctly.
Packers special teams hero is pining to fix more problems in Green Bay
Green Bay Packers return specialist Keisean Nixon is looking to make an impact on the team in another way. The Green Bay Packers are on a two-game win streak, keeping their slim playoff chances alive after beating the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The team has notoriously had struggles on special teams, specifically on kick and punt returns. But it seems like they have a superstar as a return specialist in Keisean Nixon.
Watch Raiders’ iconic sideline reaction to Patriots’ dumbest play of all time
Derek Carr and the Raiders’ sideline had an incredible reaction to Chandler Jones’ unexpected touchdown to beat the Patriots. It didn’t matter if you were a Raiders fan or just a neutral observer, the ending of Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Patriots had just about everyone freaking out.
Alabama Football: No surprise Nick Saban proved naysayers wrong – again
Going back to at least last January, writing off Alabama football coach, Nick Saban has been a popular theme. The general assessment was Nick Saban was out of touch with the game of college football. Many reasons why were offered, the loudest being at Saban’s age he could no longer connect with teenage recruits.
Gronk reveals his ‘bored’ Tweet got multiple teams to inquire about availability, doesn’t entirely shut comeback down
Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski says that two teams reached out to him after he tweeted “I’m kinda bored” on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the NFL world saw Rob Gronkowski tweet out that he was “kinda bored.” Fans of NFL teams instantly started replying to the message, imploring the retired tight end to sign with their team. In actuality, this was a tweet that foreshadowed his announcement the following day, where he would be joining FanDuel.
FanSided
301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0