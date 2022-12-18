ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soccer-Rashford shows he can fill Ronaldo’s shoes as Manchester United talisman

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – In Manchester United’s first competitive match since their acrimonious split with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford delivered a thrilling performance and sensational goal against Burnley to show he can be their top striker for years to come. Fresh from scoring three times for England at...

