1470 WMBD
Soccer-Rashford shows he can fill Ronaldo’s shoes as Manchester United talisman
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – In Manchester United’s first competitive match since their acrimonious split with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford delivered a thrilling performance and sensational goal against Burnley to show he can be their top striker for years to come. Fresh from scoring three times for England at...
Soccer-Wiegman out to ensure England ‘bring it home’ again at 2023 World Cup
(Reuters) – England coach Sarina Wiegman said it would be tough for her team to top an unbeaten 2022 in which they won the women’s European Championship at home but said she will ensure they step things up in their bid to win the World Cup next year.
