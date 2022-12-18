ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Employees At 3 Suffolk County Businesses Sold E-Liquid Nicotine To Minors, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1XoU_0jmpy56500

Three employees of separate Long Island businesses were charged after allegedly selling e-liquid nicotine to minors.

The individuals were arrested at businesses in Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Officers investigated the sale of e-liquid nicotine to minors at four businesses after receiving community complaints, according to police.

Police said the following individuals were arrested during the investigation and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child:

  • Idalia Butt, age 53, of Deer Park, an employee of Mo’s Smoke Shop, located at 303 Bernice Drive in Bayport
  • Aksh Patel, age 22, of Bohemia, an employee at One Stop Beer and Smoke, located at 949 Montauk Highway in Oakdale
  • Ahmed Jehangir, age 57, of Selden, an employee at J Mart and Smoke Shop, located at 580 Route 112 in Medford

They were each issued field appearance tickets and are set to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 6, SCPD reported.

Police said during the investigation, an employee at Valero, located at 1628 Montauk Highway in Oakdale, refused to sell e-liquid to a minor.

Comments / 4

Related
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police Department Seeking Medford Chainsaw Thief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole from a Medford store in December. A man stole two chainsaws from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, at 10:50 a.m. on December...
MEDFORD, NY
longisland.com

Nassau PD: Couple Makes Off with Over $1,300 in Clothing from Oceanside Store

The Nassau COunty Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a man and woman who stole clothing from an Oceanside store. On Wednesday, December 7, the two suspects pictured above entered the Banana Republic on Long Beach Road in Oceanside at about 1:20 p.m. and allegedly took $1,305 in clothing and left without paying for it.
OCEANSIDE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month. A man allegedly stole a Samsung projector, valued at approximately $800, from Target, located at 2978 Horseblock Road, on Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m.
MEDFORD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for South Setauket petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store in December. A man, pictured right, and the woman pictured above allegedly stole assorted groceries and clothing from Target, located at 265 Pond Path, at 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 9.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

3 Long Island teenagers killed in Holtsville crash: SCPD

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three Long Island teens were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday night in Holtsville, according to authorities. The 2009 Infiniti G37 left the road and crashed into a wooded area near Division Street in Holtsville around 9:45 p.m., police said. First responders pronounced all three occupants of the vehicle — the […]
HOLTSVILLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Police bust catalytic converter theft ring

Those worried they might be next to have valuable parts stolen from their cars can breathe a small sigh of relief. Especially now that one major catalytic converter theft ring is no longer a problem — a criminal network that has produced millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains. That...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Farmingville Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the pair who allegedly stole merchandise from a Farmingville store this month. A man and woman allegedly stole items from Xpressions, located at 2400 North Ocean Ave., on December 2 at approximately 4:15 p.m. The merchandise was valued at approximately $800.
FARMINGVILLE, NY
CBS New York

Police: Unlicensed 16-year-old lost control in deadly L.I. crash

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two Long Island communities are in mourning Thursday following a single-car crash that killed three high school students. It happened Wednesday night in Holtsville, where the driver lived. According to police, he was just 16 years old and had a learner's permit. Flags were lowered at William Floyd High School amid news two seniors were killed in the crash. They were in the car with the unlicensed teen behind the wheel. According to Suffolk County Police, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of Moriches and 18-year-old Landon Auditore of Mastic were the passengers. Beltramini was set to graduate from Floyd Academy in January. The...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Who Hid In Saw Mill River Admits To Fatally Shooting Victim 5 Times In Yonkers: DA

A man who hid from police in a river after fatally shooting a victim five times in Westchester County has admitted to his crimes, officials said. Yonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez, age 30, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Dec. 22 to killing 23-year-old Lateef Butler outside a Yonkers apartment building on June 26, 2020, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
434K+
Followers
62K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy